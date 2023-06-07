Infosys Grows Its Footprint in the Nordics with a New Proximity Centre in Oslo, Norway to Enable Digital Transformation Programs Within the Region
Oslo, Norway (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY)
(BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services
and consulting, today announced a new Proximity Centre in Oslo, Norway as part
of its continued expansion plan in the Nordics. The new state of the art centre
will enable Infosys to attract, re-skill, and up-skill local talent to work on
global opportunities through next-gen technologies like cloud, AI, IoT, 5G, and
software engineering.
Over the last few years, Infosys has invested and expanded its footprint in the
Nordic region with fresh partnerships including the one with Lefdal Mine
Datacenter (https://www.infosys.com/newsroom/press-releases/2021/collaborates-eu
ropes-greenest-data-centers.html) in Norway, strategic acquisitions such as
Fluido (https://www.infosys.com/newsroom/press-releases/2018/acquire-salesforce-
consulting-partner.html) in Finland and BASE Life Science (https://www.infosys.c
om/newsroom/press-releases/2022/acquire-life-sciences-consulting-technology.html
) in Denmark, as well as opening a new proximity center in Gothenburg (https://w
ww.infosys.com/newsroom/press-releases/2022/expands-footprint-sweden-gothenburg.
html) , Sweden.
The new Oslo proximity centre will enable Infosys to partner, and work even more
closely with its regional customers including Telenor, one of the world's
largest telecommunications companies and DNB ASA, the largest bank in Norway,
helping both organizations build and strengthen next-gen solutions and advance
their digital transformation journeys.
Maria Ervik Løvold, Group Executive Vice President of Technology and Services
(CIO), DNB ASA , said, "Infosys has been our strategic services partner for over
8 years, and we are very glad to see them expanding their presence in Norway.
This shows their commitment to their localization agenda and bringing next
generation digital technology skills to the Norwegian Market. We welcome this
move and are happy to support Infosys on their continuing journey in Norway and
the Nordics."
Torbjørn Larsen, CIO Telenor Norway, commented, "Telenor has chosen Infosys as
one of our strategic partners in our digital transformation journey and we are
pleased to see Infosys expanding its presence in the Norwegian market. We
congratulate Infosys with their new office in Norway, an expansion that will
provide a strong foundation for the collaboration between our two organizations.
We look forward to continuing our digital transformation journey in partnership
with Infosys."
Lisbeth Hammer Krog, Mayor of Bærum Municipality , said, "The opening of the new
Lisbeth Hammer Krog, Mayor of Bærum Municipality , said, "The opening of the new
