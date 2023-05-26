Huma named for its successful and innovative approach to clinical trials in new UK government review
New York and London (ots/PRNewswire) -
The review was commissioned by the UK government to make recommendations to
improve the clinical trials landscape in the UK. It proposes a range of
'significant actions' to bend the performance curve of trials dramatically,
stating: 'The partnership between 2 very different UK life science success
stories - AstraZeneca and Huma - shows the potential of the UK in this field'.
The review includes a short case study of our joint work1.
The review proposes that the government doubles the numbers of people taking
part in commercial clinical trials in the next two years, and doubles it again
by 2027. One of its 27 recommendations is the support and promotion of
decentralised clinical trials, which are enabled by digital technology. It calls
on stakeholders to develop guidance for decentralised and innovative trials by
the end of 2023 to keep pace internationally.
Decentralised clinical trials
An estimated 80% of clinical trials do not meet initial patient enrollment goals
and timelines2. Decentralised trials can, says the review, increase public
involvement in research and new therapies. Data can be collected from the
comfort of participants' homes without disrupting their lives, reducing or
eliminating the need to travel to clinical trial sites. Retention and adherence
to trial protocols through an improved experience can lower the overall cost of
research. Decentralised trials also hold the promise of increasing diversity so
that new medicines benefit people from all ethnicities and backgrounds.
Dan Vahdat, Founder & CEO of Huma, said: "As a UK-headquartered company we
really want to play our role in supercharging bodies such as the NHS and helping
