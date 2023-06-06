Belgian SaaS company Optimile is set to present its Charging as a Service (CaaS) and Mobility as a Service (MaaS) platforms at the highly anticipated Power2Drive event in Munich (FOTO)
Munich (ots) - Optimile, a Belgian SaaS company specializing in Charging as a
Service (CaaS) and Mobility as a Service (MaaS) platforms, provides proprietary
technology and plays a crucial role by providing unique and valuable features
and capabilities that transform the electric vehicle charging and mobility
landscape.
With a focus on innovation, Optimile's CaaS and MaaS platforms provide
comprehensive solutions for managing electric vehicle charging infrastructure
and delivering an exceptional user experience.
A general overview of the key components and how they contribute to Optimile's
success:
1. Charging as a Service (CaaS) Platform: Our CaaS platform encompasses software
solutions that enable businesses and individuals to manage and optimize their
electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. Our proprietary technology
includes features such as:
a) Charging Station Management: Our platform provides centralized control and
monitoring of charging stations, allowing users to track usage, availability,
and perform remote management functions.
b) Billing and Payment Integration: Our technology enables automated billing and
payment processing, allowing users to easily handle financial transactions
related to EV charging services.
c) User Experience Enhancements: Our technology offers user-friendly interfaces,
mobile apps, and personalized features that make it easy for EV owners to
locate, reserve, and pay for charging services.
1. Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Platform: Our MaaS platform offers comprehensive
transportation solutions, combining various modes of transportation into a
seamless user experience. Our proprietary technology includes:
a) Journey Planning and Booking: Our platform provides tools for users to plan
and book multi-modal trips, including public transport, car-sharing services,
bike-sharing, and more.
b) Payment Integration: Our technology enables streamlined payment processes,
allowing users to pay for various transportation services within the platform,
eliminating the need for multiple transactions.
"We are thrilled to showcase our cutting-edge CaaS and MaaS platforms at the
esteemed Power2Drive event. The proprietary nature of our technology means that
it provides unique and innovative solutions, differentiating our company from
competitors in the market. Optimile's technology provides exceptional
convenience and efficiency in managing electric vehicle charging infrastructure
while transforming the way people experience and navigate through various
transportation options. We look forward to connecting with industry
professionals and demonstrating the power of our groundbreaking solutions."
For more information about Optimile and its pioneering technology, visit
http://www.optimile.eu/ .
Press contact:
- Suana Van der Veken
- T: +32 (0)485 38 18 32
- E: mailto:communications@optimile.eu
Sales contact:
- Steven Beck
- T: +32 (0)939 6 61 50
- E: mailto:info@optimile.eu
Press contact:
Lea Devriendt
T: +32 (0)493 94 89 46
E: mailto:administration@optimile.eu
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/170261/5526200
OTS: Optimile
