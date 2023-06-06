Akkodis Named 'Market Leader' Among Digital Engineering Service Providers in 2023 HFS Horizons Report
Zurich (ots/PRNewswire) - The leading global analyst firm's report recognizes
that Akkodis 'embraces a digital-first mindset, driving digital transformation,
human-in-context, design-led, ultra-agile approach.'
Akkodis, a global digital engineering company, is delighted to announce that it
has been named a 'Market Leader' in a report by global consultancy and analyst,
HFS Research. The report titled, 'HFS Horizons: Digital Engineering Service
Providers, 2023'1, examined 25 service providers' roles in digital engineering
and, following assessment, assigned each a 'Horizon' placement.
Akkodis attained 'Horizon 3' - the highest possible Horizon placement - which
indicates market leadership across a range of dimensions, including, value
proposition, innovation capabilities, go-to-market strategies, and market
impact.
Jan Gupta, President, Akkodis, said, "We are honored to be named a Market Leader
by HFS Research in their HFS Horizons Digital Engineering Service Providers 2023
report." He continued, "This ranking underscores Akkodis' position as a global
Smart Industry leader and tech partner of choice. At Akkodis, our people are
passionate about enabling organizations around the world to accelerate in their
digitalization. Clients, who are facing technological disruption, trust our
solutions and services to inform sharper decisions, improve operational
efficiency, and generate new business models - at the pace and scale that's
needed."
Nandini Tare, Associate Practice Lead, HFS Research, said, "The digital
engineering landscape is currently driven by the need to optimize the use of
data as an asset, digitally enable processes, accelerate growth by personalizing
customer journeys and deepening customer intimacy." Nandini added, "Akkodis
embraces a triangular mindset with tech, people, and vision at the vertices -
this enables it to drive digital transformation with an agile approach that
fully aligns with the changing needs of its clients."
Formed in early 20222, Akkodis, part of the Adecco Group, brings 40 years'
digital engineering heritage and a solid track record in R&D and delivery. With
its purpose based on Engineering a Smarter Future Together, Akkodis provides
tech services to clients across the world's major industries from Aerospace &
Defense and Automotive & Transportation, to Healthcare & Life Sciences and
Energy and ICT.
Through its four Service Lines - Consulting, Solutions, Talent and Academy - the
report highlights how Akkodis cross-fertilizes expertise from IT and engineering
