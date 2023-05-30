checkAd

/DISREGARD RELEASE Incogni/

Vilnius, Litauen (ots/PRNewswire) - We are advised by Incogni that journalists
and other readers should disregard the news release, Incogni erhebt Klage gegen
die GfK Group, weil sie das Recht der Kunden auf Vergessenwerden gemäß DSGVO.
ignoriert, issued 03-May-2023 over PR Newswire due to legal compliance issues.

Pressekontakt:

Gabriele Racaityte; gabriele.racaityte@incogni.com; +37063059064

Weiteres Material: http://presseportal.de/pm/169708/5520745
OTS: Incogni

0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  41   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

/DISREGARD RELEASE Incogni/ We are advised by Incogni that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, Incogni erhebt Klage gegen die GfK Group, weil sie das Recht der Kunden auf Vergessenwerden gemäß DSGVO. ignoriert, issued 03-May-2023 over PR Newswire …

Nachrichten des Autors

Okta-Studie zeigt: Verbraucher fordern mehr Kontrolle über ihre Daten ein
124 Leser
Supermicro COMPUTEX Grundsatzrede enthüllt die "Accelerate Everything"-Strategie des ...
120 Leser
EGB-Kongress / EVG-Chef Martin Burkert: EU-Mittel nur bei Tarifbindung und Klärung der EU-Beihilfen im Schienengüterverkehr ...
120 Leser
E-Auto-Ladekosten von der Steuer absetzen: Steuerberaterin verrät, wie es geht! (FOTO)
112 Leser
Urlaub in Südeuropa oft deutlich günstiger als in Deutschland / Preisniveau-Vergleich von ...
112 Leser
Erstmals werden mehr Frauen als Männer in DAX-Aufsichtsräte gewählt (FOTO)
108 Leser
Team-Branding als neue Wunderwaffe? 3 Vorteile, die Unternehmen daraus ziehen können (FOTO)
108 Leser
Regierung in Großbritannien stattet Gefängnispersonal mit Bodycams von Motorola ...
108 Leser
Infosys and Roland-Garros Serve Up New AI-Powered Experiences for the Tennis Ecosystem
108 Leser
Martin Bouchard wird zum neuen CEO von American Tower in Deutschland ernannt
108 Leser
IQOS ILUMA: Philip Morris bringt neueste Generation von Tabakerhitzern in Deutschland auf den Markt
556 Leser
Krise im Wohnungsbau verfestigt sich: Mehr als ein Drittel weniger Aufträge im 1. Quartal
516 Leser
Auftragseingang im Bauhauptgewerbe im März 2023: +0,9 % zum Vormonat / Auftragseingang im Vergleich zum Vorjahresmonat 20,1 % niedriger
488 Leser
Projektstart LezBAU: Klimaschädliche Emissionen im Gebäudezyklus mindern
436 Leser
Rockwell Automation bringt mit der neuen FactoryTalk® Optix(TM), eine offene, skalierbare und ...
412 Leser
Slenergy gibt sein Debüt in Europa
408 Leser
Die Renault Gruppe und Valeo vereinbaren Partnerschaft zur Entwicklung Software-definierter ...
396 Leser
Hyundai Mobis entwickelt bahnbrechende Scheinwerfer, die Unfälle bei Nacht verhindern
396 Leser
Weltwirtschaft: Erhalt des Wohlstands nur mit höherer Produktivität
388 Leser
Angeobote des Monats von Tineco, bis zu 20% Rabatt dank Tinecos Deal of the Day
372 Leser
Immobilien-Experte mahnt: Hohe Belastungen führen bei Vermietern zunehmend zu Zwangsverkäufen (FOTO)
1704 Leser
Multitalent Lehm für nachhaltigen Bau / Parlamentarische Staatssekretärin Hoffmann beim ...
952 Leser
14,1 % weniger beantragte Regelinsolvenzen im April 2023 als im Vormonat
780 Leser
BDAE für besondere Kundentreue ausgezeichnet
776 Leser
1. Quartal 2023: Weiterhin positive Entwicklung der Erwerbstätigkeit in Deutschland
708 Leser
Umsatz-Boost für Ihren Onlineshop: Mit bewährten Methoden von Lang Consulting GmbH zum Erfolg (FOTO)
696 Leser
Erneut internationale Auszeichnungen für die Weine vom Seriensieger Keringer!
668 Leser
7 Gründe: Darum ist Deutschland für Unternehmer ein Steuerparadies (FOTO)
608 Leser
Gut ein Fünftel der Bevölkerung Deutschlands von Armut oder sozialer Ausgrenzung bedroht
596 Leser
Deutsche Wirtschaft in Gefahr: Mehr als 4.000 Hacker-Angriffe pro Tag verzeichnet (FOTO)
588 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
9231 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
8072 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
7899 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
5948 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5895 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4644 Leser
KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
4472 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
4398 Leser
HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
4375 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
4365 Leser