Employers across Germany struggling to recruit as impact of office mandates are felt
London (ots/PRNewswire) -
- Office mandates are hindering talent attraction in Germany, with more than a
third (34%) struggling to hire as a result of enforced office returns
- 43% of the workforce spends four days or more in the office
- 52% of German employees struggle to effectively carry out their core role in
the office due to distractions and the number of meetings they attend
Businesses in Germany are struggling to recruit due to mandated office returns,
with employees moving jobs due to a lack of work life balance and misaligned
cultures. That is according to a new study by global workplace creation experts
Unispace (http://www.unispace.com/) .
- Office mandates are hindering talent attraction in Germany, with more than a
third (34%) struggling to hire as a result of enforced office returns
- 43% of the workforce spends four days or more in the office
- 52% of German employees struggle to effectively carry out their core role in
the office due to distractions and the number of meetings they attend
Businesses in Germany are struggling to recruit due to mandated office returns,
with employees moving jobs due to a lack of work life balance and misaligned
cultures. That is according to a new study by global workplace creation experts
Unispace (http://www.unispace.com/) .
Returning for Good (https://www.unispace.com/thought-leadership) , a Unispace
Global Workplace Insights report - which combined the results of an in-depth
survey of 9,500 employees and 6,650 business leaders from 17 countries worldwide
- found that while 43% of the German workforce currently spends four days in the
office, just 22% want to be in the workplace this often.
86% of German businesses have mandated various office returns, which has left
34% of employers struggling to hire as a result. According to the report, these
recruitment difficulties are being exacerbated by employee turnover rates, with
25% of workers revealing that they have left their job in the last two years due
to an unsustainable work life balance. A further 25% moved due to disliking the
workplace culture.
Despite the impact of mandates on the workforce, 80% of employers expect to see
workers back in the office at least four days a week, with 41% believing this
will happen by 2025.
Offices impacting productivity
A lack of privacy and access to quiet, focus areas were cited as key dislikes of
current workplaces in Germany. Over a third (36%) of workers said they felt more
effective in a quiet space remotely, while 35% were lacking the privacy they
could get at home. This inability to work productively in the workplace is
further evidenced by the fact that 52% of German employees indicated that they
struggle to carry out their core role effectively in the office.
Matthew Zych, Regional Director, Central Europe, at Unispace, commented:
"Despite German businesses wanting their employees to attend the office more
regularly, our findings show that they need to offer more to actively encourage
them back. Socialisation with peers was ranked as a top reason to go to the
office (33%), however workers also report being more distracted in the office,
suggesting that firms need to think about the types of spaces they offer and
whether they are conducive to creating a comfortable and productive working
environment."
"While they can use mandates to get workers to return, the data shows that this
is not particularly effective and that employees will leave if they are forced
to go to an office when they do not want to, which will only worsen the existing
recruitment and retention challenges many businesses are already facing."
About Unispace
A strategy, design, and construction leader creating experiences for work for a
rapidly changing world. Unispace is a global firm that offers a unified team
solution for creating people-centric spaces with purpose - including offices,
laboratories and life sciences facilities, campuses, HQs, hospitality and sports
venues and retail spaces that spark brilliance, deepen connections, foster a
sense of belonging and propel success. With 5,500 projects completed, a presence
across 26 countries, and 700+ employees worldwide, our goal is to create spaces
that spark brilliance for the people who use them - powered by collaborative
client partnerships, delivered seamlessly across borders, and enabled by
real-world insights.
Unispace Contact Ilana Como
Marketing & Communications Director
mailto:ilana.como@unispace.com
PR Contact | BlueSky PR Head of PR
Vickie Collinge
mailto:vickie@bluesky-pr.com
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/de/pressemitteilungen/employer
s-across-germany-struggling-to-recruit-as-impact-of-office-mandates-are-felt-301
836263.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/159148/5520220
OTS: Unispace
Global Workplace Insights report - which combined the results of an in-depth
survey of 9,500 employees and 6,650 business leaders from 17 countries worldwide
- found that while 43% of the German workforce currently spends four days in the
office, just 22% want to be in the workplace this often.
86% of German businesses have mandated various office returns, which has left
34% of employers struggling to hire as a result. According to the report, these
recruitment difficulties are being exacerbated by employee turnover rates, with
25% of workers revealing that they have left their job in the last two years due
to an unsustainable work life balance. A further 25% moved due to disliking the
workplace culture.
Despite the impact of mandates on the workforce, 80% of employers expect to see
workers back in the office at least four days a week, with 41% believing this
will happen by 2025.
Offices impacting productivity
A lack of privacy and access to quiet, focus areas were cited as key dislikes of
current workplaces in Germany. Over a third (36%) of workers said they felt more
effective in a quiet space remotely, while 35% were lacking the privacy they
could get at home. This inability to work productively in the workplace is
further evidenced by the fact that 52% of German employees indicated that they
struggle to carry out their core role effectively in the office.
Matthew Zych, Regional Director, Central Europe, at Unispace, commented:
"Despite German businesses wanting their employees to attend the office more
regularly, our findings show that they need to offer more to actively encourage
them back. Socialisation with peers was ranked as a top reason to go to the
office (33%), however workers also report being more distracted in the office,
suggesting that firms need to think about the types of spaces they offer and
whether they are conducive to creating a comfortable and productive working
environment."
"While they can use mandates to get workers to return, the data shows that this
is not particularly effective and that employees will leave if they are forced
to go to an office when they do not want to, which will only worsen the existing
recruitment and retention challenges many businesses are already facing."
About Unispace
A strategy, design, and construction leader creating experiences for work for a
rapidly changing world. Unispace is a global firm that offers a unified team
solution for creating people-centric spaces with purpose - including offices,
laboratories and life sciences facilities, campuses, HQs, hospitality and sports
venues and retail spaces that spark brilliance, deepen connections, foster a
sense of belonging and propel success. With 5,500 projects completed, a presence
across 26 countries, and 700+ employees worldwide, our goal is to create spaces
that spark brilliance for the people who use them - powered by collaborative
client partnerships, delivered seamlessly across borders, and enabled by
real-world insights.
Unispace Contact Ilana Como
Marketing & Communications Director
mailto:ilana.como@unispace.com
PR Contact | BlueSky PR Head of PR
Vickie Collinge
mailto:vickie@bluesky-pr.com
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/de/pressemitteilungen/employer
s-across-germany-struggling-to-recruit-as-impact-of-office-mandates-are-felt-301
836263.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/159148/5520220
OTS: Unispace
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 49 | 0 |