Company grows internationally / Bertrandt opens first site in Morocco

Ehningen (ots) - The engineering partner has opened its first site in North

Africa. In the future, the new facility in Morocco's capital Rabat will carry

out work for the local market. The focus is on electrical and electronic

systems, product development, and industrialization services. The Morocco

location will also be expanded to make it an important pillar in Bertrandt's

transnational development network. In the long term, the site in Rabat will

provide employment for well over 500 people.



Bertrandt's first site in Morocco has been officially opened with a ceremony.

Together with customers, the event was also attended by government

representatives who came to congratulate and to get an idea of the company and

its new premises.



