Vienna (ots/PRNewswire) - Croma-Pharma, a global player and challenger in the

dynamically growing, minimally invasive aesthetics market, announces that it

will launch Pliaglis®, a topical local anaesthetic for superficial

dermatological procedures, in its European core markets including Germany, the

United Kingdom ("UK"), and Ireland. Further markets including Brazil will follow

by the end of 2023. The anaesthetic cream complements Croma's range of aesthetic

injectables, a key pillar of its comprehensive and innovative aesthetics

portfolio.



The launch is preceded by an exclusive licensing agreement for Pliaglis® with

Canadian dermatology company Crescita Therapeutics Inc. ("Crescita"). The

agreement grants Croma the exclusive rights to commercialize Pliaglis in nine

countries including Germany, Ireland, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxembourg, the UK

and Netherlands and Brazil.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

"Pliaglis perfectly complements our range of aesthetic injectables. It is afurther essential building block in our focused and differentiated aestheticsportfolio and proof of our full dedication to medical aesthetics. The plannedlaunch of Pliaglis in our European markets and in Brazil in 2023 will furtheraccelerate our growth," commented Andreas Prinz, CEO. "We are thrilled about ourpartnership with Crescita, together bringing this therapeutic option tohealthcare professionals in our core markets."Specifically designed and licensed for anaesthetic needs in aesthetic medicine,Pliaglis® is applied by the medical professional before a wide range ofminimally invasive aesthetic procedures such as dermal filler or lasertreatments, to provide effective and long-lasting local dermal anaesthesia toprotect the patient and minimise pain.***Pliaglis® is indicated in adults to produce local dermal anaesthesia on intactskin prior to dermatological procedures.**About Pliaglis® Pliaglis is a topical local anaesthetic cream that providessafe and effective local dermal analgesia on intact skin prior to superficialdermatological procedures. The formulation contains a eutectic mixture of 7%lidocaine and 7% tetracaine that utilizes Crescita's proprietary phase-changingtopical cream Peel technology. The Peel technology consists of a drug-containingcream which, once applied to a patient's skin, dries to form a pliable layerthat releases drug into the skin. Pliaglis is applied to intact skin for 20 to30 minutes prior to superficial dermatological procedures such as dermal fillerinjections, non-ablative laser facial resurfacing, or pulsed-dye laser therapyand 60 minutes prior to procedures such as laser-assisted tattoo removal.