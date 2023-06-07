Germany to Invest Billion-Plus in Environmental Trucking
Berlin (ots) - The German Ministry of Digital and Transportation is putting more
than EUR one billion into climate-friendly transport vehicles. This additional
money comes after the ministry received four times as many applications for
support for projects in its 2022 round of funding compared compared with 2021.
"The market for emissions-free transport vehicles has begun to take off," said
Digital and Transport Minister Volker Wissing in a statement. "The market is
developing very dynamically, and there's great interest. That's shown by the
interest in our support program Climate Friendly Transport Vehicles and
Infrastructure. In the current round of funding we're putting some 7000
climate-friendly transport vehicles on the road and supporting over 1000
companies - and not just from the logistics sector."
By 2030, Germany wants to see 75 percent of all newly registered transport
vehicles be emissions-free. 40 percent of the vehicles supported thus far are
heavyweights of twelve tons or more. Some 3000 filling and charging points have
also been funded. The call for applications for the new round of funding is
planned for the third quarter of 2023.
"As the ministry said, this a dynamically expanding market," explains Germany
Trade & Invest CEO Robert Hermann. "There are lots of market niches opening up
in areas associated with Germany's transition to carbon neutrality, and
international businesses should be aware of them. Germany's location in the
center of Europe means that it is a natural hotspot for environmentally friendly
logistics."
Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the German government's international business
promotion agency. It helps international companies establish subsidiaries in
Germany and German companies do business abroad. It also generally promotes
Germany as a business location.
Contact:
Jefferson Chase,
Senior Press Manager,
Germany Trade & Invest,
Friedrichstrasse 60,
10117 Berlin.
mailto:jefferson.chase@gtai.eu
+49 1796873724
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5528340
OTS: Germany Trade & Invest
