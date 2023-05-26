Huma named for its successful and innovative approach to clinical trials in new UK government review

New York and London (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Huma's innovative approach to medical research cited in Lord James

O'Shaughnessy's review (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/commercial-

clinical-trials-in-the-uk-the-lord-oshaughnessy-review/commercial-clinical-tri

als-in-the-uk-the-lord-oshaughnessy-review-final-report) for clinical trials

improvement in the UK

- The review is part of a new widespread policy (https://www.gov.uk/government/n

ews/chancellor-reveals-life-sciences-growth-package-to-fire-up-economy)

approach to ignite the UK's life sciences sector

- Innovating clinical trials using digital technologies such as Huma's platforms

can make them more accessible, more diverse, faster to recruit and retain

patients



Huma Therapeutics ("Huma"), a leading global digital health company, is named

today as an exemplar of innovation in medical research in an independent review

led by former Health Minister, Lord James O'Shaughnessy entitled Commercial

clinical trials in the UK.





The review was commissioned by the UK government to make recommendations toimprove the clinical trials landscape in the UK. It proposes a range of'significant actions' to bend the performance curve of trials dramatically,stating: 'The partnership between 2 very different UK life science successstories - AstraZeneca and Huma - shows the potential of the UK in this field'.The review includes a short case study of our joint work1.The review proposes that the government doubles the numbers of people takingpart in commercial clinical trials in the next two years, and doubles it againby 2027. One of its 27 recommendations is the support and promotion ofdecentralised clinical trials, which are enabled by digital technology. It callson stakeholders to develop guidance for decentralised and innovative trials bythe end of 2023 to keep pace internationally.Decentralised clinical trialsAn estimated 80% of clinical trials do not meet initial patient enrollment goalsand timelines2. Decentralised trials can, says the review, increase publicinvolvement in research and new therapies. Data can be collected from thecomfort of participants' homes without disrupting their lives, reducing oreliminating the need to travel to clinical trial sites. Retention and adherenceto trial protocols through an improved experience can lower the overall cost ofresearch. Decentralised trials also hold the promise of increasing diversity sothat new medicines benefit people from all ethnicities and backgrounds.Dan Vahdat, Founder & CEO of Huma, said: "As a UK-headquartered company wereally want to play our role in supercharging bodies such as the NHS and helping