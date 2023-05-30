The Medias Hospital is Raising the Bar for Interventional Oncology as an IASIOS Enrolled Centre

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Burghausen/Germany (ots) - The Medias Hospital has officially enrolled in theaccreditation program of IASIOS to further ensure highest quality standards inInterventional Oncology as an important aspect of oncological patient care.The Medias Hospital has taken the next step to committing to the higheststandards when it comes to interventional oncology (IO) care and is thrilled toannounce its official enrolment as part of the IASIOS accreditation program.IASIOS provides facilities with guidance on standardizing their patient pathwaysand building quantifiable benchmarking systems. With the establishment of IO asthe fourth pillar of cancer care, facilities providing IO therapies followappropriate guidelines if the treatments are to be used safely andappropriately. The Medias Hospital is currently one of only four prestigiousGerman Clinics to be part of the enrolment program. "High standards in thefields of patient care, treatment options and innovation through continuousoncological research have always been a staple of the work done at MediasHospital, which is why we are particularly honored to be part of the common goalof IASIOS to ensure the best possible therapies in regard to IO", states Prof.Dr. med. Karl R. Aigner, head physician at the Medias Hospital and leader of theaccreditation team.The Medias Hospital in Burghausen specializes in the application and furtheradvancement of innovative cancer therapy procedures and is held in high esteemboth nationally and internationally in this field. As part of these efforts,clinical studies are regularly conducted at the Medias Hospital to optimizepatient survival as well as quality of life. Many of the results from thisresearch have already been published in internationally acclaimed journals orpresented at key industry events.An important part of the treatment options at Medias Hospital is the use ofRegional Chemotherapy , which has been pioneered and improved upon by Prof. Dr.Aigner. In contrast to regular systemic chemotherapy, regional chemotherapy onlyapplies the cytostatics to the tumor and the area around it instead of the wholebody, which leads to almost no side effects in the course of the treatment.As an IASIOS Enrolled Centre, the Medias Hospital joins a global community of IOcentres that develop and promote IO practice while raising awareness about itsbenefits among patients and medical providers. IASIOS community members alsohave the opportunities to learn from each other and, from now on,benefit fromthe extensive experience and comprehensive expertise of the Medias Hospital.About IASIOS