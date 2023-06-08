Sion, Switzerland (ots) - Studer Innotec, a premium Swiss manufacturer of

battery-based solar inverters, will showcase its new "next3 rack" solution at

Intersolar 2023 in Munich. Dubbed "rack-packed power," the streamlined 19"

version of Studer's next3 is a three-phase smart inverter-charger for on-grid

and off-grid solar and battery systems. Its dual MPPTs deliver up to 16 kW of

total power, unlocking complete solar autarky for homes, businesses, and other

energy applications.



The next3 rack offers enhanced versatility and pleasing aesthetics, enabling

all-in-one installations combining a next3 inverter with batteries, mechanical

protection, and temperature controls. The result is a simple, neat, and

professional installation that benefits installers and system owners alike. For

users seeking complete energy independence, the next3 rack delivers emergency

backup power and has inputs for additional AC sources such as generators, making

the grid optional rather than mandatory.





"The next3 rack is the culmination of Studer's 35 years of experience in powerelectronics design, engineering, and manufacturing," said Studer's CEO, LoïcViret. "Solar professionals will be impressed with the range of features we'vecombined into one compact box, which delivers flexible energy independence for abroad range of applications. With the next3 rack, installers can increasecustomer satisfaction and grow their business by partnering with a premium Swissbrand."Studer manufactures the next3 rack in Switzerland using 100% renewable energy.It features a unique "AC flex" interface that can be configured as a secondaryinput or an extra controlled load and a "Smart Boost2" function that enhancessolar autarky through phase balancing and peak load shaving. As a universalsolution, it offers a plug-and-play CAN BMS communication system and Studer's"nextOS" software interface for easy access by all energy users. For completepeace of mind, the next3 rack has a 10-year factory warranty, which can beextended to 15 years via the Studer Care+ program.Intersolar attendees can visit Studer in booth B3.120 for a hands-ondemonstration of the next3 rack, which is available to order from the company'sproduct catalog. Studer is also developing a rack version of its single-phasenext1 inverter, which it plans to launch in 2024.About StuderFounded in Switzerland in 1987, Studer is a premier manufacturer ofbattery-based power electronics sold in over 150 countries worldwide. In 2022,Studer launched its "next" series, a range of single-phase and three-phase smartinverters for on-grid, off-grid, and hybrid residential and commercial solarsystems. The next range provides unparalleled quality and design flexibility,unlocking a new era of solar autarky and complete energy independence for systemowners. Studer designs, engineers, and manufactures all its products in Sion,Switzerland, and offers a minimum 10-year factory warranty.