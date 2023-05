Hubble Lithium, the #1 Energy Storage Solutions provider in South Africa, set their sites on global expansion at The Smarter E 2023 (FOTO)

Cape Town, South Africa (ots) - South African energy storage solutions provider

Hubble Lithium (http://www.hubblelithium.com) will be exhibiting at 'The Smarter

E, EES Europe' in Munich, Germany, between the 14th and 16th of June this year.

Their exhibition will feature launches of new products as well as a display of

their recently released High Voltage System.



Founded amidst the 2020 COVID catastrophe, Hubble Lithium has become the leading

innovative BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) provider in South Africa, with

expertise in the design, integration, and monitoring of systems for homes and

businesses. They have gained incredible insight from the power outages facing

the country, known as load-shedding , and it is their mission to provide premium

power solutions for a more sustainable future for all.





It is no secret that South Africa will be suffering from rolling blackouts foryears to come, however, this unfortunate crisis has skyrocketed the growth ofgreen energy in the country and given Hubble an experienced edge in developinghigh-quality batteries with a long time lifespan providing a wide range ofenergy storage solutions for various power needs.The budding new company already has an impressive product portfolio that boastshigh-performing, reliable lithium batteries ranging from 1.2KWh to 2.5MWh .Starting off with their S-100A (https://www.hubblelithium.co.za/s-100a) anentry-level lead-acid replacement 12V lithium battery, and X-101(https://www.hubblelithium.co.za/x-101) rackmount 5.5KWh lithium battery.Next up is their AM Series (https://www.hubblelithium.co.za/am-series) ofbatteries ranging from 2.6KWh to 10KWh , which have become the most sought-afterbatteries in South Africa due to their ease of installation, handy optionaladd-on remote monitoring capabilities, and high-quality 1st life prismaticlithium ion cells. Additionally, the bigger batteries of the batch, the AM-5 &AM-10 , feature UNLIMITED CYCLES with their 10-year warranty (T's & C's apply) .At The Smarter E, EES Europe Hubble will be exhibiting their latest innovationson this line of batteries launching their new AM-Plus range featuring built-inmonitoring as well as an impressive LED status bar for ease of maintenance.Additionally, their first international exhibit at The Smarter E will alsodisplay their brand-new Blade battery built with the safest known cells in theindustry as well as their most recently launched High Voltage System(https://www.hubblelithium.co.za/highvoltage) featuring a smart BMU andbuildable modular design that can grow with your power needs.Hubble Lithium's robust in-house research and development department, molded bythe local power-outage crisis and shaped by relentless circumstance, hasdeveloped first-class battery management systems allowing integration withleading inverter brands as well as a remote monitoring device known as theCloudlink .The Cloudlink (https://www.hubblelithium.co.za/about-the-cloudlink) devicefeatures a built-in AI processor and algorithmic neural coding, which allows forfull remote monitoring of real-time critical information such as battery, systemand inverter settings, state of charge, inverter load, historical data...etc.This not only enables customers and installers alike to monitor their systemsover the cloud, but also assists Hubble's technical support team in efficientlyproviding diagnostics and solutions with ease. What's more, all this isavailable at your fingertips through their recently released Cloudlink app whichcan be downloaded to your Android(https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.hubblelithium.app) or Apple (https://apps.apple.com/app/id6443468671) device. The app provides allmonitoring capabilities mentioned above with the added bonus of a livepower-flow display of your system on the homepage as well as full sitemanagement for installers.The future holds exciting possibilities for this proudly South African brand ofbatteries growing solid roots in the local market and setting its sights onglobal expansion. Visit their booth C2. 159 in Hall C2 at ' The Smarter E, EESEurope' in Munich, Germany, between the 14th and 16th of June to meet theirdedicated staff and find out more about their impressive products on display atthe ICM, Messe München this year.Pressekontakt:Ashleigh Koehn+21 78 048 0620mailto:marketing@hubblelithium.co.zaAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/170083/5520291OTS: Hubble Lithium