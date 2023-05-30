checkAd

The Medias Hospital is Raising the Bar for Interventional Oncology as an IASIOS Enrolled Centre

Burghausen/Germany (ots) - The Medias Hospital has officially enrolled in the
accreditation program of IASIOS to further ensure highest quality standards in
Interventional Oncology as an important aspect of oncological patient care.

The Medias Hospital has taken the next step to committing to the highest
standards when it comes to interventional oncology (IO) care and is thrilled to
announce its official enrolment as part of the IASIOS accreditation program.
IASIOS provides facilities with guidance on standardizing their patient pathways
and building quantifiable benchmarking systems. With the establishment of IO as
the fourth pillar of cancer care, facilities providing IO therapies follow
appropriate guidelines if the treatments are to be used safely and
appropriately. The Medias Hospital is currently one of only four prestigious
German Clinics to be part of the enrolment program. "High standards in the
fields of patient care, treatment options and innovation through continuous
oncological research have always been a staple of the work done at Medias
Hospital, which is why we are particularly honored to be part of the common goal
of IASIOS to ensure the best possible therapies in regard to IO", states Prof.
Dr. med. Karl R. Aigner, head physician at the Medias Hospital and leader of the
accreditation team.

The Medias Hospital in Burghausen specializes in the application and further
advancement of innovative cancer therapy procedures and is held in high esteem
both nationally and internationally in this field. As part of these efforts,
clinical studies are regularly conducted at the Medias Hospital to optimize
patient survival as well as quality of life. Many of the results from this
research have already been published in internationally acclaimed journals or
presented at key industry events.

An important part of the treatment options at Medias Hospital is the use of
Regional Chemotherapy , which has been pioneered and improved upon by Prof. Dr.
Aigner. In contrast to regular systemic chemotherapy, regional chemotherapy only
applies the cytostatics to the tumor and the area around it instead of the whole
body, which leads to almost no side effects in the course of the treatment.

As an IASIOS Enrolled Centre, the Medias Hospital joins a global community of IO
centres that develop and promote IO practice while raising awareness about its
benefits among patients and medical providers. IASIOS community members also
have the opportunities to learn from each other and, from now on,benefit from
the extensive experience and comprehensive expertise of the Medias Hospital.

