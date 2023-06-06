    checkAd

    LGM Products Achieves ActivFire Approval for Signaline FT-EN Linear Heat Detection Cables and recognized by UK Government for excellence in Export Sales (FOTO)

    Farnham, UK (ots) - LGM Products, a leading provider of fire detection and
    safety solutions, is thrilled to announce the attainment of ActivFire approval
    for their renowned Signaline FT-EN range of Signaline Linear Heat Detection
    cables.

    Signaline FT-EN has rapidly gained recognition since its introduction to the
    market in 2020, earning accolades as an award-winning and best-selling linear
    heat detection solution. Now, with the coveted ActivFire certification,
    Signaline FT-EN reinforces its position as a market leader in linear heat
    detection worldwide.

    ActivFire is a respected certification scheme administered by the Fire
    Protection Association Australia (FPA Australia), an esteemed industry body
    dedicated to supporting and promoting the fire protection industry in the
    country. The ActivFire approval signifies that Signaline FT-EN has undergone
    meticulous independent assessment and successfully meets the stringent
    Australian Standards and regulatory requirements for fire safety.

    Obtaining ActivFire approval is a significant milestone for LGM Products as it
    guarantees users, regulators, and stakeholders that Signaline FT-EN has
    undergone rigorous testing and adheres to the necessary standards, ensuring its
    reliability and effectiveness in mitigating fire risks.

    Mr. Nic Mogford-Revess, Sales Director at LGM Products, expressed his delight,
    stating, "LGM Products has built a strong reputation for supplying
    market-approved, high-quality, and reliable products. We are thrilled to
    announce the addition of ActivFire certification to our prestigious lineup of
    international and domestic approvals, specifically for our Signaline FT-EN
    range. This achievement not only expands our product's reach within the
    Australian market but also serves as a testament to its quality, further
    solidifying its position as a trusted choice for linear heat detection systems."

    Signaline FT-EN is the first product to be approved to the European standard
    EN54 part 28:2016 and listed by ActivFire. This significant achievement reflects
    LGM's commitment to delivering industry-leading fire detection solutions.

    This new approval adds to an already excellent year at LGM Products. In April,
    LGM Products was recognized for excellence in export sales in the 2023, 'Made in
    the UK, Sold to the World' export awards, run by the UK Department for Trade.

    These awards, launched as part of the UK Government's export strategy, celebrate
    the outstanding international trading achievements of small businesses across
    the nation.

    The 'Made in UK, Sold to the World' export strategy, initiated by the UK
    Government last year, serves as a collaborative framework between the government
    and businesses. Its primary aim is to empower enterprises in the global
    marketplace by providing exceptional export support and guidance.

    An expert panel of judges, assessing numerous high-quality entries, commented on
    the crucial link between international sales and business growth and commended
    the exceptional attention to detail demonstrated by the shortlisted candidates.

    Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Sophie Mogford-Revess, Operations
    Director at LGM Products, said, "We extend our heartfelt thanks to the
    Department of Trade for acknowledging LGM Products' contributions through these
    awards. Our appreciation also goes out to our valued customers, global partners,
    and international friends who have played a pivotal role in shaping LGM's
    remarkable export success."

    Undeterred by their achievements, LGM Products remains dedicated to expanding
    its export journey. In pursuit of this goal, the company has exciting plans to
    participate in three prominent international expos this year: InterSolar,
    Secutech, and METSTRADE. These events present excellent opportunities to forge
    new partnerships, explore global markets, and showcase the innovative products
    and solutions that have earned LGM its esteemed reputation.

    LGM Products invites industry professionals, partners, and stakeholders to join
    them at these upcoming expos to discover how their cutting-edge offerings can
    create mutually beneficial collaborations and drive global business growth.

