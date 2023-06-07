Conduct Technical Solutions announces its expansion into Germany and participation in Intersolar 2023 at Messe München (FOTO)

Barendrecht (ots) - Conduct. Safety to Solar.



Conduct Technical Solutions, a Dutch company specializing in fire safety for

solar panel installations, enthusiastically announces its expansion into the

German market.



As part of this strategic step, Conduct will participate at Intersolar, taking

place from 14th to 16th June at Messe München.





We will showcase our innovative product lines, including the well-knownPVshelter, PVbox, and RoofSupport. These solutions contribute to increasedefficiency, safety, and effectiveness in solar panel installations.We invite you to visit our booth at Intersolar, where we would be pleased topersonally inform you about our product lines PVshelter, PVbox, and RoofSupport,and how they can contribute to safe and optimal solar energy projects inGermany.For more information about our solutions, please visit our websitehttps://conduct.nl/de/ .You can find us in Hall C4, booth 256 at Messe München.Contact:Conduct Technical SolutionsPetrina DerksenMarketing Manager+31 6 180 531100mailto:petrina@conduct.nlconduct.nl