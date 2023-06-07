    checkAd

    Kapsch TrafficCom to Expand Connected Vehicle & AI Innovations in Ottawa, Canada

    Ottawa (ots) -

    - Hardware to serve as basis for multiple use cases including AI-based incident
    detection software for safe smart intersections and railroad crossings

    Kapsch TrafficCom is proud to support Area X.O, the Ottawa-based R&D complex
    operated by Invest Ottawa that enables and accelerates the safe and secure
    development, testing, and application of next-generation technologies, with
    state-of-the-art connected vehicle solutions including hardware and software to
    improve road safety for smart intersections and railroad crossings.

    The hardware including roadside units (RSU) and onboard units (OBU), is used to
    test different connected vehicle use cases, including autonomous driving
    features, at the Area X.O private research and development facility as well as
    at the public innovation facility in Kanata North featuring a smart
    intersection. As intersections are the most dangerous traffic infrastructure
    elements for vulnerable road users, they are critical for safety-related
    connected vehicle-use cases.

    "Connected vehicle technology is making road traffic safer and more comfortable,
    and the integration of our equipment with technology by other providers is a
    vital step in the right direction," says JB Kendrick, VP North America, Kapsch
    TrafficCom. "To realize the enormous safety potential of this technology,
    cooperation is key."

    Please find the rest of the press release here: Kapsch TrafficCom to Expand
    Connected Vehicle & AI Innovations in Ottawa, Canada
    (https://www.kapsch.net/en/press/releases/ktc-20230607-pr-en)

    Contact:

    Sandra Bijelic
    Head of Corporate Communications
    Kapsch TrafficCom AG
    Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria
    P +43 664 628 1720
    mailto:sandra.bijelic@kapsch.net

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/67102/5528017
    OTS: Kapsch TrafficCom AG



