German airspace powered by Rohde & Schwarz (FOTO)

Munich (ots) - DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung GmbH and Rohde & Schwarz have

successfully completed a nationwide radio modernization program with approx.

4000 air traffic control radios.



Rohde & Schwarz today announced the successful completion of the Radio Site

Upgrade and Modernization (RASUM 8,33) program with DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung

GmbH for all aircraft flying in German airspace. The program entails radio

modernization, Germany-wide with approx. 4000 radios at nearly 100 radio sites,

connected to the four large area control centers and 15 international airports

operated by DFS.





The field-proven Rohde & Schwarz air traffic control (ATC) turnkey solution enables safe and efficient airspace operations. "Having a partner like Rohde & Schwarz by our side throughout the entire project duration of multiple years is of great importance, as the company is very reliable. Their experts show the utmost technical understanding, and the company overall has an extraordinary depth of development, production and roll-out capability of turnkey systems," Verena Becker, DFS Project Manager RASUM 8,33, explains. "The communication with the trusting and supportive team, was always constructive and goal-oriented and made it a pleasure working with Rohde & Schwarz all the way from system design to implementation and commissioning." Marius Münstermann, Vice President ATC at Rohde & Schwarz concludes: "Together, as a joint team, we mastered the high technical and operational requirements of the German airspace. As a technology leader with state-of-the-art turnkey solutions, the portfolio of Rohde & Schwarz features long service life, sustainability and high system availability and low probability of failure. This project is another example of collaboration in our decade-long and trusted partnership with DFS." Established 90 years ago, Rohde & Schwarz has been committed to technical innovation. With its leading solutions and products, the technology company enables industry and government customers to ensure a safer and connected world.