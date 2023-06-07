Conduct Technical Solutions announces its expansion into Germany and participation in Intersolar 2023 at Messe München (FOTO)
Barendrecht (ots) - Conduct. Safety to Solar.
Conduct Technical Solutions, a Dutch company specializing in fire safety for
solar panel installations, enthusiastically announces its expansion into the
German market.
As part of this strategic step, Conduct will participate at Intersolar, taking
place from 14th to 16th June at Messe München.
We will showcase our innovative product lines, including the well-known
PVshelter, PVbox, and RoofSupport. These solutions contribute to increased
efficiency, safety, and effectiveness in solar panel installations.
We invite you to visit our booth at Intersolar, where we would be pleased to
personally inform you about our product lines PVshelter, PVbox, and RoofSupport,
and how they can contribute to safe and optimal solar energy projects in
Germany.
For more information about our solutions, please visit our website
https://conduct.nl/de/ .
You can find us in Hall C4, booth 256 at Messe München.
Contact:
Conduct Technical Solutions
Petrina Derksen
Marketing Manager
+31 6 180 531100
mailto:petrina@conduct.nl
conduct.nl
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/170444/5528215
OTS: Conduct Technical Solutions
