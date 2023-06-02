    checkAd

    apricum the cleantech advisory highlights its energy storage expertise at ees europe conference (FOTO)

    Berlin, Germany (ots) -

    - Apricum - The Cleantech Advisory is taking a leading role in the ees Europe
    conference, the largest energy storage event in Europe
    - Named conference committee chairperson for the third time, Florian Mayr,
    partner and head of energy storage at Apricum, to deliver opening speech on
    day one

    Apricum -The Cleantech Advisory is once again taking a leading role in the
    smarter E's electrical energy storage Europe conference (ees), the largest
    energy storage event in Europe. Florian Mayr, partner and head of energy
    storage, has been named committee chairperson for the third year and has played
    a critical role in defining the conference's content and panel makeup, along
    with the conference co-chair. Additionally, Mayr will deliver the opening speech
    on day one, highlighting Apricum's energy storage expertise and providing
    insights into the rapidly evolving industry.

    The conference, which is being held in Munich from June 13-14, 2023, will
    feature over 500 exhibitors and attract more than 20,000 visitors from 160
    countries. With its reputation as the premier event for the energy storage
    industry, ees Europe provides a critical platform for industry leaders,
    policymakers, and experts to discuss the latest developments in the sector.

    As committee chairperson, Mayr has been instrumental in shaping the conference's
    content and ensuring that it reflects the latest trends and developments in the
    industry. His deep knowledge and expertise in the field of energy storage have
    enabled him to identify key themes and topics that will ensure the conference
    adds value for attendees.

    Commenting on his role as committee chairperson, Mayr said, "It is an honor to
    once again serve as committee chairperson for the ees Europe conference. This
    event plays a critical role in driving innovation and advancing the energy
    storage industry, and I am excited to be a part of it. At Apricum, we are
    committed to staying at the forefront of this rapidly evolving industry and
    sharing our expertise and insights with our clients and industry colleagues."

    In addition to serving as committee chairperson, Mayr will also deliver the
    opening speech on day one of the conference, providing the big picture of the
    status of the energy storage industry to set the stage for the following
    sessions of the conference. He will also act as moderator of the first panel.

    Charles Lesser, head of Apricum's London-based transaction advisory service,
    will also play a key role in the conference. He will host the Wednesday
    conference session titled 'Financing Utility-Scale Storage: Where is Equity
    Heading Next, and Where Does Debt Belong?' The session will explore the latest
    Seite 1 von 2



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  101   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    apricum the cleantech advisory highlights its energy storage expertise at ees europe conference (FOTO) - Apricum - The Cleantech Advisory is taking a leading role in the ees Europe conference, the largest energy storage event in Europe - Named conference committee chairperson for the third time, Florian Mayr, partner and head of energy storage at …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    TrinaTracker unterzeichnet Vertrag über 510 MW Solar-Tracker für Solarprojekte in ...
    164 Leser
    Erneut gute Testergebnisse für Lidl-Eigenmarken / Food und Near-Food Produkte überzeugen ...
    148 Leser
    FIND YOUR EXPERT - MEDICAL RECRUITING: Lohn für Ärzte wird erhöht - warum das allein nicht reicht, um sie im Betrieb zu ...
    144 Leser
    Personalien bei Bain & Company: Digitalexperten Claus Helbing und Miroslav Lazic ergänzen Partnerteam
    140 Leser
    Die SDV AG ist erneut Sieger der finanzwelt-Maklerpoolstudie 2023 und meldet einen weiteren ...
    140 Leser
    AEHRA'S NEW SEDAN, A MADE-IN-ITALY MANIFESTO OF ELEGANCE AND INNOVATION, SET TO CHALLENGE THE ...
    136 Leser
    Wolters Kluwer von Gartner® Peer Insights(TM) als "Customers' Choice 2023" ...
    132 Leser
    Tipster Ltd.: Weichen für Gesamtsanierung der Tipster-Unternehmensgruppe gestellt / Investorenprozess ...
    132 Leser
    Gastgeberstadt Hangzhou verschenkt 100.000 Eintrittskarten für die Asienspiele in 1 Million ...
    128 Leser
    Maximilian Kraft: Stille Bewerber und ihr Potenzial für die Pharmabranche (FOTO)
    124 Leser
    Hubble Lithium, the #1 Energy Storage Solutions provider in South Africa, set their sites on global ...
    396 Leser
    Florian Janko: Innovative Lösung für Mitarbeiterschulung im Handwerk (FOTO)
    392 Leser
    Bankenkrise 2023: Schon ausgestanden oder ist das gerade erst der Anfang? / Für Investment-Experte Mario ...
    380 Leser
    28 % mehr Einbürgerungen im Jahr 2022
    380 Leser
    Maguar Capital verlängert seine Partnerschaft mit Portfoliounternehmen und führendem ...
    356 Leser
    10,9 Millionen Kinder leben in Deutschland / Anteil an der Bevölkerung seit 2015 leicht ...
    348 Leser
    Inflationsrate im Mai 2023 voraussichtlich +6,1 %
    332 Leser
    ams OSRAM bietet zuverlässige, eingebaute Augensicherheitsfunktion in neuestem ...
    324 Leser
    Arbeitskräftemangel in Gastronomie und Hotellerie: Digitalisierung als Weg aus der Krise!
    324 Leser
    EU-Lieferkettenrichtlinie - ein absoluter Tiefpunkt
    312 Leser
    Immobilien-Experte mahnt: Hohe Belastungen führen bei Vermietern zunehmend zu Zwangsverkäufen (FOTO)
    1728 Leser
    14,1 % weniger beantragte Regelinsolvenzen im April 2023 als im Vormonat
    780 Leser
    BDAE für besondere Kundentreue ausgezeichnet
    776 Leser
    1. Quartal 2023: Weiterhin positive Entwicklung der Erwerbstätigkeit in Deutschland
    708 Leser
    Umsatz-Boost für Ihren Onlineshop: Mit bewährten Methoden von Lang Consulting GmbH zum Erfolg (FOTO)
    696 Leser
    Erneut internationale Auszeichnungen für die Weine vom Seriensieger Keringer!
    668 Leser
    Slenergy gibt sein Debüt in Europa
    628 Leser
    IQOS ILUMA: Philip Morris bringt neueste Generation von Tabakerhitzern in Deutschland auf den Markt
    624 Leser
    7 Gründe: Darum ist Deutschland für Unternehmer ein Steuerparadies (FOTO)
    608 Leser
    Gut ein Fünftel der Bevölkerung Deutschlands von Armut oder sozialer Ausgrenzung bedroht
    596 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9231 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8072 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    7899 Leser
    LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
    5984 Leser
    Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
    5935 Leser
    LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
    4644 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4557 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    4476 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4398 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    4387 Leser