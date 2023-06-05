PMG Presse-Monitor strengthens management team Welcomes Michelle Harold as new VP Global Sales (FOTO)
Berlin (ots) - PMG Presse-Monitor has expanded its management team welcoming
Michelle Harold as Vice President Global Sales to lead PMG's international sales
team from 5 June. With her extensive experience in the digital transformation of
content, Michelle will lead PMG's market expansion emanating from their ongoing
investment and commitment to innovation in the conversion and provision of
high-quality digital publishing content. Michelle joins PMG having most recently
serving as VP Global Sales at Ninestars Information Technologies.
In welcoming Michelle to PMG, Managing Director Ingo Kästner, said: "I am
delighted that Michelle, a proven expert in digital content transformation and
strategic sales has joined our team. Her proven success impressively
demonstrates her in-depth industry knowledge which alongside her commitment to
excellence in customer service makes her the perfect choice for us! We are proud
to have Michelle join the PMG leadership team and look forward to working with
her to further position PMG as the leading data conversion and digital media
monitoring provider internationally."
Delivering unparalleled solutions for clients in digital data conversion, web
crawling and SaaS
In this newly created position, Michelle will expand PMG's product suite for the
unified conversion of publishing content alongside responsibility for the
worldwide distribution of the PMG platform as a leading SaaS solution for
licensing and content marketers.
In joining the PMG team, Michelle said: "I am honoured to become a member of the
PMG family to support and develop the exciting pipeline of projects and
innovations for our clients. We are laying the foundation for further
enhancements in digital infrastructure that will enable publishers and content
producers worldwide to successfully market their content into the next decade".
About Michelle Harold
Michelle has extensive experience in sales management. Over the past 14 years,
Michelle has worked for international companies in media, media monitoring,
publishing and the library and content sectors. Michelle's professional
achievements include having successfully developed new markets and being
instrumental in driving the digital enhancement of content and growth for
clients in digital secondary marketing.
About PMG Presse-Monitor GmbH & Co. KG
With the largest daily press database in the German-speaking world, PMG
Presse-Monitor GmbH & Co. KG is a leading provider of digital media monitoring,
press review production and media evaluation. PMG markets content and rights
from around 900 newspaper and magazine publishers with over 4,000 print and
online sources. Of these, around 3,000 are available digitally in the PMG press
database. From its base in Berlin, the company serves more than 5,000 customers
from companies, associations, public institutions, media monitoring services and
PR agencies.
Founded in 2001, PMG is a joint venture of German newspaper and magazine
publishers; its shareholders include Axel Springer, Frankfurter Allgemeine
Zeitung, Gruner + Jahr, Handelsblatt Media Group, Hubert Burda Media,
Spiegel-Verlag, Süddeutsche Zeitung as well as the Federal Association of
Digital Publishers and Newspaper Publishers and the Media Association of the
Free Press.
German version online here:
https://www.pressemonitor.de/blog/michelle-harold-als-global-sales/
Contact:
Roger Dormeier Marketing | Kommunikation | PR PMG Presse-Monitor GmbH & Co. KG
Telephone: +49 30 28493 118
Fax: +49 30 28493 200
E-Mail: mailto:roger.dormeier@presse-monitor.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/32453/5524936
OTS: PMG Presse-Monitor GmbH & Co. KG
