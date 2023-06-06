Akkodis Named 'Market Leader' Among Digital Engineering Service Providers in 2023 HFS Horizons Report

Zurich (ots/PRNewswire) - The leading global analyst firm's report recognizes

Akkodis attained 'Horizon 3' - the highest possible Horizon placement - whichindicates market leadership across a range of dimensions, including, valueproposition, innovation capabilities, go-to-market strategies, and marketimpact.Jan Gupta, President, Akkodis, said, "We are honored to be named a Market Leaderby HFS Research in their HFS Horizons Digital Engineering Service Providers 2023report." He continued, "This ranking underscores Akkodis' position as a globalSmart Industry leader and tech partner of choice. At Akkodis, our people arepassionate about enabling organizations around the world to accelerate in theirdigitalization. Clients, who are facing technological disruption, trust oursolutions and services to inform sharper decisions, improve operationalefficiency, and generate new business models - at the pace and scale that'sneeded."Nandini Tare, Associate Practice Lead, HFS Research, said, "The digitalengineering landscape is currently driven by the need to optimize the use ofdata as an asset, digitally enable processes, accelerate growth by personalizingcustomer journeys and deepening customer intimacy." Nandini added, "Akkodisembraces a triangular mindset with tech, people, and vision at the vertices -this enables it to drive digital transformation with an agile approach thatfully aligns with the changing needs of its clients."Formed in early 20222, Akkodis, part of the Adecco Group, brings 40 years'digital engineering heritage and a solid track record in R&D and delivery. Withits purpose based on Engineering a Smarter Future Together, Akkodis providestech services to clients across the world's major industries from Aerospace &Defense and Automotive & Transportation, to Healthcare & Life Sciences andEnergy and ICT.Through its four Service Lines - Consulting, Solutions, Talent and Academy - thereport highlights how Akkodis cross-fertilizes expertise from IT and engineering