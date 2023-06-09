Sunlight Group to present its latest lithium-based Energy Storage solutions at "The smarter E Europe" international exhibition (FOTO)

Athens, Greece (ots) - Sunlight will showcase its innovative offerings for the

developing ESS industry, spearheaded by the most recent addition to the fully

EU-made Sunlight Li.ON ESS range: the most advanced DC Unit for energy storage



· Sunlight Group's team of experts will be at Booth B2.380 to present the

company's new range of Sunlight Li.ON ESS products that meet the most advanced

needs of the energy storage industry. Recent additions include the Grid-scale

high voltage plug-and-play DC block and the enhanced C&I solution that

complement the residential product line .





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

· The Sunlight Li.ON ESS range reflects the most intelligent and sustainabletechnologies used in the manufacturing of Sunlight Group's lithium-based energystorage systems, further establishing the company as a real change-maker andpioneer of energy transition .· Visitors to Booth B2.380 will also learn more about Sunlight's significantinvestments in creating a Pilot Line for the manufacturing of LFP lithium cells; itself, the first step towards the major goal of establishing in Europe aGigafactory producing lithium cells.Sunlight Group Energy Storage Systems(https://www.the-sunlight-group.com/en/global) , the global technology companyspecializing in integrated and innovative off-road mobility batteries for theintralogistics sector and Energy Storage Systems, will once again participate atees The Smarter E Europe 2023 . Europe's largest Exhibition for renewables andenergy efficiency solutions will be held from June 14th to June 16th in Munich,Germany and Sunlight Group will showcase its expanded product range for thestationary storage sector - a key enabler for the transition to a greener,all-electric future.Sunlight's dedicated team of experts will present at Booth B2.380 the company'sinnovative lithium-ion offerings that meet the most advanced needs of theever-growing energy storage industry. The company is heavily investing in theexpansion of its range of Sunlight Li.ON ESS(https://www.the-sunlight-group.com/en/global/products/li-on-ess) products,including Sunlight Li.ON ESS Grid , the most advanced lithium-ion plug-and-playDC unit. The product features all of the characteristics of the Sunlight Li.ONESS series, namely incredible energy dense; longer cycle life, guaranteeing7,000 cycles; and outstanding safety design that exceeds UL9540a specifications.In addition, the 1.4 MWh state-of-art DC Unit, suitable for Grid-scaleapplications, also offers drop ship capacity and minimal auxiliary consumption.These and several other features will be presented at a dedicated learningsession and Happy hour event at our Booth B2.380 , to be held on Wednesday 14th