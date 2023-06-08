LTS completes its entry into large molecule drug delivery with the acquisition of the Sorrel wearable injection device business (FOTO)

Andernach (ots) - LTS LOHMANN Therapie-Systeme AG ("LTS"), a leading

pharmaceutical technology company that develops and manufactures innovative drug

delivery systems such as Transdermal Patches ("TTS"), Oral Thin Films ("OTF")

and Micro Array Patches ("MAP")has completed its acquisition of the Sorrel

wearable injection device business ("Sorrel") with headquarters in Netanya,

Israel, from Eitan Medical Ltd ("Eitan Medical"). Terms of the transaction,

previously announced on April 20, were not disclosed.



The acquisition of Sorrel is a crucial step in LTS' strategy to broaden its

portfolio of drug delivery platforms. Sorrel's large volume wearable injector

technologies will enable LTS to go beyond its current passive technology

offerings. It opens new opportunities for LTS to support pharma partners in the

field of large molecules and biologics.





With the acquisition, Sorrel will become part of the worldwide network of LTSand operate as a new LTS division named LTS Device Technologies. Dr Andrei Yosefhas been appointed as President and General Manager of LTS Device Technologies.Bas van Buijtenen, CEO of LTS, commented: "The acquisition of our new DeviceTechnologies platform catapults LTS into the world of drug delivery for largemolecules, and fulfils our mission to bring empowering solutions to patientsthat rely on cumbersome and expensive therapies requiring in-clinicadministration or multiple injections. The Sorrel solutions set a new standardfor performance, quality, reliability, and patient convenience in wearableinjection devices. The technology is now ready for commercial launch and willaccelerate its scale-up within LTS, benefiting from LTS's global reach andreputation. We are excited to welcome Dr. Andrei Yosef and his talented team toour organization".About LTSLTS LOHMANN Therapie-Systeme AG is a leading pharmaceutical technology companythat develops and manufactures innovative drug delivery systems such asTransdermal Patches ("TTS") and Oral Thin Films ("OTF") for the pharmaceuticalindustry. LTS´ commercial offering encompasses more than 20 marketed productsand a diverse pipeline of more than 30 development projects targeting multipledisease indications. LTS's innovation pipeline contains both partner-funded aswell as proprietary, LTS-funded projects. LTS maintains its leading positionthrough the continuous refinement of its core TTS and OTF technologies and byadvancing emerging drug delivery technologies, including Micro Array Patches(MAP) for the transdermal delivery of large molecule, biological actives.Founded in 1984, LTS operates today from three sites: in Andernach, Germany,West Caldwell, NJ, USA and St. Paul, MN, USA. LTS has also a representativeoffice in Shanghai, China.Contact:Dr. Iris Schnitzlermailto:iris.schnitzler@ltslohmann.comPhone: +49 (0) 2632 99-0Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/104873/5528962OTS: LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG