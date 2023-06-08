    checkAd

    LTS completes its entry into large molecule drug delivery with the acquisition of the Sorrel wearable injection device business (FOTO)

    Andernach (ots) - LTS LOHMANN Therapie-Systeme AG ("LTS"), a leading
    pharmaceutical technology company that develops and manufactures innovative drug
    delivery systems such as Transdermal Patches ("TTS"), Oral Thin Films ("OTF")
    and Micro Array Patches ("MAP")has completed its acquisition of the Sorrel
    wearable injection device business ("Sorrel") with headquarters in Netanya,
    Israel, from Eitan Medical Ltd ("Eitan Medical"). Terms of the transaction,
    previously announced on April 20, were not disclosed.

    The acquisition of Sorrel is a crucial step in LTS' strategy to broaden its
    portfolio of drug delivery platforms. Sorrel's large volume wearable injector
    technologies will enable LTS to go beyond its current passive technology
    offerings. It opens new opportunities for LTS to support pharma partners in the
    field of large molecules and biologics.

    With the acquisition, Sorrel will become part of the worldwide network of LTS
    and operate as a new LTS division named LTS Device Technologies. Dr Andrei Yosef
    has been appointed as President and General Manager of LTS Device Technologies.

    Bas van Buijtenen, CEO of LTS, commented: "The acquisition of our new Device
    Technologies platform catapults LTS into the world of drug delivery for large
    molecules, and fulfils our mission to bring empowering solutions to patients
    that rely on cumbersome and expensive therapies requiring in-clinic
    administration or multiple injections. The Sorrel solutions set a new standard
    for performance, quality, reliability, and patient convenience in wearable
    injection devices. The technology is now ready for commercial launch and will
    accelerate its scale-up within LTS, benefiting from LTS's global reach and
    reputation. We are excited to welcome Dr. Andrei Yosef and his talented team to
    our organization".

    About LTS

    LTS LOHMANN Therapie-Systeme AG is a leading pharmaceutical technology company
    that develops and manufactures innovative drug delivery systems such as
    Transdermal Patches ("TTS") and Oral Thin Films ("OTF") for the pharmaceutical
    industry. LTS´ commercial offering encompasses more than 20 marketed products
    and a diverse pipeline of more than 30 development projects targeting multiple
    disease indications. LTS's innovation pipeline contains both partner-funded as
    well as proprietary, LTS-funded projects. LTS maintains its leading position
    through the continuous refinement of its core TTS and OTF technologies and by
    advancing emerging drug delivery technologies, including Micro Array Patches
    (MAP) for the transdermal delivery of large molecule, biological actives.
    Founded in 1984, LTS operates today from three sites: in Andernach, Germany,
    West Caldwell, NJ, USA and St. Paul, MN, USA. LTS has also a representative
    office in Shanghai, China.

    Contact:

    Dr. Iris Schnitzler
    mailto:iris.schnitzler@ltslohmann.com
    Phone: +49 (0) 2632 99-0

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/104873/5528962
    OTS: LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG



