Kapsch TrafficCom to Expand Connected Vehicle & AI Innovations in Ottawa, Canada
Ottawa (ots) -
- Hardware to serve as basis for multiple use cases including AI-based incident
detection software for safe smart intersections and railroad crossings
Kapsch TrafficCom is proud to support Area X.O, the Ottawa-based R&D complex
operated by Invest Ottawa that enables and accelerates the safe and secure
development, testing, and application of next-generation technologies, with
state-of-the-art connected vehicle solutions including hardware and software to
improve road safety for smart intersections and railroad crossings.
The hardware including roadside units (RSU) and onboard units (OBU), is used to
test different connected vehicle use cases, including autonomous driving
features, at the Area X.O private research and development facility as well as
at the public innovation facility in Kanata North featuring a smart
intersection. As intersections are the most dangerous traffic infrastructure
elements for vulnerable road users, they are critical for safety-related
connected vehicle-use cases.
"Connected vehicle technology is making road traffic safer and more comfortable,
and the integration of our equipment with technology by other providers is a
vital step in the right direction," says JB Kendrick, VP North America, Kapsch
TrafficCom. "To realize the enormous safety potential of this technology,
cooperation is key."
Contact:
Sandra Bijelic
Head of Corporate Communications
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria
P +43 664 628 1720
mailto:sandra.bijelic@kapsch.net
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/67102/5528017
OTS: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
