    Akkodis Named 'Market Leader' Among Digital Engineering Service Providers in 2023 HFS Horizons Report

    Zurich (ots/PRNewswire) - The leading global analyst firm's report recognizes
    that Akkodis 'embraces a digital-first mindset, driving digital transformation,
    human-in-context, design-led, ultra-agile approach.'

    Akkodis, a global digital engineering company, is delighted to announce that it
    has been named a 'Market Leader' in a report by global consultancy and analyst,
    HFS Research. The report titled, 'HFS Horizons: Digital Engineering Service
    Providers, 2023'1, examined 25 service providers' roles in digital engineering
    and, following assessment, assigned each a 'Horizon' placement.

    Akkodis attained 'Horizon 3' - the highest possible Horizon placement - which
    indicates market leadership across a range of dimensions, including, value
    proposition, innovation capabilities, go-to-market strategies, and market
    impact.

    Jan Gupta, President, Akkodis, said, "We are honored to be named a Market Leader
    by HFS Research in their HFS Horizons Digital Engineering Service Providers 2023
    report." He continued, "This ranking underscores Akkodis' position as a global
    Smart Industry leader and tech partner of choice. At Akkodis, our people are
    passionate about enabling organizations around the world to accelerate in their
    digitalization. Clients, who are facing technological disruption, trust our
    solutions and services to inform sharper decisions, improve operational
    efficiency, and generate new business models - at the pace and scale that's
    needed."

    Nandini Tare, Associate Practice Lead, HFS Research, said, "The digital
    engineering landscape is currently driven by the need to optimize the use of
    data as an asset, digitally enable processes, accelerate growth by personalizing
    customer journeys and deepening customer intimacy." Nandini added, "Akkodis
    embraces a triangular mindset with tech, people, and vision at the vertices -
    this enables it to drive digital transformation with an agile approach that
    fully aligns with the changing needs of its clients."

    Formed in early 20222, Akkodis, part of the Adecco Group, brings 40 years'
    digital engineering heritage and a solid track record in R&D and delivery. With
    its purpose based on Engineering a Smarter Future Together, Akkodis provides
    tech services to clients across the world's major industries from Aerospace &
    Defense and Automotive & Transportation, to Healthcare & Life Sciences and
    Energy and ICT.

    Through its four Service Lines - Consulting, Solutions, Talent and Academy - the
    report highlights how Akkodis cross-fertilizes expertise from IT and engineering
