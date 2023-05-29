Sagarmatha Next uses crowdsourcing to remove 10,000 kgs of waste from Mount Everest region
Stockholm (ots/PRNewswire) - 200 tonnes of waste are generated in the Mount
Everest region every year. That is why Sagarmatha Next, an experience centre at
3,775 meters on the foot of Mount Everest, is dedicated to raising awareness on
the issues through art and design. Sagarmatha Next is now releasing a new film
to help raise awareness and support for the important cause of keeping Mount
Everest free from waste.
"We are excited to celebrate our first anniversary and the release of our new
film. The film shows how this remote region attracts thousands of visitors and
how we must all come together to preserve it for future generations," said Varun
Saraf, Director at Saraf Foundation and founder of Sagarmatha Next.
More information about the film can be found here: https://youtu.be/Jgg8P2KGSMU
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2085671/Sagarmatha_Next.jpg
