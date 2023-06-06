LGM Products Achieves ActivFire Approval for Signaline FT-EN Linear Heat Detection Cables and recognized by UK Government for excellence in Export Sales (FOTO)

Farnham, UK (ots) - LGM Products, a leading provider of fire detection and

safety solutions, is thrilled to announce the attainment of ActivFire approval

for their renowned Signaline FT-EN range of Signaline Linear Heat Detection

cables.



Signaline FT-EN has rapidly gained recognition since its introduction to the

market in 2020, earning accolades as an award-winning and best-selling linear

heat detection solution. Now, with the coveted ActivFire certification,

Signaline FT-EN reinforces its position as a market leader in linear heat

detection worldwide.





ActivFire is a respected certification scheme administered by the FireProtection Association Australia (FPA Australia), an esteemed industry bodydedicated to supporting and promoting the fire protection industry in thecountry. The ActivFire approval signifies that Signaline FT-EN has undergonemeticulous independent assessment and successfully meets the stringentAustralian Standards and regulatory requirements for fire safety.Obtaining ActivFire approval is a significant milestone for LGM Products as itguarantees users, regulators, and stakeholders that Signaline FT-EN hasundergone rigorous testing and adheres to the necessary standards, ensuring itsreliability and effectiveness in mitigating fire risks.Mr. Nic Mogford-Revess, Sales Director at LGM Products, expressed his delight,stating, "LGM Products has built a strong reputation for supplyingmarket-approved, high-quality, and reliable products. We are thrilled toannounce the addition of ActivFire certification to our prestigious lineup ofinternational and domestic approvals, specifically for our Signaline FT-ENrange. This achievement not only expands our product's reach within theAustralian market but also serves as a testament to its quality, furthersolidifying its position as a trusted choice for linear heat detection systems."Signaline FT-EN is the first product to be approved to the European standardEN54 part 28:2016 and listed by ActivFire. This significant achievement reflectsLGM's commitment to delivering industry-leading fire detection solutions.This new approval adds to an already excellent year at LGM Products. In April,LGM Products was recognized for excellence in export sales in the 2023, 'Made inthe UK, Sold to the World' export awards, run by the UK Department for Trade.These awards, launched as part of the UK Government's export strategy, celebratethe outstanding international trading achievements of small businesses acrossthe nation.The 'Made in UK, Sold to the World' export strategy, initiated by the UKGovernment last year, serves as a collaborative framework between the governmentand businesses. Its primary aim is to empower enterprises in the globalmarketplace by providing exceptional export support and guidance.An expert panel of judges, assessing numerous high-quality entries, commented onthe crucial link between international sales and business growth and commendedthe exceptional attention to detail demonstrated by the shortlisted candidates.Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Sophie Mogford-Revess, OperationsDirector at LGM Products, said, "We extend our heartfelt thanks to theDepartment of Trade for acknowledging LGM Products' contributions through theseawards. Our appreciation also goes out to our valued customers, global partners,and international friends who have played a pivotal role in shaping LGM'sremarkable export success."Undeterred by their achievements, LGM Products remains dedicated to expandingits export journey. In pursuit of this goal, the company has exciting plans toparticipate in three prominent international expos this year: InterSolar,Secutech, and METSTRADE. These events present excellent opportunities to forgenew partnerships, explore global markets, and showcase the innovative productsand solutions that have earned LGM its esteemed reputation.LGM Products invites industry professionals, partners, and stakeholders to jointhem at these upcoming expos to discover how their cutting-edge offerings cancreate mutually beneficial collaborations and drive global business growth.Pressekontakt:Nicholas Mogford-Revess, Sales Director, +44 7803124519,mailto:nic@lgmproducts.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/170220/5526429OTS: LGM Products LTD