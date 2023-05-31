How to Read Financial Statements?
Welcome to Reading Financial Statements 101. We have great news for you!
You do not have to be an expert to read financial statements, nor do you have to be from the industry to use them for your benefit. However, if you want to be Warren Buffet or Charlie Munger, analysing financial statements for decades (maybe centuries? Shhh) could put you at an advantage. Let’s explore what they are and how to read them.
What are Financial Statements?
Financial Statements are reports that summarise a company’s financial activities and performance. Accountants typically prepare these quarterly and annually to keep track of a company’s performance throughout.
Analysts look at three main types of financial statements: the Income Statement, Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statement. Each one has a different purpose, and they are most popularly presented in Annual Reports, which give insight into a company’s operations and financial standing yearly.
