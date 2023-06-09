    checkAd

    Menarini Group Shares NEXPOVIO® (selinexor) Subgroup Data from BOSTON trial at the European Hematology Association Congress, Highlighting Clinical Potential in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

    Istanbul (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - Data demonstrate a significant 71% reduction in risk of disease progression or
    death in selinexor + bortezomib + dexamethasone (SVd) arm versus bortezomib +
    dexamethasone (Vd) arm in PI-naïve patients
    - Data demonstrate a significant 47% reduction in risk of death with SVd versus
    Vd in multiple myeloma patients who are refractory to treatment with
    lenalidomide

    The Menarini Group ("Menarini"), a leading Italian pharmaceutical and
    diagnostics company, and Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. ("Stemline"), a
    wholly-owned subsidiary of the Menarini Group, today announced important new
    data on NEXPOVIO® (selinexor) at the European Hematology Association (EHA)
    Congress 2023.

    The two abstracts at EHA bring new subgroup data from the Phase 3 BOSTON study (
    https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3542923-1&h=1652156552&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.c
    linicaltrials.gov%2Fct2%2Fshow%2FNCT03110562%3Fterm%3DNCT03110562%26draw%3D2%26r
    ank%3D1&a=NCT03110562 ) in relapsed refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM). In
    patients with just one prior line of treatment, median progression-free survival
    (mPFS) was 21 months for those treated with SVd, versus 10.7 months for those
    treated with Vd alone (HR 0.62). In proteasome inhibitor (PI)-naïve patients,
    the mPFS was 29.5 months with SVd compared to 9.7 months with Vd alone (HR
    0.29). In patients who were refractory to lenalidomide, overall survival was
    26.7 months for the SVd arm, compared to 18.6 months for the Vd arm (HR 0.53).
    These efficacy analyses were based on the final data cut from the BOSTON trial
    in February 2021, representing a one-year update of previously presented data
    from 2020.

    "The data presented today emphasize the synergy between selinexor and
    bortezomib, highlighting the importance of a double mode of action switch. These
    results are particularly relevant considering the increased use of the
    daratumumab lenalidomide dexamethasone combination in clinical practice today,"
    said Professor Maria-Victoria Mateos, MD, PhD, University Hospital Salamanca,
    Spain. "These findings further support the use of selinexor in combination with
    bortezomib in PI / bortezomib-naïve or lenalidomide-refractory RRMM patients, as
    well as for patients at first relapse."

    "We are proud to present these new subgroup data on selinexor," said Elcin
    Barker Ergun, CEO of the Menarini Group. "We are committed to bringing
    transformative new therapeutic options to the patients and families affected by
    cancer, including multiple myeloma."

    The most common (>=25%) treatment-emergent adverse events (AEs) with SVd versus
    Vd in patients with one prior line of treatment were thrombocytopenia (61.6% vs
