    PMG Presse-Monitor strengthens management team Welcomes Michelle Harold as new VP Global Sales (FOTO)

    Berlin (ots) - PMG Presse-Monitor has expanded its management team welcoming
    Michelle Harold as Vice President Global Sales to lead PMG's international sales
    team from 5 June. With her extensive experience in the digital transformation of
    content, Michelle will lead PMG's market expansion emanating from their ongoing
    investment and commitment to innovation in the conversion and provision of
    high-quality digital publishing content. Michelle joins PMG having most recently
    serving as VP Global Sales at Ninestars Information Technologies.

    In welcoming Michelle to PMG, Managing Director Ingo Kästner, said: "I am
    delighted that Michelle, a proven expert in digital content transformation and
    strategic sales has joined our team. Her proven success impressively
    demonstrates her in-depth industry knowledge which alongside her commitment to
    excellence in customer service makes her the perfect choice for us! We are proud
    to have Michelle join the PMG leadership team and look forward to working with
    her to further position PMG as the leading data conversion and digital media
    monitoring provider internationally."

    Delivering unparalleled solutions for clients in digital data conversion, web
    crawling and SaaS

    In this newly created position, Michelle will expand PMG's product suite for the
    unified conversion of publishing content alongside responsibility for the
    worldwide distribution of the PMG platform as a leading SaaS solution for
    licensing and content marketers.

    In joining the PMG team, Michelle said: "I am honoured to become a member of the
    PMG family to support and develop the exciting pipeline of projects and
    innovations for our clients. We are laying the foundation for further
    enhancements in digital infrastructure that will enable publishers and content
    producers worldwide to successfully market their content into the next decade".

    About Michelle Harold

    Michelle has extensive experience in sales management. Over the past 14 years,
    Michelle has worked for international companies in media, media monitoring,
    publishing and the library and content sectors. Michelle's professional
    achievements include having successfully developed new markets and being
    instrumental in driving the digital enhancement of content and growth for
    clients in digital secondary marketing.

    About PMG Presse-Monitor GmbH & Co. KG

    With the largest daily press database in the German-speaking world, PMG
    Presse-Monitor GmbH & Co. KG is a leading provider of digital media monitoring,
    press review production and media evaluation. PMG markets content and rights
    from around 900 newspaper and magazine publishers with over 4,000 print and
    online sources. Of these, around 3,000 are available digitally in the PMG press
    database. From its base in Berlin, the company serves more than 5,000 customers
    from companies, associations, public institutions, media monitoring services and
    PR agencies.

    Founded in 2001, PMG is a joint venture of German newspaper and magazine
    publishers; its shareholders include Axel Springer, Frankfurter Allgemeine
    Zeitung, Gruner + Jahr, Handelsblatt Media Group, Hubert Burda Media,
    Spiegel-Verlag, Süddeutsche Zeitung as well as the Federal Association of
    Digital Publishers and Newspaper Publishers and the Media Association of the
    Free Press.

    German version online here:

    https://www.pressemonitor.de/blog/michelle-harold-als-global-sales/

    Contact:

    Roger Dormeier Marketing | Kommunikation | PR PMG Presse-Monitor GmbH & Co. KG

    Telephone: +49 30 28493 118
    Fax: +49 30 28493 200
    E-Mail: mailto:roger.dormeier@presse-monitor.de

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/32453/5524936
    OTS: PMG Presse-Monitor GmbH & Co. KG



