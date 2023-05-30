checkAd

Hubble Lithium, the #1 Energy Storage Solutions provider in South Africa, set their sites on global expansion at The Smarter E 2023 (FOTO)

Cape Town, South Africa (ots) - South African energy storage solutions provider
Hubble Lithium (http://www.hubblelithium.com) will be exhibiting at 'The Smarter
E, EES Europe' in Munich, Germany, between the 14th and 16th of June this year.
Their exhibition will feature launches of new products as well as a display of
their recently released High Voltage System.

Founded amidst the 2020 COVID catastrophe, Hubble Lithium has become the leading
innovative BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) provider in South Africa, with
expertise in the design, integration, and monitoring of systems for homes and
businesses. They have gained incredible insight from the power outages facing
the country, known as load-shedding , and it is their mission to provide premium
power solutions for a more sustainable future for all.

It is no secret that South Africa will be suffering from rolling blackouts for
years to come, however, this unfortunate crisis has skyrocketed the growth of
green energy in the country and given Hubble an experienced edge in developing
high-quality batteries with a long time lifespan providing a wide range of
energy storage solutions for various power needs.

The budding new company already has an impressive product portfolio that boasts
high-performing, reliable lithium batteries ranging from 1.2KWh to 2.5MWh .
Starting off with their S-100A (https://www.hubblelithium.co.za/s-100a) an
entry-level lead-acid replacement 12V lithium battery, and X-101
(https://www.hubblelithium.co.za/x-101) rackmount 5.5KWh lithium battery.

Next up is their AM Series (https://www.hubblelithium.co.za/am-series) of
batteries ranging from 2.6KWh to 10KWh , which have become the most sought-after
batteries in South Africa due to their ease of installation, handy optional
add-on remote monitoring capabilities, and high-quality 1st life prismatic
lithium ion cells. Additionally, the bigger batteries of the batch, the AM-5 &
AM-10 , feature UNLIMITED CYCLES with their 10-year warranty (T's & C's apply) .
At The Smarter E, EES Europe Hubble will be exhibiting their latest innovations
on this line of batteries launching their new AM-Plus range featuring built-in
monitoring as well as an impressive LED status bar for ease of maintenance.
Additionally, their first international exhibit at The Smarter E will also
display their brand-new Blade battery built with the safest known cells in the
industry as well as their most recently launched High Voltage System
(https://www.hubblelithium.co.za/highvoltage) featuring a smart BMU and
buildable modular design that can grow with your power needs.

Hubble Lithium's robust in-house research and development department, molded by
the local power-outage crisis and shaped by relentless circumstance, has
developed first-class battery management systems allowing integration with
leading inverter brands as well as a remote monitoring device known as the
Cloudlink .

The Cloudlink (https://www.hubblelithium.co.za/about-the-cloudlink) device
features a built-in AI processor and algorithmic neural coding, which allows for
full remote monitoring of real-time critical information such as battery, system
and inverter settings, state of charge, inverter load, historical data...etc.
This not only enables customers and installers alike to monitor their systems
over the cloud, but also assists Hubble's technical support team in efficiently
providing diagnostics and solutions with ease. What's more, all this is
available at your fingertips through their recently released Cloudlink app which
can be downloaded to your Android
(https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.hubblelithium.app) or Apple
(https://apps.apple.com/app/id6443468671) device. The app provides all
monitoring capabilities mentioned above with the added bonus of a live
power-flow display of your system on the homepage as well as full site
management for installers.

The future holds exciting possibilities for this proudly South African brand of
batteries growing solid roots in the local market and setting its sights on
global expansion. Visit their booth C2. 159 in Hall C2 at ' The Smarter E, EES
Europe' in Munich, Germany, between the 14th and 16th of June to meet their
dedicated staff and find out more about their impressive products on display at
the ICM, Messe München this year.

Pressekontakt:

Ashleigh Koehn
+21 78 048 0620
mailto:marketing@hubblelithium.co.za

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/170083/5520291
OTS: Hubble Lithium



