inepro Metering debuts new innovations, including world's smallest 3-phase meter (FOTO)

One of the innovations that inepro metering will showcase at the Munich event isthe Ambition series, a range of high-precision 3-phase meters with intelligentfeatures that significantly streamline your installation process. Onedistinctive feature is the tool-free installation, made possible through theintegration of WAGO Push-in CAGE CLAMPS. This breakthrough technology enableseffortless installation within a mere 30 seconds, eliminating the need fortools.inepro Metering's meters also offer a wide range of communication capabilities.These options include M-bus, Modbus, S0 interface or UART port, complemented byan advanced Bluetooth interface and dedicated iOS and Android applications. Thisseamless integration enables remote programming and configuration, giving usersaccess to unparalleled convenience and control. In compliance with the MeasuringInstruments Directive (MID) for Europe, the entire Ambition range guaranteesaccurate measurements, facilitating efficient invoicing processes.Compact size, exceptional performanceinepro Metering is proud to exclusively preview its groundbreakingPRO380-Compact, the smallest 3-phase meter ever launched on the market.Measuring just 10 x 6 x 2 cm, this compact meter, equipped with Modbusfunctionality, delivers exceptional performance despite its modest size. Itsdimensions make it an ideal choice for versatile installation applications.In addition to the PRO380-Compact, inepro Metering is previewing many otherinnovative solutions at The Smarter E that are in the final stages of thedevelopment process, including a TCP/IP module and the long-awaited DC andEichrecht meters. Visitors are invited to experience these exciting developmentsfor themselves by visiting inepro Metering's booth at B6.151 from 14 to 16 June.