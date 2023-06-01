Croma-Pharma Launch of topical anaesthetic Pliaglis® in Europe
Vienna (ots/PRNewswire) - Croma-Pharma, a global player and challenger in the
dynamically growing, minimally invasive aesthetics market, announces that it
will launch Pliaglis®, a topical local anaesthetic for superficial
dermatological procedures, in its European core markets including Germany, the
United Kingdom ("UK"), and Ireland. Further markets including Brazil will follow
by the end of 2023. The anaesthetic cream complements Croma's range of aesthetic
injectables, a key pillar of its comprehensive and innovative aesthetics
portfolio.
The launch is preceded by an exclusive licensing agreement for Pliaglis® with
Canadian dermatology company Crescita Therapeutics Inc. ("Crescita"). The
agreement grants Croma the exclusive rights to commercialize Pliaglis in nine
countries including Germany, Ireland, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxembourg, the UK
and Netherlands and Brazil.
"Pliaglis perfectly complements our range of aesthetic injectables. It is a
further essential building block in our focused and differentiated aesthetics
portfolio and proof of our full dedication to medical aesthetics. The planned
launch of Pliaglis in our European markets and in Brazil in 2023 will further
accelerate our growth," commented Andreas Prinz, CEO. "We are thrilled about our
partnership with Crescita, together bringing this therapeutic option to
healthcare professionals in our core markets."
Specifically designed and licensed for anaesthetic needs in aesthetic medicine,
Pliaglis® is applied by the medical professional before a wide range of
minimally invasive aesthetic procedures such as dermal filler or laser
treatments, to provide effective and long-lasting local dermal anaesthesia to
protect the patient and minimise pain.**
*Pliaglis® is indicated in adults to produce local dermal anaesthesia on intact
skin prior to dermatological procedures.
**About Pliaglis® Pliaglis is a topical local anaesthetic cream that provides
safe and effective local dermal analgesia on intact skin prior to superficial
dermatological procedures. The formulation contains a eutectic mixture of 7%
lidocaine and 7% tetracaine that utilizes Crescita's proprietary phase-changing
topical cream Peel technology. The Peel technology consists of a drug-containing
cream which, once applied to a patient's skin, dries to form a pliable layer
that releases drug into the skin. Pliaglis is applied to intact skin for 20 to
30 minutes prior to superficial dermatological procedures such as dermal filler
injections, non-ablative laser facial resurfacing, or pulsed-dye laser therapy
and 60 minutes prior to procedures such as laser-assisted tattoo removal.
