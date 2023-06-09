    checkAd

    Sunlight Group to present its latest lithium-based Energy Storage solutions at "The smarter E Europe" international exhibition (FOTO)

    Athens, Greece (ots) - Sunlight will showcase its innovative offerings for the
    developing ESS industry, spearheaded by the most recent addition to the fully
    EU-made Sunlight Li.ON ESS range: the most advanced DC Unit for energy storage

    · Sunlight Group's team of experts will be at Booth B2.380 to present the
    company's new range of Sunlight Li.ON ESS products that meet the most advanced
    needs of the energy storage industry. Recent additions include the Grid-scale
    high voltage plug-and-play DC block and the enhanced C&I solution that
    complement the residential product line .

    · The Sunlight Li.ON ESS range reflects the most intelligent and sustainable
    technologies used in the manufacturing of Sunlight Group's lithium-based energy
    storage systems, further establishing the company as a real change-maker and
    pioneer of energy transition .

    · Visitors to Booth B2.380 will also learn more about Sunlight's significant
    investments in creating a Pilot Line for the manufacturing of LFP lithium cells
    ; itself, the first step towards the major goal of establishing in Europe a
    Gigafactory producing lithium cells.

    Sunlight Group Energy Storage Systems
    (https://www.the-sunlight-group.com/en/global) , the global technology company
    specializing in integrated and innovative off-road mobility batteries for the
    intralogistics sector and Energy Storage Systems, will once again participate at
    ees The Smarter E Europe 2023 . Europe's largest Exhibition for renewables and
    energy efficiency solutions will be held from June 14th to June 16th in Munich,
    Germany and Sunlight Group will showcase its expanded product range for the
    stationary storage sector - a key enabler for the transition to a greener,
    all-electric future.

    Sunlight's dedicated team of experts will present at Booth B2.380 the company's
    innovative lithium-ion offerings that meet the most advanced needs of the
    ever-growing energy storage industry. The company is heavily investing in the
    expansion of its range of Sunlight Li.ON ESS
    (https://www.the-sunlight-group.com/en/global/products/li-on-ess) products,
    including Sunlight Li.ON ESS Grid , the most advanced lithium-ion plug-and-play
    DC unit. The product features all of the characteristics of the Sunlight Li.ON
    ESS series, namely incredible energy dense; longer cycle life, guaranteeing
    7,000 cycles; and outstanding safety design that exceeds UL9540a specifications.
    In addition, the 1.4 MWh state-of-art DC Unit, suitable for Grid-scale
    applications, also offers drop ship capacity and minimal auxiliary consumption.
    These and several other features will be presented at a dedicated learning
    session and Happy hour event at our Booth B2.380 , to be held on Wednesday 14th
