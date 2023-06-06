    checkAd

    WaveBL Secures $26 Million Series B Funding Round

    Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - The Funding will Fuel WaveBL's Global Growth
    and Market Expansion in the Digital Trade Documents Sector

    WaveBL (http://www.wavebl.com/) , a market-leading provider of electronic Bills,
    has successfully raised $26 million in its latest funding round, consolidating
    its position as a leading player in the digital trade document sector globally.

    The round was led by NewRoad Capital Partners, an operator-led, demand-driven
    investment firm focused on innovative and growth-oriented companies in the
    supply chain and logistics, retail, and marketing technology sectors. Existing
    investors ZIM, Marius Nacht, Contour Venture Partners, Frank Sica, and Techstars
    Central LLC also participated in this funding round, as did a new investor,
    Reefknot Investments, backed by Temasek and Kuehne + Nagel.

    WaveBL , led by former technological leaders and experts from the Israel Defense
    Forces , has emerged as the premier digital platform for the electronic transfer
    of trade documents. WaveBL's proprietary blockchain technology enables the
    instantaneous, secure, and authenticated transfer of unique electronic trade
    documents, ensuring compliance with universal processes and regulations.
    WaveBL's state-of-the-art multi-carrier platform is trusted by the world's
    largest ocean carriers and NVOCCs, including MSC, ZIM, Hapag Lloyd, ONE,
    Leschaco, and Saco, and is designed to meet the needs of all parties involved in
    trade.

    "Our goal is to streamline, speed up and reduce the cost of global commerce by
    breaking the trade industry's paper addiction," stated Noam Rosenfeld, CEO of
    WaveBL. "We offer blockchain technology as the new gold standard for trust
    between trade partners, a game changer for international trade. The investment
    will be used to expedite our growth by increasing our employee base, primarily
    in sales, marketing, and R&D."

    "NewRoad Capital Partners is excited to join Wave BL in an effort to accelerate
    the digitization of global trade from today's manual, paper-based processes to
    technology that enables increased speed and security, reduces costs, and creates
    a more environmentally friendly solution. All reasons why we are excited to be a
    part of this transformational journey," said Gary Adams, Operating Partner at
    NewRoad Capital Partners, and former Supply Chain Officer at Walmart. Following
    this round, Gary will join WaveBL's board of directors.

    WaveBL's strong alliances with leading customers and other stakeholders in
    global trade are driving faster digitalization and adoption of electronic trade
    documents. The company is poised to continue its leadership in the digital trade
    document sector, establishing a new benchmark of trust and efficiency in
    international trade.

    About NewRoad Capital Partners

    NewRoad Capital Partners, LLC ("NewRoad") invests in high-growth supply chain
    and logistics, retail, and marketing technology companies. As experienced
    entrepreneurs and operators, the NewRoad team prides itself on the high level of
    collaboration it brings to each of its investments. NewRoad's team of investment
    professionals, operating partners, and strategic advisors have deep, relevant
    investing and operating expertise, including significant experience leading
    large divisions of enterprise companies and building businesses of scale from
    concept to realization. For more information, visit www.newroadcp.com
    (https://newroadcp.com/) .

    About WaveBL

    WaveBL is a digital platform using proprietary blockchain technology to
    electronically transfer trade documents. The WaveBL solution enables the
    instant, encrypted, and authenticated transfer of electronic Bills and related
    trade documents. The platform complies with universal processes and regulations
    in use.

    For more information, visit http://www.wavebl.com/

    Contact person

    Ilan Weiss

    mailto:Ilan.weiss@wavebl.com

    Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2093947/Wave_BL.jpg

    Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2093948/WaveBL_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wavebl-secures
    -26-million-series-b-funding-round-301843432.html

    Contact:

    +972-52-552-3091

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163274/5526796
    OTS: WAVE BL



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  41   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    WaveBL Secures $26 Million Series B Funding Round The Funding will Fuel WaveBL's Global Growth and Market Expansion in the Digital Trade Documents Sector WaveBL (http://www.wavebl.com/) , a market-leading provider of electronic Bills, has successfully raised $26 million in its latest funding …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    INTEC Energy Solutions is ready to participate in INTERSOLAR Europe 2023 (FOTO)
    344 Leser
    PPF Germany sucht neue Mitarbeiter: Als Fitness-Trainer die Leistungsfähigkeit von Spezialkräften sicherstellen (FOTO)
    212 Leser
    Private Neuzulassungen weiter im Keller
    208 Leser
    5-Top-Trends: Wie Nachhaltigkeitsziele mit Software-Einsatz innerhalb von 5 Jahren schneller erreicht werden ...
    192 Leser
    LVM bringt neue Direktversicherung auf den Markt / Hybridprodukt "FutureNow" verbindet ...
    176 Leser
    Bertrandt eröffnet ersten Standort in Marokko / Unternehmen wächst international
    168 Leser
    Die Individualität eines jeden Menschen feiern: Skoda präsentiert einzigartiges Enyaq Coupé Respectline (FOTO)
    164 Leser
    Die KI-Revolution - Die ultimative Liste der 128 besten ChatGPT Plugins auf einen Blick (FOTO)
    156 Leser
    Osmium-Fork führt zu Preisreduktion und kostenfreien Kompensationslieferungen (FOTO)
    152 Leser
    evroc stellt Pläne zum Aufbau der ersten souveränen Hyperscale-Cloud in Europa vor
    136 Leser
    Bankenkrise 2023: Schon ausgestanden oder ist das gerade erst der Anfang? / Für Investment-Experte Mario ...
    452 Leser
    Florian Janko: Innovative Lösung für Mitarbeiterschulung im Handwerk (FOTO)
    408 Leser
    Apothekenstreik: Mehr als die Hälfte der Apotheken will am 14. Juni schließen (FOTO)
    372 Leser
    Maguar Capital verlängert seine Partnerschaft mit Portfoliounternehmen und führendem ...
    356 Leser
    EU-Lieferkettenrichtlinie - ein absoluter Tiefpunkt
    356 Leser
    Deutschland in der Rezession / Gebrochene Versprechen und Perspektiven für Anleger
    348 Leser
    Arbeitskräftemangel in Gastronomie und Hotellerie: Digitalisierung als Weg aus der Krise!
    348 Leser
    INTEC Energy Solutions is ready to participate in INTERSOLAR Europe 2023 (FOTO)
    344 Leser
    Inflationsrate im Mai 2023 voraussichtlich +6,1 %
    344 Leser
    Production Fork für kristallines Osmium: Ein historischer Meilenstein für Schmuckhersteller und Sachwertinvestoren
    340 Leser
    Immobilien-Experte mahnt: Hohe Belastungen führen bei Vermietern zunehmend zu Zwangsverkäufen (FOTO)
    1736 Leser
    14,1 % weniger beantragte Regelinsolvenzen im April 2023 als im Vormonat
    780 Leser
    BDAE für besondere Kundentreue ausgezeichnet
    776 Leser
    IQOS ILUMA: Philip Morris bringt neueste Generation von Tabakerhitzern in Deutschland auf den Markt
    732 Leser
    1. Quartal 2023: Weiterhin positive Entwicklung der Erwerbstätigkeit in Deutschland
    712 Leser
    Umsatz-Boost für Ihren Onlineshop: Mit bewährten Methoden von Lang Consulting GmbH zum Erfolg (FOTO)
    700 Leser
    Erneut internationale Auszeichnungen für die Weine vom Seriensieger Keringer!
    668 Leser
    Slenergy gibt sein Debüt in Europa
    628 Leser
    7 Gründe: Darum ist Deutschland für Unternehmer ein Steuerparadies (FOTO)
    608 Leser
    Gut ein Fünftel der Bevölkerung Deutschlands von Armut oder sozialer Ausgrenzung bedroht
    596 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9231 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8072 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    7899 Leser
    LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
    5988 Leser
    Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
    5935 Leser
    LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
    4644 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4561 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    4484 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    4431 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4398 Leser