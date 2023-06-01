    checkAd

    Croma-Pharma Launch of topical anaesthetic Pliaglis® in Europe

    Vienna (ots/PRNewswire) - Croma-Pharma, a global player and challenger in the
    dynamically growing, minimally invasive aesthetics market, announces that it
    will launch Pliaglis®, a topical local anaesthetic for superficial
    dermatological procedures, in its European core markets including Germany, the
    United Kingdom ("UK"), and Ireland. Further markets including Brazil will follow
    by the end of 2023. The anaesthetic cream complements Croma's range of aesthetic
    injectables, a key pillar of its comprehensive and innovative aesthetics
    portfolio.

    The launch is preceded by an exclusive licensing agreement for Pliaglis® with
    Canadian dermatology company Crescita Therapeutics Inc. ("Crescita"). The
    agreement grants Croma the exclusive rights to commercialize Pliaglis in nine
    countries including Germany, Ireland, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxembourg, the UK
    and Netherlands and Brazil.

    "Pliaglis perfectly complements our range of aesthetic injectables. It is a
    further essential building block in our focused and differentiated aesthetics
    portfolio and proof of our full dedication to medical aesthetics. The planned
    launch of Pliaglis in our European markets and in Brazil in 2023 will further
    accelerate our growth," commented Andreas Prinz, CEO. "We are thrilled about our
    partnership with Crescita, together bringing this therapeutic option to
    healthcare professionals in our core markets."

    Specifically designed and licensed for anaesthetic needs in aesthetic medicine,
    Pliaglis® is applied by the medical professional before a wide range of
    minimally invasive aesthetic procedures such as dermal filler or laser
    treatments, to provide effective and long-lasting local dermal anaesthesia to
    protect the patient and minimise pain.**

    *Pliaglis® is indicated in adults to produce local dermal anaesthesia on intact
    skin prior to dermatological procedures.

    **About Pliaglis® Pliaglis is a topical local anaesthetic cream that provides
    safe and effective local dermal analgesia on intact skin prior to superficial
    dermatological procedures. The formulation contains a eutectic mixture of 7%
    lidocaine and 7% tetracaine that utilizes Crescita's proprietary phase-changing
    topical cream Peel technology. The Peel technology consists of a drug-containing
    cream which, once applied to a patient's skin, dries to form a pliable layer
    that releases drug into the skin. Pliaglis is applied to intact skin for 20 to
    30 minutes prior to superficial dermatological procedures such as dermal filler
    injections, non-ablative laser facial resurfacing, or pulsed-dye laser therapy
    and 60 minutes prior to procedures such as laser-assisted tattoo removal.
