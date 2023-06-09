Germany Invested Nearly EUR 1.5 Billion in Energy Research in 2022
Berlin (ots) - German government spending on energy research rose by 13 percent
last year. That's according to the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate
Action's (BMWK) annual report on the topic.
The state invested EUR 1.11 billion in 7365 running and 1661 new energy research
projects. Almost EUR 320 million in additional money went to the Helmholtz
Society, one of the largest research organizations in the world. In the long
term, the total sum of EUR 1.486 billion represents an increase of 75 percent
over 2014.
Over EUR 300 million went to small and medium-sized enterprises doing energy
research. Other recipients included large companies, research institutes and
universities. Areas of research encompassed energy consumption, production,
networks and storage, and strategy.
The report was very clear on the government's priorities.
"Around 52 percent of German energy consumption goes toward heating and
cooling," it stated. "Most heating comes from fossil-fuel sources. For that
reason, innovations leading to rapid expansion of heating and cooling
technologies based on regenerative energies are essential for climate-neutral
provision."
"Green hydrogen will also play a major role in this future energy system. It
will be produced by renewable-energy facilities. To ensure its success, the
German government supports research, development and demonstration of
technological and non-technological innovations along the entire value-creation
chain."
Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) CEO Robert Hermann says: "The ministry's research
report not only shows Germany's long-term commitment to research that will
ultimately protect our climate. It also specifies the areas targeted for
funding, which innovative companies can access. That's another advantage to
Germany as a business location."
Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the German government's international business
promotion agency. It helps international companies establish subsidiaries in
Germany and German companies do business abroad. It also generally promotes
Germany as a business location.
Contact:
Jefferson Chase
Senior Press Manager
Germany Trade & Invest
Friedrichstrasse 60
10117 Berlin
mailto:jefferson.chase@gtai.eu
+49 1796873724
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5529690
OTS: Germany Trade & Invest
