Protecting eMobility and EV Charging Infrastructure from Cybersecurity Attacks (FOTO)

Bad Schönborn (ots) - Trusted Computing Group (TCG) joins LF Energy project

EVerest to create an end-to-end security reference architecture for the EV

charging ecosystem. The goal of the collaboration is to ensure that vehicles are

resilient under attack from a connected and potentially compromised EVs or EV

charging station so that malware cannot propagate to the vehicle or vice versa.



eMobility is the mobility technology of the future. The number of electric

vehicles (EVs), charging stations and associated technologies is growing

rapidly. According to projections, there will be a total of 12.9 million

publicly available EV charging stations by 2030

(https://interactive.twilio.com/ev-charging-statistics) . Software is one of the

central building blocks of eMobility as EVs communicate in many different ways

with many other participants within an interconnected ecosystem. Therefore,

software security plays a crucial role in eMobility.



