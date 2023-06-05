PMG Presse-Monitor strengthens management team Welcomes Michelle Harold as new VP Global Sales (FOTO)

Berlin (ots) - PMG Presse-Monitor has expanded its management team welcoming

Michelle Harold as Vice President Global Sales to lead PMG's international sales

team from 5 June. With her extensive experience in the digital transformation of

content, Michelle will lead PMG's market expansion emanating from their ongoing

investment and commitment to innovation in the conversion and provision of

high-quality digital publishing content. Michelle joins PMG having most recently

serving as VP Global Sales at Ninestars Information Technologies.



In welcoming Michelle to PMG, Managing Director Ingo Kästner, said: "I am

delighted that Michelle, a proven expert in digital content transformation and

strategic sales has joined our team. Her proven success impressively

demonstrates her in-depth industry knowledge which alongside her commitment to

excellence in customer service makes her the perfect choice for us! We are proud

to have Michelle join the PMG leadership team and look forward to working with

her to further position PMG as the leading data conversion and digital media

monitoring provider internationally."



