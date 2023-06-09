Discover the user-friendly i-EM solar energy management solutions at EM-Power Europe (FOTO)

    checkAd

    Discover the user-friendly i-EM solar energy management solutions at EM-Power Europe

    Livorno (Italy) (ots) - i-EM will participate to EM-POWER Europe, the
    International Exhibition for Energy Management and Integrated Energy Solution,
    14-16 June 2023, in Munich.

    In this occasion, our CTO Ciro Lanzetta will present at the conference held by
    smartEn, how i-EM digital solutions make a real difference in the market, by
    increasing and optimizing the flexibility of the energy ecosystem.

    Do not miss this appointment, reserve your seat on June 16 at 11.30 am, discover
    the importance of energy optimisation, Ciro Lanzetta will be at the speech with
    the "Distributed flexibility: towards an integrated district approach".

    i-EM will be at the hall B5 - booth 452 for the entire show, come and meet our
    team of specialist to learn more about our range of products and touch with your
    hand our applications. This year in particular, i-EM will present the
    independent, complete and user-friendly solution for the solar energy management
    that can be held in the palm of a hand, so the user can monitor the solar energy
    systems, the production and consumption everywhere and in real-time: s-EM mobile
    APP.

    About i-EM products

    - s-EM

    The independent, open and modular platform, a solution ready to be integrated in
    any solar asset management portfolio scenario.

    s-EM enables Asset Owners, Asset Managers, O&M Operators, EPC contractors to
    access to different kinds of information according to their specific needs.

    Get the best value from solar assets data during the whole life-cycle plants
    phases and any role you play.

    - x-EM

    Simulating and management of the Grid Edge

    x-EM is the solution for Commercial & Industrial prosumers (C&I) Balance Service
    Providers (BSP) and Distributor System Operators (DSO) for the simulation and
    management of the Grid Edge.

    x-EM supports BSP and C&I for the plan and management of microgrid portfolio on
    the local DSO node.

    About i-EM (Intelligence in Energy Management)

    i-EM is a global company specialized in developing and proving intelligent
    solutions for energy management, from data acquisition to support decision
    taking, using machine learning, big data and satellite data knowledge. Thanks to
    our solutions, we guarantee a secure plant operation, and we optimize the energy
    management optimisation.

    i-EM provides advanced analytics-powered solutions for intelligent energy
    management of smart grids, enabling optimization of energy decision making by
    digital cognitive technologies.

    Its mission is to allow energy actors to make the best decisions by providing
    situation awareness about the grid and its elements in real-time. i-EM answers
    the emerging needs in intelligent energy management using data fusion,
    Artificial Intelligence and cognitive analytics.

    The main application sectors are renewable energy forecasting, renewable plants
    monitoring and solar resources management, smart grid management, electric
    vehicles charging points management.

    Contact:

    Ciro Lanzetta, +39 3473334907 - mailto:marketing@i-em.eu

