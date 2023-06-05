    checkAd

    Osmium Fork Leads to Price Reduction and Free Compensation Deliveries (FOTO)

    Murnau am Staffelsee (ots) - In the early morning hours of today, the
    anticipated osmium fork occurred, conducted by the Osmium Institutes as part of
    their ESG-M specifications. This fork has led to a price adjustment for
    crystalline osmium, with the new gram price set at EUR1,184.23, reflecting a
    34.814 percent discount. Additionally, owners of crystalline osmium listed in
    the Osmium World Database will receive complimentary compensation shipments to
    balance their existing inventory.

    Unlike the blockchain world, forks have been unprecedented for precious metals
    until now. The osmium institutions are pioneering this fork as part of their
    ESG-M requirements. In the case of osmium, the goal is to pass on the improved
    production prices of the crystallizing refinery in Switzerland to the market,
    without disadvantaging owners who purchased at higher prices. This fork presents
    an opportunity for the expanding jewelry market to acquire crystalline osmium at
    favorable prices, enabling more manufacturers to offer osmium jewelry and
    existing manufacturers to expand their inventories.

    As part of today's fork, all current owners of crystalline osmium will receive
    an email from their respective country's osmium institute within the next few
    hours, granting them the right to receive compensation shipments of crystalline
    osmium based on their current inventory. This compensation delivery is
    comparable to the effects of a stock split. In the event that some owners do not
    receive the appropriate compensation email for technical reasons, they are
    encouraged to contact an Osmium Institute, providing their Osmium Identification
    Code and, if applicable, Owner Change Code. The hotline for such inquiries is
    +49 (89) 7 44 88 88 88.

    Executing the Osmium Production Fork measures poses a logistical challenge for
    the Osmium Institutes, involving the shipment of thousands of packages
    worldwide. If any delivery issues arise, owners are requested to promptly
    contact an Osmium Institute for assistance.

    With the support of major jewelry associations, crystalline osmium is
    increasingly being utilized in the exclusive jewelry market. The precious metal
    has found a growing market as a high-quality alternative to labor-intensive
    diamond carpets due to declining diamond prices. Crystallization of flat disks,
    coupled with high purification, is a pivotal technology for this highly valuable
    precious metal. The process now allows for the crystallization of larger discs
    at nearly identical harvest rates (8-9%) without increased energy consumption.
    This significant increase in usable area per production run enables inlays of up
    to 9.5 cm using only one piece.

    It is unlikely that another fork of this nature will occur, as the physical
    production limits appear to have been reached with the achieved diameter.
    Concurrent crystallization has reduced costs, while prices for high
    purification, cutting, and certification remain unchanged. However, the savings
    in energy and effort are considerable. To illustrate the impact of the fork, a
    correction to the gram prices has been made on the chart available on the
    http://www.osmium-preis.com website.

    Owners will receive free compensation goods to maintain the equivalent value in
    their personal osmium holdings despite the price reduction. Their personal
    capital investment remains unchanged. Simultaneously, the shipment of
    compensation goods reduces the total quantity of crystalline osmium in
    inventory, bringing the Osmium BigBang and Osmium ThinOut closer.

    For further details on the production fork, please visit http://www.osmium.com
    and refer to the FAQ documents provided. Orders and reservations for crystalline
    osmium will continue to be accepted on the website, with increased server
    capacity to handle the higher volume of requests. The osmium hotline, +49 (89) 7
    44 88 88 88, is available with expanded staff and supports multiple languages.

    Please be aware that due to the substantial workload involved, non-binding
    reservations made on the day of the fork will remain active for two months. Any
    unused non-binding reservations will automatically expire on August 5, 2023.

    All non-binding reservations should be made on the day of the fork or submitted
    informally via email to mailto:fork@osmium-institute.com .

    Contact:

    BETTERTRUST GmbH
    Felix Köhler
    +49 (0)1781198091
    mailto:f.koehler@bettertrust.de

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/167385/5525660
    OTS: Osmium-Institut zur Inverkehrbringung und Zertifizierung von
    Osmium GmbH



