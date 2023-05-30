inepro Metering debuts new innovations, including world's smallest 3-phase meter (FOTO)
Munich (ots) - An electricity meter that can be installed within half a minute
and without tools, a mobile app that allows you to perform remote configurations
and the smallest 3-phase meter available on the market. These are some of the
great innovations that inepro Metering will present at The Smarter E, Europe's
largest platform for the energy industry, from 14 to 16 June 2023 in Munich
(DE).
Streamlined installation process
Streamlined installation process
One of the innovations that inepro metering will showcase at the Munich event is
the Ambition series, a range of high-precision 3-phase meters with intelligent
features that significantly streamline your installation process. One
distinctive feature is the tool-free installation, made possible through the
integration of WAGO Push-in CAGE CLAMPS. This breakthrough technology enables
effortless installation within a mere 30 seconds, eliminating the need for
tools.
inepro Metering's meters also offer a wide range of communication capabilities.
These options include M-bus, Modbus, S0 interface or UART port, complemented by
an advanced Bluetooth interface and dedicated iOS and Android applications. This
seamless integration enables remote programming and configuration, giving users
access to unparalleled convenience and control. In compliance with the Measuring
Instruments Directive (MID) for Europe, the entire Ambition range guarantees
accurate measurements, facilitating efficient invoicing processes.
Compact size, exceptional performance
inepro Metering is proud to exclusively preview its groundbreaking
PRO380-Compact, the smallest 3-phase meter ever launched on the market.
Measuring just 10 x 6 x 2 cm, this compact meter, equipped with Modbus
functionality, delivers exceptional performance despite its modest size. Its
dimensions make it an ideal choice for versatile installation applications.
In addition to the PRO380-Compact, inepro Metering is previewing many other
innovative solutions at The Smarter E that are in the final stages of the
development process, including a TCP/IP module and the long-awaited DC and
Eichrecht meters. Visitors are invited to experience these exciting developments
for themselves by visiting inepro Metering's booth at B6.151 from 14 to 16 June.
For more information about inepro Metering and their innovative solutions, visit
http://www.ineprometering.com/ .
Pressekontakt:
Cilla Smits
T: +31 (0) 252 744 044
E: mailto:marketing@ineprometering.com
For more information about inepro Metering, please visit: ineprometering.com.
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/170190/5520747
OTS: inepro Metering
0
