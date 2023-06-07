Kapsch TrafficCom to Expand Connected Vehicle & AI Innovations in Ottawa, Canada

Ottawa (ots) -



- Hardware to serve as basis for multiple use cases including AI-based incident

detection software for safe smart intersections and railroad crossings



Kapsch TrafficCom is proud to support Area X.O, the Ottawa-based R&D complex

operated by Invest Ottawa that enables and accelerates the safe and secure

development, testing, and application of next-generation technologies, with

state-of-the-art connected vehicle solutions including hardware and software to

improve road safety for smart intersections and railroad crossings.





The hardware including roadside units (RSU) and onboard units (OBU), is used totest different connected vehicle use cases, including autonomous drivingfeatures, at the Area X.O private research and development facility as well asat the public innovation facility in Kanata North featuring a smartintersection. As intersections are the most dangerous traffic infrastructureelements for vulnerable road users, they are critical for safety-relatedconnected vehicle-use cases."Connected vehicle technology is making road traffic safer and more comfortable,and the integration of our equipment with technology by other providers is avital step in the right direction," says JB Kendrick, VP North America, KapschTrafficCom. "To realize the enormous safety potential of this technology,cooperation is key."