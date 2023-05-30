Infosys and Roland-Garros Serve Up New AI-Powered Experiences for the Tennis Ecosystem

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Marking its fifth-year milestone, the partnership

continues to push the boundaries of digital innovations to propel the game into

the future



eserved=0) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in

next-generation digital services and consulting, and the French Tennis

Federation (FFT) have today revealed new innovations that will continue their

partnership to transform and power the game in novel, smarter more immersive

ways. The innovations, powered by cloud, AI, mixed reality, and data & analytics

will take fan engagement to a whole new level while continuing to empower

players, coaches, media, tournament organizers, and the community.





Fan Engagement - Powered by Mixed Reality (XR) and AI-enabled motion analysisFans can practice and measure their serving skills just like the pros at theall-new Infosys x Wilson Smash Corner at Roland-Garros. Using high-tech cameras,Infosys technologies will record and super impose individual's serves on CourtPhilippe-Chatrier, just as if they were serving on the main court. Theparticipant will also be provided tailored serve analysis and feedback on theirposture and performance to enhance their technique, enabling access to pro-levelanalysis for every fan.In addition, Infosys will continue to drive the enhancements to existing MatchCenter features as well as powering the RG Fantasy Game. The Infosys TennisVirtual Reality Experience will place fans at the center of a virtual game andgive them the opportunity to take part in matches against the game's best.Media Enablement - A New Excitement Rating toolA new analytical feature has been added to Infosys' AI-Assisted Journalism tool,to help media track and report from the court to fans at home. An insight-driventool that is designed to help journalists report accurately on the tournament,this AI powered feature picks up on multiple factors such as match length andcrowd noise in the stadium to rate the levels of excitement and tensionsurrounding the game, bringing fans across the globe closer to the action andatmosphere.Player Performance - An AI powered tool to drive performance advantageAI videos, an advanced match strategy tool deployed by Infosys in 2019 at RG hasbeen further enhanced with new innovations such as player tendencies, which