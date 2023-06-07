Infosys Grows Its Footprint in the Nordics with a New Proximity Centre in Oslo, Norway to Enable Digital Transformation Programs Within the Region

Oslo, Norway (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY)

(BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services

and consulting, today announced a new Proximity Centre in Oslo, Norway as part

of its continued expansion plan in the Nordics. The new state of the art centre

will enable Infosys to attract, re-skill, and up-skill local talent to work on

global opportunities through next-gen technologies like cloud, AI, IoT, 5G, and

software engineering.



Over the last few years, Infosys has invested and expanded its footprint in the

Nordic region with fresh partnerships including the one with Lefdal Mine

Datacenter (https://www.infosys.com/newsroom/press-releases/2021/collaborates-eu

ropes-greenest-data-centers.html) in Norway, strategic acquisitions such as

Fluido (https://www.infosys.com/newsroom/press-releases/2018/acquire-salesforce-

consulting-partner.html) in Finland and BASE Life Science (https://www.infosys.c

om/newsroom/press-releases/2022/acquire-life-sciences-consulting-technology.html

) in Denmark, as well as opening a new proximity center in Gothenburg (https://w

ww.infosys.com/newsroom/press-releases/2022/expands-footprint-sweden-gothenburg.

html) , Sweden.



