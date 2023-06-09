Protecting eMobility and EV Charging Infrastructure from Cybersecurity Attacks (FOTO)
Bad Schönborn (ots) - Trusted Computing Group (TCG) joins LF Energy project
EVerest to create an end-to-end security reference architecture for the EV
charging ecosystem. The goal of the collaboration is to ensure that vehicles are
resilient under attack from a connected and potentially compromised EVs or EV
charging station so that malware cannot propagate to the vehicle or vice versa.
eMobility is the mobility technology of the future. The number of electric
vehicles (EVs), charging stations and associated technologies is growing
rapidly. According to projections, there will be a total of 12.9 million
publicly available EV charging stations by 2030
(https://interactive.twilio.com/ev-charging-statistics) . Software is one of the
central building blocks of eMobility as EVs communicate in many different ways
with many other participants within an interconnected ecosystem. Therefore,
software security plays a crucial role in eMobility.
Today TCG's Vehicle Services working group is announcing that it has become an
Associate Member of LF Energy, and has also joined the LF Energy EVerest
project. This represents an important step towards more cybersecurity for
eMobility infrastructure as a whole. TCG is a not-for-profit organization formed
to develop, define and promote open, vendor-neutral, global industry
specifications and standards, supportive of a hardware-based root of trust, for
interoperable trusted computing platforms. TCG's member companies are among
others AMD, Intel, and NXP. LF Energy is an open source foundation focused on
harnessing the power of collaborative software and hardware technologies to
decarbonize our global economies. Associate Members of LF Energy include open
source projects, non-governmental organizations, academic institutions, or
government research institutions.
TCG is organized into several working groups in which experts from different
technology experts work together. The Vehicle Services working group with member
companies such as Toyota, Mercedes Benz and Infineon, aims to bring TCG
technologies into the automotive vehicle ecosystem by contributing whitepapers
and reference documents for the design, development, production, provisioning,
runtime use and testing of vehicle system cybersecurity.
"Every electric vehicle is part of the greater interconnected charging
ecosystem. The EV Charging Industry must take a holistic and collaborative
security approach by clearly understanding the problem(s) to deliver simple
security solutions, which is why we have partnered with Linux Foundation Energy
