Sagarmatha Next uses crowdsourcing to remove 10,000 kgs of waste from Mount Everest region

Stockholm (ots/PRNewswire) - 200 tonnes of waste are generated in the Mount
Everest region every year. That is why Sagarmatha Next, an experience centre at
3,775 meters on the foot of Mount Everest, is dedicated to raising awareness on
the issues through art and design. Sagarmatha Next is now releasing a new film
to help raise awareness and support for the important cause of keeping Mount
Everest free from waste.

"We are excited to celebrate our first anniversary and the release of our new
film. The film shows how this remote region attracts thousands of visitors and
how we must all come together to preserve it for future generations," said Varun
Saraf, Director at Saraf Foundation and founder of Sagarmatha Next.

With 80,000 yearly trekkers visiting Sagarmatha National Park, approx. 200
tonnes of solid waste are generated. Given the lack of infrastructure and
connectivity, this waste is left behind in the mountains. Sagarmatha Next works
with the local NGO SPCC to find innovative ways to remove and upcycle waste from
the mountains. Started in 2019, carry me back is a crowdsourced waste removal
system, that offers every trekker an opportunity to remove 1 kg of waste from
the mountains. The program has successfully removed 10,000 kg with the help of
6,000 participants who have voluntarily carried them out of the national park.

Powered by DELL Technologies, the high-altitude experience centre Sagarmatha
Next has become a must-stop for visitors. Since opening, more than 15,000
visitors have been educated about the challenges in the region and the
initiatives to solve them, and enjoyed the interactive digital exhibition and
several VR experiences that transports visitors to the highest peaks.

Sagarmatha Next is excited to announce the release of its new film that
showcases the impact of tourism and waste in the region and hopes it inspires
further action globally.

"The entire world comes to Everest, the highest place on earth and this is where
the change begins. We wish to spread the message and replicate projects to
remove waste to other environment-sensitive regions across the globe," says
Varun Saraf.

More information about the film can be found here: https://youtu.be/Jgg8P2KGSMU
(https://urldefense.com/v3/__https:/youtu.be/Jgg8P2KGSMU__;!!JboVxjCXSME!IA5ZQaL
AhztTjpkjagAM2mKQqBlYIyNebdnZ1LkxUQAPToYNhz9TZi0iy5qc7J8YOFjiI4r4WCB6_zfe58m8MCE
$) .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2085671/Sagarmatha_Next.jpg

mailto:communications@sagarmathanext.com

For further information:

Eva Villardón Grande
General Manager Marketing & Communication
communications@sagarmathanext.com+9779822382388
View original
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sagarmatha-next-uses-crowdsou
rcing-to-remove-10-000-kgs-of-waste-from-mount-everest-region-301835468.html

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/170186/5520085
OTS: Sagarmatha Next



