Murnau am Staffelsee (ots) - In the early morning hours of today, the

anticipated osmium fork occurred, conducted by the Osmium Institutes as part of

their ESG-M specifications. This fork has led to a price adjustment for

crystalline osmium, with the new gram price set at EUR1,184.23, reflecting a

34.814 percent discount. Additionally, owners of crystalline osmium listed in

the Osmium World Database will receive complimentary compensation shipments to

balance their existing inventory.



Unlike the blockchain world, forks have been unprecedented for precious metals

until now. The osmium institutions are pioneering this fork as part of their

ESG-M requirements. In the case of osmium, the goal is to pass on the improved

production prices of the crystallizing refinery in Switzerland to the market,

without disadvantaging owners who purchased at higher prices. This fork presents

an opportunity for the expanding jewelry market to acquire crystalline osmium at

favorable prices, enabling more manufacturers to offer osmium jewelry and

existing manufacturers to expand their inventories.





As part of today's fork, all current owners of crystalline osmium will receivean email from their respective country's osmium institute within the next fewhours, granting them the right to receive compensation shipments of crystallineosmium based on their current inventory. This compensation delivery iscomparable to the effects of a stock split. In the event that some owners do notreceive the appropriate compensation email for technical reasons, they areencouraged to contact an Osmium Institute, providing their Osmium IdentificationCode and, if applicable, Owner Change Code. The hotline for such inquiries is+49 (89) 7 44 88 88 88.Executing the Osmium Production Fork measures poses a logistical challenge forthe Osmium Institutes, involving the shipment of thousands of packagesworldwide. If any delivery issues arise, owners are requested to promptlycontact an Osmium Institute for assistance.With the support of major jewelry associations, crystalline osmium isincreasingly being utilized in the exclusive jewelry market. The precious metalhas found a growing market as a high-quality alternative to labor-intensivediamond carpets due to declining diamond prices. Crystallization of flat disks,coupled with high purification, is a pivotal technology for this highly valuableprecious metal. The process now allows for the crystallization of larger discsat nearly identical harvest rates (8-9%) without increased energy consumption.This significant increase in usable area per production run enables inlays of upto 9.5 cm using only one piece.It is unlikely that another fork of this nature will occur, as the physicalproduction limits appear to have been reached with the achieved diameter.Concurrent crystallization has reduced costs, while prices for highpurification, cutting, and certification remain unchanged. However, the savingsin energy and effort are considerable. To illustrate the impact of the fork, acorrection to the gram prices has been made on the chart available on thehttp://www.osmium-preis.com website.Owners will receive free compensation goods to maintain the equivalent value intheir personal osmium holdings despite the price reduction. Their personalcapital investment remains unchanged. Simultaneously, the shipment ofcompensation goods reduces the total quantity of crystalline osmium ininventory, bringing the Osmium BigBang and Osmium ThinOut closer.For further details on the production fork, please visit http://www.osmium.comand refer to the FAQ documents provided. Orders and reservations for crystallineosmium will continue to be accepted on the website, with increased servercapacity to handle the higher volume of requests. The osmium hotline, +49 (89) 744 88 88 88, is available with expanded staff and supports multiple languages.Please be aware that due to the substantial workload involved, non-bindingreservations made on the day of the fork will remain active for two months. Anyunused non-binding reservations will automatically expire on August 5, 2023.All non-binding reservations should be made on the day of the fork or submittedinformally via email to mailto:fork@osmium-institute.com .