Company grows internationally / Bertrandt opens first site in Morocco
Ehningen (ots) - The engineering partner has opened its first site in North
Africa. In the future, the new facility in Morocco's capital Rabat will carry
out work for the local market. The focus is on electrical and electronic
systems, product development, and industrialization services. The Morocco
location will also be expanded to make it an important pillar in Bertrandt's
transnational development network. In the long term, the site in Rabat will
provide employment for well over 500 people.
Bertrandt's first site in Morocco has been officially opened with a ceremony.
Together with customers, the event was also attended by government
representatives who came to congratulate and to get an idea of the company and
its new premises.
"The trend towards awarding larger and all-encompassing projects is continuing.
This requires development service providers who have comprehensive know-how and
competence, particularly in the area of megatrends. Bertrandt has all of this
expertise at its disposal. What is more, we attach great importance to being
close to our customers as a development partner, providing support for them at
their international locations and working on projects across different
countries. In this way, we offer our customers added value, ensuring that we
remain competitive in the long term," said Michael Lücke, Member of the
Management Board of Bertrandt AG.
At the new facility in Morocco's capital Rabat, the focus will be on electrical
and electronic systems, product development, and industrialization services for
the local market. The Morocco site will also be expanded to make it an important
pillar in Bertrandt's transnational development network.
In addition to the close proximity to its customers, the location offers many
more advantages for Bertrandt. Rabat has a wide range of universities with
opportunities for cooperation. They also train large numbers of specialists in
fields such as mechanics, electrical engineering, and electronics. In the next
five years, well over 500 employees are expected to be working on projects at
the Rabat site.
Bertrandt is an independent and international development service provider with
long years of automotive expertise. We deal with a focus on hot topics such as
digitalization, e-mobility and autonomous systems, mainly for the automotive,
aerospace and mechanical engineering sectors, and consistently facilitate the
development of tailored solutions in these areas. Our goal: to accelerate
technological progress and make a relevant contribution to a sustainable future.
Contact:
Bertrandt AG
Birkensee 1
71139 Ehningen
Julia Schmid
Corporate Communications
Mobil: +49 (0)16098628706
E-Mail: mailto:julia.schmid@bertrandt.com
http://www.bertrandt.com
