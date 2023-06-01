AEHRA'S NEW SEDAN, A MADE-IN-ITALY MANIFESTO OF ELEGANCE AND INNOVATION, SET TO CHALLENGE THE ESTABLISHED ORDER (FOTO)

MILAN (ots) - AEHRA, the Italian premium electric car brand, will unveil its newsedan on 16th June at the Monza racetrack in ItalyAttractive, smooth, with a profile characterised by an almost total absence ofedges. AEHRA, the new high-end electric car brand shows exclusive images of itsnew sedan, which will be unveiled as a World Premiere at the next edition of theMilan Monza Motor Show (MIMO), at the Monza racetrack on Friday 16th June at 10a.m. (CEST)Like its SUV sibling presented last November in Milan, the Sedan bets onMade-in-Italy through an innovative design that adds elements of supercars withothers drawn from the world of sports and aeronautics. The result is a car thatconnects luxury with sportiness, aesthetics with functionality. A model thatwill use the new repairable, efficient and sustainable electric batteries thatare the result of the recent partnership signed between AEHRA and the AustrianMIBA Group." I am sure, " says AEHRA CEO Hazim Nada , " that we have great opportunitiesand potential in the U.S. and Asia. Americans and Asians know how to appreciatea product Made in Italy excellence like ours, which combines innovation, designand sustainability. The cars we are making use the most innovative technologiesand the most advanced materials such as recycled carbon and new aerodynamicshapes. A car that transports us not only into a new era of the high-endelectric car, but changes the very way we move. We believe that from Italy andEurope it is possible to lead the innovation of the high-end electric car ."Contact:Antonella Maiamailto:antonella.maia@mirandola.netAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164081/5523257OTS: AEHRA