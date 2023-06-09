    checkAd

    Germany Invested Nearly EUR 1.5 Billion in Energy Research in 2022

    Berlin (ots) - German government spending on energy research rose by 13 percent
    last year. That's according to the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate
    Action's (BMWK) annual report on the topic.

    The state invested EUR 1.11 billion in 7365 running and 1661 new energy research
    projects. Almost EUR 320 million in additional money went to the Helmholtz
    Society, one of the largest research organizations in the world. In the long
    term, the total sum of EUR 1.486 billion represents an increase of 75 percent
    over 2014.

    Over EUR 300 million went to small and medium-sized enterprises doing energy
    research. Other recipients included large companies, research institutes and
    universities. Areas of research encompassed energy consumption, production,
    networks and storage, and strategy.

    The report was very clear on the government's priorities.

    "Around 52 percent of German energy consumption goes toward heating and
    cooling," it stated. "Most heating comes from fossil-fuel sources. For that
    reason, innovations leading to rapid expansion of heating and cooling
    technologies based on regenerative energies are essential for climate-neutral
    provision."

    "Green hydrogen will also play a major role in this future energy system. It
    will be produced by renewable-energy facilities. To ensure its success, the
    German government supports research, development and demonstration of
    technological and non-technological innovations along the entire value-creation
    chain."

    Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) CEO Robert Hermann says: "The ministry's research
    report not only shows Germany's long-term commitment to research that will
    ultimately protect our climate. It also specifies the areas targeted for
    funding, which innovative companies can access. That's another advantage to
    Germany as a business location."

    Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the German government's international business
    promotion agency. It helps international companies establish subsidiaries in
    Germany and German companies do business abroad. It also generally promotes
    Germany as a business location.

    Contact:

    Jefferson Chase
    Senior Press Manager
    Germany Trade & Invest
    Friedrichstrasse 60
    10117 Berlin
    mailto:jefferson.chase@gtai.eu
    +49 1796873724

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5529690
    OTS: Germany Trade & Invest



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  85   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Germany Invested Nearly EUR 1.5 Billion in Energy Research in 2022 German government spending on energy research rose by 13 percent last year. That's according to the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action's (BMWK) annual report on the topic. The state invested EUR 1.11 billion in 7365 running and …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Walstead Leykam erwirbt GD Gotha Druck in Deutschland
    144 Leser
    DZ4 präsentiert sich auf der Intersolar und optimiert das Partnernetzwerk (FOTO)
    140 Leser
    Die LTS expandiert in den Bereich der Biologika durch die Übernahme der Sorrel Wearable ...
    120 Leser
    Veröffentlichungstermine des Statistischen Bundesamtes (DESTATIS) vom 12.06.2023 bis ...
    112 Leser
    Tigo Energy präsentiert den Solar-Plus-Speicher für den deutschen Markt auf der ...
    112 Leser
    FuturaSun präsentiert seine neuen farbigen Photovoltaik-Module Silk® Plus Colour auf der Intersolar in München: neues Format, wesentlich stärkere Leistung und verbesserten Farbnuancen (FOTO)
    112 Leser
    Akkreditierung: Unterstützung für den globalen Handel der Zukunft
    108 Leser
    Der neue Mitsubishi COLT: Rückkehr einer Ikone (FOTO)
    108 Leser
    Menarini Group präsentiert NEXPOVIO® (Selinexor) Subgruppendaten der BOSTON-Studie auf dem ...
    108 Leser
    Sunlight Group to present its latest lithium-based Energy Storage solutions at "The smarter E ...
    104 Leser
    Medi Talents GmbH bezieht neuen Standort und sucht neue Mitarbeiter (FOTO)
    408 Leser
    INTEC Energy Solutions is ready to participate in INTERSOLAR Europe 2023 (FOTO)
    392 Leser
    Gero Bergmann zum vdp-Präsidenten gewählt
    368 Leser
    Matthias Niggehoff: Wie emotionale Ansprache das Kaufverhalten beeinflusst (FOTO)
    304 Leser
    5-Top-Trends: Wie Nachhaltigkeitsziele mit Software-Einsatz innerhalb von 5 Jahren schneller erreicht werden ...
    296 Leser
    Power2Drive: wherever SIM präsentiert M2M-Lösung für sicheren Fernzugriff auf E-Ladeinfrastruktur ...
    284 Leser
    GLS Bank Jahresversammlung 2023: Liebe in der Wirtschaft wagen (FOTO)
    280 Leser
    "LADEgenius" - LADE GmbH stellt auf der Power2Drive den ersten KI-gestützten ...
    280 Leser
    Die Individualität eines jeden Menschen feiern: Skoda präsentiert einzigartiges Enyaq Coupé Respectline (FOTO)
    272 Leser
    PHARMA PRIVAT beteiligt sich an IhreApotheken.de
    268 Leser
    Immobilien-Experte mahnt: Hohe Belastungen führen bei Vermietern zunehmend zu Zwangsverkäufen (FOTO)
    1772 Leser
    IQOS ILUMA: Philip Morris bringt neueste Generation von Tabakerhitzern in Deutschland auf den Markt
    816 Leser
    14,1 % weniger beantragte Regelinsolvenzen im April 2023 als im Vormonat
    780 Leser
    BDAE für besondere Kundentreue ausgezeichnet
    776 Leser
    1. Quartal 2023: Weiterhin positive Entwicklung der Erwerbstätigkeit in Deutschland
    712 Leser
    Umsatz-Boost für Ihren Onlineshop: Mit bewährten Methoden von Lang Consulting GmbH zum Erfolg (FOTO)
    700 Leser
    Slenergy gibt sein Debüt in Europa
    688 Leser
    Erneut internationale Auszeichnungen für die Weine vom Seriensieger Keringer!
    668 Leser
    7 Gründe: Darum ist Deutschland für Unternehmer ein Steuerparadies (FOTO)
    612 Leser
    Gut ein Fünftel der Bevölkerung Deutschlands von Armut oder sozialer Ausgrenzung bedroht
    596 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9231 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8072 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    7923 Leser
    LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
    6000 Leser
    Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
    5959 Leser
    LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
    4644 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4565 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    4500 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    4471 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4398 Leser