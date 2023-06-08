XCHARGE showcases ultra-fast DC Charger C7 and revolutionary battery-integrated Net Zero Series (FOTO)
Hamburg (ots) - At stand B6.740 in Hall B6, XCHARGE demos smart and powerful
charging solutions for future-proof EV charging infrastructure supporting
mobility transformation and smart grids
"Charging the Future of Mobility" - the motto of the Power2Drive Europe 2023
show from June 14 to 16 in Munich, Germany, is a perfect fit for XCHARGE, too:
As one of the leading high-power smart charging solutions providers, the company
presents their smart and powerful EV charging stations. The ultra-fast DC
charger C7 with its barrier-free design is especially suitable for use in public
spaces and - thanks to its additional advertisement screen - offers attractive
marketable options. The DC charger with integrated battery storage, Net Zero
Series, is truly revolutionary. Thanks to its low-power input and high-power
output, it can support peak shaving and help stabilizing the grid. XCHARGE's
product portfolio is aimed at CPOs (Charging Point Operators), fleet managers,
parking providers, public transport companies, or public authorities.
The Power2Drive Forum in Hall B6 will include a talk by an XCharge expert in the
session "Fast vs. Slow Charging: Pros & Cons": On Wednesday, June 14 at 2pm,
Albina Iljasov, Head of Sales and Business Development - Europe, will speak
about "Fast Charging With Integrated Battery Storage - Reducing Cost and
Stabilizing the Grid".
XCHARGE's Net Zero Series with integrated 233kWh battery storage (expandable to
466kWh) can simultaneously charge up to two electric vehicles. The solution is
highly deployable due to the installation via industrial plug. Thanks to its
low-power input of only 30/60kW it eliminates the need for an additional
transformer center. Furthermore, the Net Zero Series enables peak shaving: The
battery can be charged during periods of low energy demand and is then available
as a source during peak times. The smart charger uses a built-in 19-inch screen
as intuitive user interface which provides information on battery and charging
status.
The ultra-fast DC charger C7 can charge two vehicles quickly and simultaneously
with up to 420kW. Its compact and barrier-free design makes it easily accessible
for every EV driver. An extra 21.5-inch screen can be customized e.g., with
additional marketable advertising, while LED lights on the housing enhance
attention to the station. The ultra-fast DC charger C7 from XCHARGE meets all
technical and construction specifications required in European countries.
At Power2Drive Europe 2023 XCHARGE presents demos of both EV charging solutions.
For prior information about XCHARGE's product portfolio, including the smart DC
charger C6EU, please visit http://www.xcharge.com/ .
About XCharge
XCHARGE is a leading high-power smart charging solutions provider. From design
to R&D, from manufacturing to sales, from solutions to maintenance, XCHARGE
thrives to enable charging capacity to energy companies, fleet operators, and
parking lot operators worldwide. The company applies "Hardware + Software"
system to make a real difference to EV charging experience. XCHARGE has evolved
from the idea to help clients maximize charging revenue, while minimizing
maintenance costs. The company prepares clients for a low carbon transformation
and inspire business growth. Together with partners, XCHARGE is present in more
than 25 countries.
For more information, please visit http://www.xcharge.com/global/en
Pressekontakt:
Press Contact Europe:
Albina Iljasov
Head of Sales & BD - Europe
mailto:albina.iljasov@xcharge.com
Press Agency Europe:
Catherine Schneider
Mexperts AG
mailto:catherine.schneider@mexperts.de
