    nShift to enable businesses to track shipment greenhouse gas emissions

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - nShift Emissions Tracker will help retailers,
    ecommerce businesses, and warehouses, to comply with CSRD regulations

    nShift , the global leader in parcel delivery management and shipment software,
    today announces Emissions Tracker . The new solution helps ecommerce companies
    and warehouses calculate, record, and analyze greenhouse gas emissions for every
    shipment. It enables companies to comply with environmental reporting
    requirements, while allowing them to pinpoint opportunities for emissions
    reduction.

    The introduction of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) is
    adding pressure on companies to produce clear, accurate environmental reporting.
    Due to take effect in June 2024, CSRD will require some 50,000 companies doing
    business within the European Union (EU) to report annually on their past and
    present greenhouse gas emissions.

    By tracking emissions at the shipment level, nShift Emissions Tracker provides
    granular insights that conform to industry standards and satisfy the
    requirements of CSRD. Insights are easily available through a single portal,
    eliminating the need to access multiple systems and reports from different
    carriers. The solution enables businesses to make data-driven decisions about
    their sustainability practices, and more easily demonstrate their improvements
    to stakeholders and customers.

    nShift Emissions Tracker helps businesses comply with CSRD, and reduce
    emissions, by:

    - Calculating and reporting emissions for all shipments in a single place
    - Reflecting best practices for tariff calculation, by using standard tariffs
    provided by the Network for Transport Measures (NTM)
    - Making sure that data for reporting is uniform across all carriers
    - Measuring emissions by CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent), a more accurate and
    comprehensive measure than CO2 alone
    - Calculating the tariff based on distance traveled and weight of shipment

    Mattias Gredenhag , CTO at nShift said, "Transport is responsible for a quarter
    of the EU's greenhouse gas emissions. New regulations will require companies to
    be more on top of their sustainability efforts than ever before. For retailers,
    ecommerce businesses and warehouses, this means having real data on their
    emissions readily available.

    "nShift Emissions Tracker will help companies to manage these complex
    requirements more easily. With shipment-level emissions data at their
    fingertips, retailers can create meaningful sustainability strategies, and
    effortlessly compile detailed reports. They can then more effectively measure
    the success of these strategies and demonstrate their efficacy to stakeholders
    and customers."

    nShift Emissions Tracker will be available as a new stand-alone product in the
    nShift delivery management suite this autumn. It will be compatible with
    products in the current suite and will be rolled out by the end of the year.

    nShift Emissions Tracker is based on nShift TMS's emissions tariff engine which
    has a proven track record of success since the launch in 2020. It conforms to
    internationally recognized standards, including EN 16258, ISO 14083, and the
    Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC) Framework.

    http://www.nshift.com/

    About nShift

    nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions
    enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across
    190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by ecommerce, retail,
    manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo.
    It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark,
    United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-to-enab
    le-businesses-to-track-shipment-greenhouse-gas-emissions-301840140.html

