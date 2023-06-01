    checkAd

    AEHRA'S NEW SEDAN, A MADE-IN-ITALY MANIFESTO OF ELEGANCE AND INNOVATION, SET TO CHALLENGE THE ESTABLISHED ORDER (FOTO)

    MILAN (ots) - AEHRA, the Italian premium electric car brand, will unveil its new
    sedan on 16th June at the Monza racetrack in Italy

    Attractive, smooth, with a profile characterised by an almost total absence of
    edges. AEHRA, the new high-end electric car brand shows exclusive images of its
    new sedan, which will be unveiled as a World Premiere at the next edition of the
    Milan Monza Motor Show (MIMO), at the Monza racetrack on Friday 16th June at 10
    a.m. (CEST)

    Like its SUV sibling presented last November in Milan, the Sedan bets on
    Made-in-Italy through an innovative design that adds elements of supercars with
    others drawn from the world of sports and aeronautics. The result is a car that
    connects luxury with sportiness, aesthetics with functionality. A model that
    will use the new repairable, efficient and sustainable electric batteries that
    are the result of the recent partnership signed between AEHRA and the Austrian
    MIBA Group.

    " I am sure, " says AEHRA CEO Hazim Nada , " that we have great opportunities
    and potential in the U.S. and Asia. Americans and Asians know how to appreciate
    a product Made in Italy excellence like ours, which combines innovation, design
    and sustainability. The cars we are making use the most innovative technologies
    and the most advanced materials such as recycled carbon and new aerodynamic
    shapes. A car that transports us not only into a new era of the high-end
    electric car, but changes the very way we move. We believe that from Italy and
    Europe it is possible to lead the innovation of the high-end electric car ."

