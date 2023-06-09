    checkAd

    Protecting eMobility and EV Charging Infrastructure from Cybersecurity Attacks (FOTO)

    Bad Schönborn (ots) - Trusted Computing Group (TCG) joins LF Energy project
    EVerest to create an end-to-end security reference architecture for the EV
    charging ecosystem. The goal of the collaboration is to ensure that vehicles are
    resilient under attack from a connected and potentially compromised EVs or EV
    charging station so that malware cannot propagate to the vehicle or vice versa.

    eMobility is the mobility technology of the future. The number of electric
    vehicles (EVs), charging stations and associated technologies is growing
    rapidly. According to projections, there will be a total of 12.9 million
    publicly available EV charging stations by 2030
    (https://interactive.twilio.com/ev-charging-statistics) . Software is one of the
    central building blocks of eMobility as EVs communicate in many different ways
    with many other participants within an interconnected ecosystem. Therefore,
    software security plays a crucial role in eMobility.

    Today TCG's Vehicle Services working group is announcing that it has become an
    Associate Member of LF Energy, and has also joined the LF Energy EVerest
    project. This represents an important step towards more cybersecurity for
    eMobility infrastructure as a whole. TCG is a not-for-profit organization formed
    to develop, define and promote open, vendor-neutral, global industry
    specifications and standards, supportive of a hardware-based root of trust, for
    interoperable trusted computing platforms. TCG's member companies are among
    others AMD, Intel, and NXP. LF Energy is an open source foundation focused on
    harnessing the power of collaborative software and hardware technologies to
    decarbonize our global economies. Associate Members of LF Energy include open
    source projects, non-governmental organizations, academic institutions, or
    government research institutions.

    TCG is organized into several working groups in which experts from different
    technology experts work together. The Vehicle Services working group with member
    companies such as Toyota, Mercedes Benz and Infineon, aims to bring TCG
    technologies into the automotive vehicle ecosystem by contributing whitepapers
    and reference documents for the design, development, production, provisioning,
    runtime use and testing of vehicle system cybersecurity.

    "Every electric vehicle is part of the greater interconnected charging
    ecosystem. The EV Charging Industry must take a holistic and collaborative
    security approach by clearly understanding the problem(s) to deliver simple
    security solutions, which is why we have partnered with Linux Foundation Energy
