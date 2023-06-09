Discover the user-friendly i-EM solar energy management solutions at EM-Power Europe (FOTO)
Livorno (Italy) (ots) - i-EM will participate to EM-POWER Europe, the
International Exhibition for Energy Management and Integrated Energy Solution,
14-16 June 2023, in Munich.
In this occasion, our CTO Ciro Lanzetta will present at the conference held by
smartEn, how i-EM digital solutions make a real difference in the market, by
increasing and optimizing the flexibility of the energy ecosystem.
Do not miss this appointment, reserve your seat on June 16 at 11.30 am, discover
the importance of energy optimisation, Ciro Lanzetta will be at the speech with
the "Distributed flexibility: towards an integrated district approach".
i-EM will be at the hall B5 - booth 452 for the entire show, come and meet our
team of specialist to learn more about our range of products and touch with your
hand our applications. This year in particular, i-EM will present the
independent, complete and user-friendly solution for the solar energy management
that can be held in the palm of a hand, so the user can monitor the solar energy
systems, the production and consumption everywhere and in real-time: s-EM mobile
APP.
About i-EM products
- s-EM
The independent, open and modular platform, a solution ready to be integrated in
any solar asset management portfolio scenario.
s-EM enables Asset Owners, Asset Managers, O&M Operators, EPC contractors to
access to different kinds of information according to their specific needs.
Get the best value from solar assets data during the whole life-cycle plants
phases and any role you play.
- x-EM
Simulating and management of the Grid Edge
x-EM is the solution for Commercial & Industrial prosumers (C&I) Balance Service
Providers (BSP) and Distributor System Operators (DSO) for the simulation and
management of the Grid Edge.
x-EM supports BSP and C&I for the plan and management of microgrid portfolio on
the local DSO node.
About i-EM (Intelligence in Energy Management)
i-EM is a global company specialized in developing and proving intelligent
solutions for energy management, from data acquisition to support decision
taking, using machine learning, big data and satellite data knowledge. Thanks to
our solutions, we guarantee a secure plant operation, and we optimize the energy
management optimisation.
i-EM provides advanced analytics-powered solutions for intelligent energy
management of smart grids, enabling optimization of energy decision making by
digital cognitive technologies.
Its mission is to allow energy actors to make the best decisions by providing
situation awareness about the grid and its elements in real-time. i-EM answers
the emerging needs in intelligent energy management using data fusion,
Artificial Intelligence and cognitive analytics.
The main application sectors are renewable energy forecasting, renewable plants
monitoring and solar resources management, smart grid management, electric
vehicles charging points management.
Contact:
Ciro Lanzetta, +39 3473334907 - mailto:marketing@i-em.eu
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/159086/5530022
OTS: i-EM Srl
