    Germany to Invest Billion-Plus in Environmental Trucking

    Berlin (ots) - The German Ministry of Digital and Transportation is putting more
    than EUR one billion into climate-friendly transport vehicles. This additional
    money comes after the ministry received four times as many applications for
    support for projects in its 2022 round of funding compared compared with 2021.

    "The market for emissions-free transport vehicles has begun to take off," said
    Digital and Transport Minister Volker Wissing in a statement. "The market is
    developing very dynamically, and there's great interest. That's shown by the
    interest in our support program Climate Friendly Transport Vehicles and
    Infrastructure. In the current round of funding we're putting some 7000
    climate-friendly transport vehicles on the road and supporting over 1000
    companies - and not just from the logistics sector."

    By 2030, Germany wants to see 75 percent of all newly registered transport
    vehicles be emissions-free. 40 percent of the vehicles supported thus far are
    heavyweights of twelve tons or more. Some 3000 filling and charging points have
    also been funded. The call for applications for the new round of funding is
    planned for the third quarter of 2023.

    "As the ministry said, this a dynamically expanding market," explains Germany
    Trade & Invest CEO Robert Hermann. "There are lots of market niches opening up
    in areas associated with Germany's transition to carbon neutrality, and
    international businesses should be aware of them. Germany's location in the
    center of Europe means that it is a natural hotspot for environmentally friendly
    logistics."

    Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the German government's international business
    promotion agency. It helps international companies establish subsidiaries in
    Germany and German companies do business abroad. It also generally promotes
    Germany as a business location.

