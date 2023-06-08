Studer Innotec, a premium Swiss manufacturer of battery-based solar inverters, will showcase its new "next3 rack" solution at Intersolar 2023 in Munich /"A Swiss Pocketknife for Energy" Studer's Next3 Rack Solution at Intersolar '23 (FOTO)
Sion, Switzerland (ots) - Studer Innotec, a premium Swiss manufacturer of
battery-based solar inverters, will showcase its new "next3 rack" solution at
Intersolar 2023 in Munich. Dubbed "rack-packed power," the streamlined 19"
version of Studer's next3 is a three-phase smart inverter-charger for on-grid
and off-grid solar and battery systems. Its dual MPPTs deliver up to 16 kW of
total power, unlocking complete solar autarky for homes, businesses, and other
energy applications.
The next3 rack offers enhanced versatility and pleasing aesthetics, enabling
all-in-one installations combining a next3 inverter with batteries, mechanical
protection, and temperature controls. The result is a simple, neat, and
professional installation that benefits installers and system owners alike. For
users seeking complete energy independence, the next3 rack delivers emergency
backup power and has inputs for additional AC sources such as generators, making
the grid optional rather than mandatory.
"The next3 rack is the culmination of Studer's 35 years of experience in power
electronics design, engineering, and manufacturing," said Studer's CEO, Loïc
Viret. "Solar professionals will be impressed with the range of features we've
combined into one compact box, which delivers flexible energy independence for a
broad range of applications. With the next3 rack, installers can increase
customer satisfaction and grow their business by partnering with a premium Swiss
brand."
Studer manufactures the next3 rack in Switzerland using 100% renewable energy.
It features a unique "AC flex" interface that can be configured as a secondary
input or an extra controlled load and a "Smart Boost2" function that enhances
solar autarky through phase balancing and peak load shaving. As a universal
solution, it offers a plug-and-play CAN BMS communication system and Studer's
"nextOS" software interface for easy access by all energy users. For complete
peace of mind, the next3 rack has a 10-year factory warranty, which can be
extended to 15 years via the Studer Care+ program.
Intersolar attendees can visit Studer in booth B3.120 for a hands-on
demonstration of the next3 rack, which is available to order from the company's
product catalog. Studer is also developing a rack version of its single-phase
next1 inverter, which it plans to launch in 2024.
About Studer
Founded in Switzerland in 1987, Studer is a premier manufacturer of
battery-based power electronics sold in over 150 countries worldwide. In 2022,
Studer launched its "next" series, a range of single-phase and three-phase smart
inverters for on-grid, off-grid, and hybrid residential and commercial solar
systems. The next range provides unparalleled quality and design flexibility,
unlocking a new era of solar autarky and complete energy independence for system
owners. Studer designs, engineers, and manufactures all its products in Sion,
Switzerland, and offers a minimum 10-year factory warranty.
OTS: Studer Innotec SA
About Studer
Founded in Switzerland in 1987, Studer is a premier manufacturer of
battery-based power electronics sold in over 150 countries worldwide. In 2022,
Studer launched its "next" series, a range of single-phase and three-phase smart
inverters for on-grid, off-grid, and hybrid residential and commercial solar
systems. The next range provides unparalleled quality and design flexibility,
unlocking a new era of solar autarky and complete energy independence for system
owners. Studer designs, engineers, and manufactures all its products in Sion,
Switzerland, and offers a minimum 10-year factory warranty.
