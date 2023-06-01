French Innovation shines at Intersolar 2023 (FOTO)

London (ots) - From solar robots to industrial IoT solutions and everything in

between, the French delegation at Intersolar 2023 in Munich is a 'how to' guide

on powering the future. Discover innovations that are tackling climate change

head-on from 16 French companies in Hall 3 - Stand A3.540.



Business France showcases its solar champions at Intersolar 2023





Intersolar is a major event in the solar energy industry calendar where theFrench Pavilion organised by Business France will showcase the wealth anddiversity of the country's solar energy ecosystem and demonstrate its commitmentto developing and transitioning to renewable energies.La vie en rose: planning for a brighter futureThe global solar energy market is consequential. Valued at $94.6 billion(GBP76.42 billion) in 2022, the industry is projected to reach $300.3 billion(GBP242.61 billion) by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2023 to 2032.As a major player in global energy transitions, France has established aself-imposed target of increasing the production of solar energy to a minimum of100 gigawatts (GW) by 2050, which would represent a tenfold increase on currentrates. The French government introduced the Acceleration of the Production ofRenewable Energies Act on 10th March this year to simplify procedures andplanning around solar projects, as well as the allocation of land available forsolar. The aim is to maximise the value generated by renewable energyproduction. Equally, the minimum coverage for solar-panelled roofs will increasefrom 30% in 2023 to 50% in 2027 on new or heavily renovated non-residentialbuildings such as warehouses, hospitals and schools. This 50% requirement willbe extended to existing non-residential buildings from 2028.These new measures will accelerate the transition to solar power and willincentivise French companies to continue innovating and developing the industryon a world stage.What's new for the French delegation at Intersolar 2023?Mounting systems, installation aids & roof-mounted PV systems- ADIWATT (Stand A5 415) produces and installs integration systems for solarpower plants on roofs, in carports and on the ground.- ARaymond Energies (Stand A6 630) design, production and distribution of alarge portfolio of assembly and cable routing clips for the solar PV market.- Enersteel (Stand B4 090) , a long-standing, major player in the photovoltaicshading industry, pivotal in implementing the largest solar renewable energyprojects in Europe.