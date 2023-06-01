    checkAd

    French Innovation shines at Intersolar 2023 (FOTO)

    London (ots) - From solar robots to industrial IoT solutions and everything in
    between, the French delegation at Intersolar 2023 in Munich is a 'how to' guide
    on powering the future. Discover innovations that are tackling climate change
    head-on from 16 French companies in Hall 3 - Stand A3.540.

    Business France showcases its solar champions at Intersolar 2023

    Intersolar is a major event in the solar energy industry calendar where the
    French Pavilion organised by Business France will showcase the wealth and
    diversity of the country's solar energy ecosystem and demonstrate its commitment
    to developing and transitioning to renewable energies.

    La vie en rose: planning for a brighter future

    The global solar energy market is consequential. Valued at $94.6 billion
    (GBP76.42 billion) in 2022, the industry is projected to reach $300.3 billion
    (GBP242.61 billion) by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2023 to 2032.

    As a major player in global energy transitions, France has established a
    self-imposed target of increasing the production of solar energy to a minimum of
    100 gigawatts (GW) by 2050, which would represent a tenfold increase on current
    rates. The French government introduced the Acceleration of the Production of
    Renewable Energies Act on 10th March this year to simplify procedures and
    planning around solar projects, as well as the allocation of land available for
    solar. The aim is to maximise the value generated by renewable energy
    production. Equally, the minimum coverage for solar-panelled roofs will increase
    from 30% in 2023 to 50% in 2027 on new or heavily renovated non-residential
    buildings such as warehouses, hospitals and schools. This 50% requirement will
    be extended to existing non-residential buildings from 2028.

    These new measures will accelerate the transition to solar power and will
    incentivise French companies to continue innovating and developing the industry
    on a world stage.

    What's new for the French delegation at Intersolar 2023?

    Mounting systems, installation aids & roof-mounted PV systems

    - ADIWATT (Stand A5 415) produces and installs integration systems for solar
    power plants on roofs, in carports and on the ground.
    - ARaymond Energies (Stand A6 630) design, production and distribution of a
    large portfolio of assembly and cable routing clips for the solar PV market.
    - Enersteel (Stand B4 090) , a long-standing, major player in the photovoltaic
    shading industry, pivotal in implementing the largest solar renewable energy
    projects in Europe.
