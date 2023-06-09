Discover the user-friendly i-EM solar energy management solutions at EM-Power Europe (FOTO)

Livorno (Italy) (ots) - i-EM will participate to EM-POWER Europe, the

International Exhibition for Energy Management and Integrated Energy Solution,

14-16 June 2023, in Munich.



In this occasion, our CTO Ciro Lanzetta will present at the conference held by

smartEn, how i-EM digital solutions make a real difference in the market, by

increasing and optimizing the flexibility of the energy ecosystem.





Do not miss this appointment, reserve your seat on June 16 at 11.30 am, discoverthe importance of energy optimisation, Ciro Lanzetta will be at the speech withthe "Distributed flexibility: towards an integrated district approach".i-EM will be at the hall B5 - booth 452 for the entire show, come and meet ourteam of specialist to learn more about our range of products and touch with yourhand our applications. This year in particular, i-EM will present theindependent, complete and user-friendly solution for the solar energy managementthat can be held in the palm of a hand, so the user can monitor the solar energysystems, the production and consumption everywhere and in real-time: s-EM mobileAPP.About i-EM products- s-EMThe independent, open and modular platform, a solution ready to be integrated inany solar asset management portfolio scenario.s-EM enables Asset Owners, Asset Managers, O&M Operators, EPC contractors toaccess to different kinds of information according to their specific needs.Get the best value from solar assets data during the whole life-cycle plantsphases and any role you play.- x-EMSimulating and management of the Grid Edgex-EM is the solution for Commercial & Industrial prosumers (C&I) Balance ServiceProviders (BSP) and Distributor System Operators (DSO) for the simulation andmanagement of the Grid Edge.x-EM supports BSP and C&I for the plan and management of microgrid portfolio onthe local DSO node.About i-EM (Intelligence in Energy Management)i-EM is a global company specialized in developing and proving intelligentsolutions for energy management, from data acquisition to support decisiontaking, using machine learning, big data and satellite data knowledge. Thanks toour solutions, we guarantee a secure plant operation, and we optimize the energymanagement optimisation.i-EM provides advanced analytics-powered solutions for intelligent energymanagement of smart grids, enabling optimization of energy decision making bydigital cognitive technologies.Its mission is to allow energy actors to make the best decisions by providingsituation awareness about the grid and its elements in real-time. i-EM answersthe emerging needs in intelligent energy management using data fusion,Artificial Intelligence and cognitive analytics.The main application sectors are renewable energy forecasting, renewable plantsmonitoring and solar resources management, smart grid management, electricvehicles charging points management.Contact:Ciro Lanzetta, +39 3473334907 - mailto:marketing@i-em.euAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/159086/5530022OTS: i-EM Srl