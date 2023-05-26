checkAd

Huma named for its successful and innovative approach to clinical trials in new UK government review

New York and London (ots/PRNewswire) -

- Huma's innovative approach to medical research cited in Lord James
O'Shaughnessy's review (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/commercial-
clinical-trials-in-the-uk-the-lord-oshaughnessy-review/commercial-clinical-tri
als-in-the-uk-the-lord-oshaughnessy-review-final-report) for clinical trials
improvement in the UK
- The review is part of a new widespread policy (https://www.gov.uk/government/n
ews/chancellor-reveals-life-sciences-growth-package-to-fire-up-economy)
approach to ignite the UK's life sciences sector
- Innovating clinical trials using digital technologies such as Huma's platforms
can make them more accessible, more diverse, faster to recruit and retain
patients

Huma Therapeutics ("Huma"), a leading global digital health company, is named
today as an exemplar of innovation in medical research in an independent review
led by former Health Minister, Lord James O'Shaughnessy entitled Commercial
clinical trials in the UK.

The review was commissioned by the UK government to make recommendations to
improve the clinical trials landscape in the UK. It proposes a range of
'significant actions' to bend the performance curve of trials dramatically,
stating: 'The partnership between 2 very different UK life science success
stories - AstraZeneca and Huma - shows the potential of the UK in this field'.
The review includes a short case study of our joint work1.

The review proposes that the government doubles the numbers of people taking
part in commercial clinical trials in the next two years, and doubles it again
by 2027. One of its 27 recommendations is the support and promotion of
decentralised clinical trials, which are enabled by digital technology. It calls
on stakeholders to develop guidance for decentralised and innovative trials by
the end of 2023 to keep pace internationally.

Decentralised clinical trials

An estimated 80% of clinical trials do not meet initial patient enrollment goals
and timelines2. Decentralised trials can, says the review, increase public
involvement in research and new therapies. Data can be collected from the
comfort of participants' homes without disrupting their lives, reducing or
eliminating the need to travel to clinical trial sites. Retention and adherence
to trial protocols through an improved experience can lower the overall cost of
research. Decentralised trials also hold the promise of increasing diversity so
that new medicines benefit people from all ethnicities and backgrounds.

Dan Vahdat, Founder & CEO of Huma, said: "As a UK-headquartered company we
really want to play our role in supercharging bodies such as the NHS and helping
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  101   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Huma named for its successful and innovative approach to clinical trials in new UK government review - Huma's innovative approach to medical research cited in Lord James O'Shaughnessy's review (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/commercial- clinical-trials-in-the-uk-the-lord-oshaughnessy-review/commercial-clinical-tri …

Nachrichten des Autors

Krise im Wohnungsbau verfestigt sich: Mehr als ein Drittel weniger Aufträge im 1. Quartal
424 Leser
Weltwirtschaft: Erhalt des Wohlstands nur mit höherer Produktivität
356 Leser
Angeobote des Monats von Tineco, bis zu 20% Rabatt dank Tinecos Deal of the Day
248 Leser
Bruttoinlandsprodukt: Ausführliche Ergebnisse zur Wirtschaftsleistung im 1. Quartal 2023 / Wirtschaftsleistung auch ...
248 Leser
Projektstart LezBAU: Klimaschädliche Emissionen im Gebäudezyklus mindern
244 Leser
picture alliance und SPOBIS führen Kooperation fort
236 Leser
Deep Breath Intelligence Teams with HTEC Group and Effectum Medical to Accelerate the Launch of ...
232 Leser
Deutscher Geldanlage-Index 2022/23 (DIVAX-GA) / "Generation Z" und Geldanlage: Treiber einer modernen Aktienkultur (FOTO)
228 Leser
Polizei, Bundeswehr und adidas beliebteste Schüler-Arbeitgeber / Trendence-Schüler*innen-Ranking 2023: Vor allem Mädchen möchten zur Polizei, während Jungen vom Pausen- auf den ...
212 Leser
Auftragseingang im Bauhauptgewerbe im März 2023: +0,9 % zum Vormonat / Auftragseingang im Vergleich zum Vorjahresmonat 20,1 % niedriger
212 Leser
Immobilien-Experte mahnt: Hohe Belastungen führen bei Vermietern zunehmend zu Zwangsverkäufen (FOTO)
1632 Leser
Umsatz-Boost für Ihren Onlineshop: Mit bewährten Methoden von Lang Consulting GmbH zum Erfolg (FOTO)
692 Leser
EuGH: Verbraucher muss bei fehlender Widerrufs-Aufklärung für Dienstleistung nichts bezahlen / ...
524 Leser
shopreme revolutioniert Self-Checkout mit kundenorientierter SCO
504 Leser
POSTBANK WOHNATLAS 2023 Wohnimmobilien: Hier wird noch ein Wertzuwachs prognostiziert (FOTO)
492 Leser
Ball der Wirtschaft 2023 - ein Fest des Aufbruchs / 71. Auflage des VBKI-Balls / Sechs Live-Bands / ...
484 Leser
Ex-Städtebauminister in NRW (SPD) fordert Verschiebung des Heizungsgesetzes auf 2025
468 Leser
Krise im Wohnungsbau verfestigt sich: Mehr als ein Drittel weniger Aufträge im 1. Quartal
424 Leser
Sachsen-Anhalt/ Wirtschaft/Agrar / Massiver Rückgang der Schlachtungen im Tönnies-Werk in ...
416 Leser
Rockwell Automation bringt mit der neuen FactoryTalk® Optix(TM), eine offene, skalierbare und ...
412 Leser
Lust am Abenteuer und pointiertes Produktportfolio: Ford zeigt neuen Markenauftritt für Europa (FOTO)
1964 Leser
Immobilien-Experte mahnt: Hohe Belastungen führen bei Vermietern zunehmend zu Zwangsverkäufen (FOTO)
1632 Leser
Multitalent Lehm für nachhaltigen Bau / Parlamentarische Staatssekretärin Hoffmann beim ...
952 Leser
Umsatz im Fahrrad-Einzelhandel 2022 real um 2,4 % gegenüber Vorjahr gestiegen
924 Leser
14,1 % weniger beantragte Regelinsolvenzen im April 2023 als im Vormonat
780 Leser
BDAE für besondere Kundentreue ausgezeichnet
772 Leser
1. Quartal 2023: Weiterhin positive Entwicklung der Erwerbstätigkeit in Deutschland
704 Leser
Umsatz-Boost für Ihren Onlineshop: Mit bewährten Methoden von Lang Consulting GmbH zum Erfolg (FOTO)
692 Leser
Erneut internationale Auszeichnungen für die Weine vom Seriensieger Keringer!
668 Leser
CMG: Kleine Trauben, große Träume
664 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
9231 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
8072 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
7899 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5895 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
5892 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4644 Leser
KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
4468 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
4398 Leser
HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
4375 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
4357 Leser