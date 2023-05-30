Infosys and Roland-Garros Serve Up New AI-Powered Experiences for the Tennis Ecosystem
Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Marking its fifth-year milestone, the partnership
continues to push the boundaries of digital innovations to propel the game into
the future
Infosys
nfosys.com%2F&data=05%7C01%7Cdena.tahmasebi%40infosys.com%7C43a4b8ee827843165760
08db5bfe9705%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638204921276773142%7CU
nknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI
6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=7N6Cxpjw4pYdV3Pr%2FkHAZ6dPGPiCSQJsJnrmU8i0VMI%3D&r
eserved=0) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in
next-generation digital services and consulting, and the French Tennis
Federation (FFT) have today revealed new innovations that will continue their
partnership to transform and power the game in novel, smarter more immersive
ways. The innovations, powered by cloud, AI, mixed reality, and data & analytics
will take fan engagement to a whole new level while continuing to empower
players, coaches, media, tournament organizers, and the community.
Fan Engagement - Powered by Mixed Reality (XR) and AI-enabled motion analysis
Fans can practice and measure their serving skills just like the pros at the
all-new Infosys x Wilson Smash Corner at Roland-Garros. Using high-tech cameras,
Infosys technologies will record and super impose individual's serves on Court
Philippe-Chatrier, just as if they were serving on the main court. The
participant will also be provided tailored serve analysis and feedback on their
posture and performance to enhance their technique, enabling access to pro-level
analysis for every fan.
In addition, Infosys will continue to drive the enhancements to existing Match
Center features as well as powering the RG Fantasy Game. The Infosys Tennis
Virtual Reality Experience will place fans at the center of a virtual game and
give them the opportunity to take part in matches against the game's best.
Media Enablement - A New Excitement Rating tool
A new analytical feature has been added to Infosys' AI-Assisted Journalism tool,
to help media track and report from the court to fans at home. An insight-driven
tool that is designed to help journalists report accurately on the tournament,
this AI powered feature picks up on multiple factors such as match length and
crowd noise in the stadium to rate the levels of excitement and tension
surrounding the game, bringing fans across the globe closer to the action and
atmosphere.
Player Performance - An AI powered tool to drive performance advantage
AI videos, an advanced match strategy tool deployed by Infosys in 2019 at RG has
been further enhanced with new innovations such as player tendencies, which
Player Performance - An AI powered tool to drive performance advantage
AI videos, an advanced match strategy tool deployed by Infosys in 2019 at RG has
been further enhanced with new innovations such as player tendencies, which
