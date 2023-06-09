Germany Invested Nearly EUR 1.5 Billion in Energy Research in 2022

Berlin (ots) - German government spending on energy research rose by 13 percent

last year. That's according to the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate

Action's (BMWK) annual report on the topic.



The state invested EUR 1.11 billion in 7365 running and 1661 new energy research

projects. Almost EUR 320 million in additional money went to the Helmholtz

Society, one of the largest research organizations in the world. In the long

term, the total sum of EUR 1.486 billion represents an increase of 75 percent

over 2014.



