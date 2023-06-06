Looking for a new procurement partner who will provide you with the latest solar market trends and insights? (FOTO)
Rosmalen, the Netherlands (ots) - Visit PVO International's booth C4.340 to
discuss your solar procurement needs during The smarter E Europe / Intersolar
2023. PVO is the leading European procurement organisation for all products
related to solar energy systems. PVO maximizes value-creation by beating the
market in volume, quality, and speed. Since 2014, PVO and its partners have gone
all in, providing everything needed to accelerate the energy transition. PVO
International supplies its products to customers in the utility, commercial,
industrial, and residential energy sectors across Europe.
About PVO
About PVO
PVO's way of working is unique. Whether you need products like solar panels,
inverters, EV-chargers, mounting systems, battery solutions, or the services of
a professional purchaser, logistic partner, or quality inspector: PVO takes care
of all your solar needs. As part of the listed DCC Group, PVO International
stands strong and can achieve her international ambitions and energy transition
goals faster. Together, we have the power to make a difference.
Pressekontakt:
You can use the photos free of rights with this press release, mentioning PVO
International.
For more information please contact Karlijn van Holt via marketing@pvo-int.com
or +31 6 55551274.
Weiteres Material: http://presseportal.de/pm/165489/5526055
OTS: PVO International
