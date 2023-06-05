    checkAd

    Company grows internationally / Bertrandt opens first site in Morocco

    Ehningen (ots) - The engineering partner has opened its first site in North
    Africa. In the future, the new facility in Morocco's capital Rabat will carry
    out work for the local market. The focus is on electrical and electronic
    systems, product development, and industrialization services. The Morocco
    location will also be expanded to make it an important pillar in Bertrandt's
    transnational development network. In the long term, the site in Rabat will
    provide employment for well over 500 people.

    Bertrandt's first site in Morocco has been officially opened with a ceremony.
    Together with customers, the event was also attended by government
    representatives who came to congratulate and to get an idea of the company and
    its new premises.

    "The trend towards awarding larger and all-encompassing projects is continuing.
    This requires development service providers who have comprehensive know-how and
    competence, particularly in the area of megatrends. Bertrandt has all of this
    expertise at its disposal. What is more, we attach great importance to being
    close to our customers as a development partner, providing support for them at
    their international locations and working on projects across different
    countries. In this way, we offer our customers added value, ensuring that we
    remain competitive in the long term," said Michael Lücke, Member of the
    Management Board of Bertrandt AG.

    At the new facility in Morocco's capital Rabat, the focus will be on electrical
    and electronic systems, product development, and industrialization services for
    the local market. The Morocco site will also be expanded to make it an important
    pillar in Bertrandt's transnational development network.

    In addition to the close proximity to its customers, the location offers many
    more advantages for Bertrandt. Rabat has a wide range of universities with
    opportunities for cooperation. They also train large numbers of specialists in
    fields such as mechanics, electrical engineering, and electronics. In the next
    five years, well over 500 employees are expected to be working on projects at
    the Rabat site.

    http://www.bertrandt.com

    Bertrandt is an independent and international development service provider with
    long years of automotive expertise. We deal with a focus on hot topics such as
    digitalization, e-mobility and autonomous systems, mainly for the automotive,
    aerospace and mechanical engineering sectors, and consistently facilitate the
    development of tailored solutions in these areas. Our goal: to accelerate
    technological progress and make a relevant contribution to a sustainable future.

    Contact:

    Bertrandt AG
    Birkensee 1
    71139 Ehningen

    Julia Schmid
    Corporate Communications
    Mobil: +49 (0)16098628706
    E-Mail: mailto:julia.schmid@bertrandt.com
    http://www.bertrandt.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/14016/5525420
    OTS: Bertrandt AG



