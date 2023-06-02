apricum the cleantech advisory highlights its energy storage expertise at ees europe conference (FOTO)
Berlin, Germany (ots) -
- Apricum - The Cleantech Advisory is taking a leading role in the ees Europe
conference, the largest energy storage event in Europe
- Named conference committee chairperson for the third time, Florian Mayr,
partner and head of energy storage at Apricum, to deliver opening speech on
day one
Apricum -The Cleantech Advisory is once again taking a leading role in the
smarter E's electrical energy storage Europe conference (ees), the largest
energy storage event in Europe. Florian Mayr, partner and head of energy
storage, has been named committee chairperson for the third year and has played
a critical role in defining the conference's content and panel makeup, along
with the conference co-chair. Additionally, Mayr will deliver the opening speech
on day one, highlighting Apricum's energy storage expertise and providing
insights into the rapidly evolving industry.
The conference, which is being held in Munich from June 13-14, 2023, will
feature over 500 exhibitors and attract more than 20,000 visitors from 160
countries. With its reputation as the premier event for the energy storage
industry, ees Europe provides a critical platform for industry leaders,
policymakers, and experts to discuss the latest developments in the sector.
As committee chairperson, Mayr has been instrumental in shaping the conference's
content and ensuring that it reflects the latest trends and developments in the
industry. His deep knowledge and expertise in the field of energy storage have
enabled him to identify key themes and topics that will ensure the conference
adds value for attendees.
Commenting on his role as committee chairperson, Mayr said, "It is an honor to
once again serve as committee chairperson for the ees Europe conference. This
event plays a critical role in driving innovation and advancing the energy
storage industry, and I am excited to be a part of it. At Apricum, we are
committed to staying at the forefront of this rapidly evolving industry and
sharing our expertise and insights with our clients and industry colleagues."
In addition to serving as committee chairperson, Mayr will also deliver the
opening speech on day one of the conference, providing the big picture of the
status of the energy storage industry to set the stage for the following
sessions of the conference. He will also act as moderator of the first panel.
Charles Lesser, head of Apricum's London-based transaction advisory service,
will also play a key role in the conference. He will host the Wednesday
conference session titled 'Financing Utility-Scale Storage: Where is Equity
Heading Next, and Where Does Debt Belong?' The session will explore the latest
