XCHARGE showcases ultra-fast DC Charger C7 and revolutionary battery-integrated Net Zero Series (FOTO)

Hamburg (ots) - At stand B6.740 in Hall B6, XCHARGE demos smart and powerful

charging solutions for future-proof EV charging infrastructure supporting

mobility transformation and smart grids



"Charging the Future of Mobility" - the motto of the Power2Drive Europe 2023

show from June 14 to 16 in Munich, Germany, is a perfect fit for XCHARGE, too:

As one of the leading high-power smart charging solutions providers, the company

presents their smart and powerful EV charging stations. The ultra-fast DC

charger C7 with its barrier-free design is especially suitable for use in public

spaces and - thanks to its additional advertisement screen - offers attractive

marketable options. The DC charger with integrated battery storage, Net Zero

Series, is truly revolutionary. Thanks to its low-power input and high-power

output, it can support peak shaving and help stabilizing the grid. XCHARGE's

product portfolio is aimed at CPOs (Charging Point Operators), fleet managers,

parking providers, public transport companies, or public authorities.



