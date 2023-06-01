Turbo Energy will introduce SunBox Industry, its new proposal for industrial and commercial projects, at Intersolar Europe

Valencia (ots) - Turbo Energy, the manufacturer of photovoltaic products with a

high technological component, will join Intersolar Europe again (stand C3.330)

to showcase SunBox Industry, its new power storage system, designed especially

for the Commercial and Industrial sector (C&I).



After the experience gained with SunBox Home over the past couple of years,

Turbo Energy brings its success with all-in-one solar systems to a new height.

SunBox Industry is an intelligent storage solution, industrially designed to be

modular and to satisfy the needs of large photovoltaic facilities, or the wish

of many business owners to increase the power installed above the profitability

thresholds for many plants with no storage capacity. Javier Ferrer, manager of

the SunBox Industry initiative, highlights the relevance of the system to

satisfy the growing demand for photovoltaic sun power projects at a large

industrial scale and to facilitate compliance with the corporate goals on energy

transition. "This segment is not adequately covered by the current manufacturers

or solutions are tailor made with extremely high budgets. We have designed a

solution that can manage power between 50-500 kW, 43 kWh and 1.7 MWh at a very

competitive price." "In addition, it stands out for being a turnkey solution

installed by our specialised partners. The equipment includes all the necessary

components: inverters, batteries, safeguards, connections, and communications,

thus allowing a seamless plug & play experience," added Javier Ferrer.



