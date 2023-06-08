    checkAd

    Sion, Switzerland (ots) - Studer Innotec, a premium Swiss manufacturer of
    battery-based solar inverters, will showcase its new "next3 rack" solution at
    Intersolar 2023 in Munich. Dubbed "rack-packed power," the streamlined 19"
    version of Studer's next3 is a three-phase smart inverter-charger for on-grid
    and off-grid solar and battery systems. Its dual MPPTs deliver up to 16 kW of
    total power, unlocking complete solar autarky for homes, businesses, and other
    energy applications.

    The next3 rack offers enhanced versatility and pleasing aesthetics, enabling
    all-in-one installations combining a next3 inverter with batteries, mechanical
    protection, and temperature controls. The result is a simple, neat, and
    professional installation that benefits installers and system owners alike. For
    users seeking complete energy independence, the next3 rack delivers emergency
    backup power and has inputs for additional AC sources such as generators, making
    the grid optional rather than mandatory.

    "The next3 rack is the culmination of Studer's 35 years of experience in power
    electronics design, engineering, and manufacturing," said Studer's CEO, Loïc
    Viret. "Solar professionals will be impressed with the range of features we've
    combined into one compact box, which delivers flexible energy independence for a
    broad range of applications. With the next3 rack, installers can increase
    customer satisfaction and grow their business by partnering with a premium Swiss
    brand."

    Studer manufactures the next3 rack in Switzerland using 100% renewable energy.
    It features a unique "AC flex" interface that can be configured as a secondary
    input or an extra controlled load and a "Smart Boost2" function that enhances
    solar autarky through phase balancing and peak load shaving. As a universal
    solution, it offers a plug-and-play CAN BMS communication system and Studer's
    "nextOS" software interface for easy access by all energy users. For complete
    peace of mind, the next3 rack has a 10-year factory warranty, which can be
    extended to 15 years via the Studer Care+ program.

    Intersolar attendees can visit Studer in booth B3.120 for a hands-on
    demonstration of the next3 rack, which is available to order from the company's
    product catalog. Studer is also developing a rack version of its single-phase
    next1 inverter, which it plans to launch in 2024.

    About Studer

    Founded in Switzerland in 1987, Studer is a premier manufacturer of
    battery-based power electronics sold in over 150 countries worldwide. In 2022,
    Studer launched its "next" series, a range of single-phase and three-phase smart
    inverters for on-grid, off-grid, and hybrid residential and commercial solar
    systems. The next range provides unparalleled quality and design flexibility,
    unlocking a new era of solar autarky and complete energy independence for system
    owners. Studer designs, engineers, and manufactures all its products in Sion,
    Switzerland, and offers a minimum 10-year factory warranty.

    Pressekontakt:

    Pablo Muñoz, Head of marketing
    mailto:pablo.munoz@studer-innotec.com
    +41 77 404 1225

    Studer Innotec SA
    rue des Casernes 57, 1950 Sion, Switzerland
    mailto:info@studer-innotec.com
    +41 27 205 60 80
    studer-innotec.com

