DEBIOPHARM LAUNCHES PHASE 1 RESEARCH IN SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER WITH WEE1 INHIBITOR DEBIO 0123 TO OUTSMART DDR IN SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

Lausanne, Switzerland (ots) - - Debiopharm combines its potent WEE1-inhibitor
Debio 0123 with standard-of-care therapy to short-circuit DNA damage repair
(DDR) in adults with recurrent or progressive small cell lung cancer (SCLC).

- The first patient dosed at Vall d'Hebron Hospital (Barcelona, Spain), was
announced for this Phase 1 dose-escalation and expansion study evaluating Debio
0123 in combination with carboplatin and etoposide in participants with
recurring or progressive, platinum-sensitive SCLC.

Debiopharm ( http://www.debiopharm.com ), a privately-owned, Swiss-based
biopharmaceutical company aiming to establish tomorrow's standard-of-care to
cure cancer and infectious diseases, today announced the first patient dosed in
its open-label, multicenter, Phase 1 study evaluating Debio 0123, an oral,
potent, highly selective and brain penetrant WEE1 inhibitor, in combination with
carboplatin and etoposide in patients with recurrent or progressive SCLC
following standard platinum-based chemotherapy. This Phase 1 study,
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05815160 (Debio 0123-SCLC-104), comprises
two parts, namely a dose escalation phase to identify the recommended dose and
an expansion phase, to characterize the safety, tolerability, and initial signal
of antitumoral activity of Debio 0123 in combination with carboplatin and
etoposide in this patient population.

SCLC is a highly aggressive, hard-to-treat cancer with poor prognosis,
representing 15% of all lung cancers. It is characterized by an extraordinarily
high proliferative rate, leading to early metastasis, most of which are already
present at the time of diagnosis.1 Moreover, SCLC carries a massive variety of
structural mutations and cell populations inside the tumor.1 This diversity in
cell populations is known to play a critical role in tumor evolution,
metastasis, and acquired resistance to available therapies. In the attempt to
find new therapies, targeting the DDR pathway has shown great promise when
combined with DNA-damaging agents such as carboplatin and etoposide.

The Debio 0123 program originates from a growing awareness of DDR inhibition in
fighting life-threatening cancers. Optimizing efficacy, while preserving safety
are key elements that Debiopharm is eager to assess throughout the clinical
development of Debio 0123. With the fruition of these factors, Debio 0123 could
become the first choice WEE1 inhibitor.

"Small cell lung cancer is the most aggressive type of lung cancer, and
frequently presents with metastatic disease. Despite initial responses to
front-line therapy these are typically transient, and survival at 5 years is
