    Turbo Energy will introduce SunBox Industry, its new proposal for industrial and commercial projects, at Intersolar Europe

    Valencia (ots) - Turbo Energy, the manufacturer of photovoltaic products with a
    high technological component, will join Intersolar Europe again (stand C3.330)
    to showcase SunBox Industry, its new power storage system, designed especially
    for the Commercial and Industrial sector (C&I).

    After the experience gained with SunBox Home over the past couple of years,
    Turbo Energy brings its success with all-in-one solar systems to a new height.
    SunBox Industry is an intelligent storage solution, industrially designed to be
    modular and to satisfy the needs of large photovoltaic facilities, or the wish
    of many business owners to increase the power installed above the profitability
    thresholds for many plants with no storage capacity. Javier Ferrer, manager of
    the SunBox Industry initiative, highlights the relevance of the system to
    satisfy the growing demand for photovoltaic sun power projects at a large
    industrial scale and to facilitate compliance with the corporate goals on energy
    transition. "This segment is not adequately covered by the current manufacturers
    or solutions are tailor made with extremely high budgets. We have designed a
    solution that can manage power between 50-500 kW, 43 kWh and 1.7 MWh at a very
    competitive price." "In addition, it stands out for being a turnkey solution
    installed by our specialised partners. The equipment includes all the necessary
    components: inverters, batteries, safeguards, connections, and communications,
    thus allowing a seamless plug & play experience," added Javier Ferrer.

    The solution has a robust design, specially prepared for industrial settings,
    while keeping the carefully crafted aesthetics of its domestic equivalent. The
    strength of Turbo Energy arises from its IT team, who developed the management
    software. "The system can be controlled from an app connected to an unrivalled
    Artificial Intelligence algorithm," further explained Javier Ferrer. And he
    added "the app smart software analyses hundreds of thousands of consumer data,
    data from photovoltaic power generation and climate stations to, together with a
    connection to the national power pricing system, manage the batteries optimally,
    being able to even trade, that is, buy energy at the cheapest times of the day."

    Another advantage of this equipment is that it offers a customisable back up
    system that acts in milliseconds, should there be a power cut, in order to
    protect the business-critical power loads, and can be activated automatically or
    preventively when there are storms nearby. It also includes the peak shaving
    option "which allows the business to cover the electrical power peaks with the
    batteries, so the contracted power can be reduced and economic savings are
    achieved", explained Ferrer,

    SunBox Home

    At the exhibition, the company will also showcase its residential range of
    all-in-one solutions to manage the photovoltaic power with storage at home. The
    company's technicians will explain to visitors the Artificial Intelligence
    potential, as well as the customisation capacity of the system, provided by the
    flexibility it offers in terms of capacity and power, its exclusive operating
    modes, its intelligent power port, and the version for electric vehicles.

    About Turbo Energy

    For the past 10 years, the company has been a leader commercialising lithium-ion
    batteries for residential uses. For a while, its R&D Department has been
    focusing all its efforts on creating intelligent power storage products and
    solutions that provide a high added value.

    Pressekontakt:

    Mar Charcos
    mailto:marcharcos@turbo-e.com

    Weiteres Material: http://presseportal.de/pm/162818/5522790
    OTS: Turbo Energy



