Germany to Invest Billion-Plus in Environmental Trucking

Berlin (ots) - The German Ministry of Digital and Transportation is putting more

than EUR one billion into climate-friendly transport vehicles. This additional

money comes after the ministry received four times as many applications for

support for projects in its 2022 round of funding compared compared with 2021.



"The market for emissions-free transport vehicles has begun to take off," said

Digital and Transport Minister Volker Wissing in a statement. "The market is

developing very dynamically, and there's great interest. That's shown by the

interest in our support program Climate Friendly Transport Vehicles and

Infrastructure. In the current round of funding we're putting some 7000

climate-friendly transport vehicles on the road and supporting over 1000

companies - and not just from the logistics sector."



