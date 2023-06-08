LTS completes its entry into large molecule drug delivery with the acquisition of the Sorrel wearable injection device business (FOTO)
Andernach (ots) - LTS LOHMANN Therapie-Systeme AG ("LTS"), a leading
pharmaceutical technology company that develops and manufactures innovative drug
delivery systems such as Transdermal Patches ("TTS"), Oral Thin Films ("OTF")
and Micro Array Patches ("MAP")has completed its acquisition of the Sorrel
wearable injection device business ("Sorrel") with headquarters in Netanya,
Israel, from Eitan Medical Ltd ("Eitan Medical"). Terms of the transaction,
previously announced on April 20, were not disclosed.
The acquisition of Sorrel is a crucial step in LTS' strategy to broaden its
portfolio of drug delivery platforms. Sorrel's large volume wearable injector
technologies will enable LTS to go beyond its current passive technology
offerings. It opens new opportunities for LTS to support pharma partners in the
field of large molecules and biologics.
With the acquisition, Sorrel will become part of the worldwide network of LTS
and operate as a new LTS division named LTS Device Technologies. Dr Andrei Yosef
has been appointed as President and General Manager of LTS Device Technologies.
Bas van Buijtenen, CEO of LTS, commented: "The acquisition of our new Device
Technologies platform catapults LTS into the world of drug delivery for large
molecules, and fulfils our mission to bring empowering solutions to patients
that rely on cumbersome and expensive therapies requiring in-clinic
administration or multiple injections. The Sorrel solutions set a new standard
for performance, quality, reliability, and patient convenience in wearable
injection devices. The technology is now ready for commercial launch and will
accelerate its scale-up within LTS, benefiting from LTS's global reach and
reputation. We are excited to welcome Dr. Andrei Yosef and his talented team to
our organization".
About LTS
LTS LOHMANN Therapie-Systeme AG is a leading pharmaceutical technology company
that develops and manufactures innovative drug delivery systems such as
Transdermal Patches ("TTS") and Oral Thin Films ("OTF") for the pharmaceutical
industry. LTS´ commercial offering encompasses more than 20 marketed products
and a diverse pipeline of more than 30 development projects targeting multiple
disease indications. LTS's innovation pipeline contains both partner-funded as
well as proprietary, LTS-funded projects. LTS maintains its leading position
through the continuous refinement of its core TTS and OTF technologies and by
advancing emerging drug delivery technologies, including Micro Array Patches
(MAP) for the transdermal delivery of large molecule, biological actives.
Founded in 1984, LTS operates today from three sites: in Andernach, Germany,
West Caldwell, NJ, USA and St. Paul, MN, USA. LTS has also a representative
office in Shanghai, China.
Contact:
Dr. Iris Schnitzler
mailto:iris.schnitzler@ltslohmann.com
Phone: +49 (0) 2632 99-0
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/104873/5528962
OTS: LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG
