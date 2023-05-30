DEBIOPHARM LAUNCHES PHASE 1 RESEARCH IN SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER WITH WEE1 INHIBITOR DEBIO 0123 TO OUTSMART DDR IN SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

Lausanne, Switzerland (ots) - - Debiopharm combines its potent WEE1-inhibitor

Debio 0123 with standard-of-care therapy to short-circuit DNA damage repair

(DDR) in adults with recurrent or progressive small cell lung cancer (SCLC).



- The first patient dosed at Vall d'Hebron Hospital (Barcelona, Spain), was

announced for this Phase 1 dose-escalation and expansion study evaluating Debio

0123 in combination with carboplatin and etoposide in participants with

recurring or progressive, platinum-sensitive SCLC.





Debiopharm ( http://www.debiopharm.com ), a privately-owned, Swiss-basedbiopharmaceutical company aiming to establish tomorrow's standard-of-care tocure cancer and infectious diseases, today announced the first patient dosed inits open-label, multicenter, Phase 1 study evaluating Debio 0123, an oral,potent, highly selective and brain penetrant WEE1 inhibitor, in combination withcarboplatin and etoposide in patients with recurrent or progressive SCLCfollowing standard platinum-based chemotherapy. This Phase 1 study,https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05815160 (Debio 0123-SCLC-104), comprisestwo parts, namely a dose escalation phase to identify the recommended dose andan expansion phase, to characterize the safety, tolerability, and initial signalof antitumoral activity of Debio 0123 in combination with carboplatin andetoposide in this patient population.SCLC is a highly aggressive, hard-to-treat cancer with poor prognosis,representing 15% of all lung cancers. It is characterized by an extraordinarilyhigh proliferative rate, leading to early metastasis, most of which are alreadypresent at the time of diagnosis.1 Moreover, SCLC carries a massive variety ofstructural mutations and cell populations inside the tumor.1 This diversity incell populations is known to play a critical role in tumor evolution,metastasis, and acquired resistance to available therapies. In the attempt tofind new therapies, targeting the DDR pathway has shown great promise whencombined with DNA-damaging agents such as carboplatin and etoposide.The Debio 0123 program originates from a growing awareness of DDR inhibition infighting life-threatening cancers. Optimizing efficacy, while preserving safetyare key elements that Debiopharm is eager to assess throughout the clinicaldevelopment of Debio 0123. With the fruition of these factors, Debio 0123 couldbecome the first choice WEE1 inhibitor."Small cell lung cancer is the most aggressive type of lung cancer, andfrequently presents with metastatic disease. Despite initial responses tofront-line therapy these are typically transient, and survival at 5 years is