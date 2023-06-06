Belgian SaaS company Optimile is set to present its Charging as a Service (CaaS) and Mobility as a Service (MaaS) platforms at the highly anticipated Power2Drive event in Munich (FOTO)

Munich (ots) - Optimile, a Belgian SaaS company specializing in Charging as a

Service (CaaS) and Mobility as a Service (MaaS) platforms, provides proprietary

technology and plays a crucial role by providing unique and valuable features

and capabilities that transform the electric vehicle charging and mobility

landscape.



With a focus on innovation, Optimile's CaaS and MaaS platforms provide

comprehensive solutions for managing electric vehicle charging infrastructure

and delivering an exceptional user experience.





A general overview of the key components and how they contribute to Optimile'ssuccess:1. Charging as a Service (CaaS) Platform: Our CaaS platform encompasses softwaresolutions that enable businesses and individuals to manage and optimize theirelectric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. Our proprietary technologyincludes features such as:a) Charging Station Management: Our platform provides centralized control andmonitoring of charging stations, allowing users to track usage, availability,and perform remote management functions.b) Billing and Payment Integration: Our technology enables automated billing andpayment processing, allowing users to easily handle financial transactionsrelated to EV charging services.c) User Experience Enhancements: Our technology offers user-friendly interfaces,mobile apps, and personalized features that make it easy for EV owners tolocate, reserve, and pay for charging services.1. Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Platform: Our MaaS platform offers comprehensivetransportation solutions, combining various modes of transportation into aseamless user experience. Our proprietary technology includes:a) Journey Planning and Booking: Our platform provides tools for users to planand book multi-modal trips, including public transport, car-sharing services,bike-sharing, and more.b) Payment Integration: Our technology enables streamlined payment processes,allowing users to pay for various transportation services within the platform,eliminating the need for multiple transactions."We are thrilled to showcase our cutting-edge CaaS and MaaS platforms at theesteemed Power2Drive event. The proprietary nature of our technology means thatit provides unique and innovative solutions, differentiating our company fromcompetitors in the market. Optimile's technology provides exceptionalconvenience and efficiency in managing electric vehicle charging infrastructurewhile transforming the way people experience and navigate through varioustransportation options. We look forward to connecting with industryprofessionals and demonstrating the power of our groundbreaking solutions."For more information about Optimile and its pioneering technology, visithttp://www.optimile.eu/ .Press contact:- Suana Van der Veken- T: +32 (0)485 38 18 32- E: mailto:communications@optimile.euSales contact:- Steven Beck- T: +32 (0)939 6 61 50- E: mailto:info@optimile.euPress contact:Lea DevriendtT: +32 (0)493 94 89 46E: mailto:administration@optimile.euAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/170261/5526200OTS: Optimile