Menarini Group Shares NEXPOVIO® (selinexor) Subgroup Data from BOSTON trial at the European Hematology Association Congress, Highlighting Clinical Potential in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

- Data demonstrate a significant 71% reduction in risk of disease progression or

death in selinexor + bortezomib + dexamethasone (SVd) arm versus bortezomib +

dexamethasone (Vd) arm in PI-naïve patients

- Data demonstrate a significant 47% reduction in risk of death with SVd versus

Vd in multiple myeloma patients who are refractory to treatment with

lenalidomide



The Menarini Group ("Menarini"), a leading Italian pharmaceutical and

diagnostics company, and Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. ("Stemline"), a

wholly-owned subsidiary of the Menarini Group, today announced important new

data on NEXPOVIO® (selinexor) at the European Hematology Association (EHA)

Congress 2023.





The two abstracts at EHA bring new subgroup data from the Phase 3 BOSTON study (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3542923-1&h=1652156552&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.clinicaltrials.gov%2Fct2%2Fshow%2FNCT03110562%3Fterm%3DNCT03110562%26draw%3D2%26rank%3D1&a=NCT03110562 ) in relapsed refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM). Inpatients with just one prior line of treatment, median progression-free survival(mPFS) was 21 months for those treated with SVd, versus 10.7 months for thosetreated with Vd alone (HR 0.62). In proteasome inhibitor (PI)-naïve patients,the mPFS was 29.5 months with SVd compared to 9.7 months with Vd alone (HR0.29). In patients who were refractory to lenalidomide, overall survival was26.7 months for the SVd arm, compared to 18.6 months for the Vd arm (HR 0.53).These efficacy analyses were based on the final data cut from the BOSTON trialin February 2021, representing a one-year update of previously presented datafrom 2020."The data presented today emphasize the synergy between selinexor andbortezomib, highlighting the importance of a double mode of action switch. Theseresults are particularly relevant considering the increased use of thedaratumumab lenalidomide dexamethasone combination in clinical practice today,"said Professor Maria-Victoria Mateos, MD, PhD, University Hospital Salamanca,Spain. "These findings further support the use of selinexor in combination withbortezomib in PI / bortezomib-naïve or lenalidomide-refractory RRMM patients, aswell as for patients at first relapse.""We are proud to present these new subgroup data on selinexor," said ElcinBarker Ergun, CEO of the Menarini Group. "We are committed to bringingtransformative new therapeutic options to the patients and families affected bycancer, including multiple myeloma."The most common (>=25%) treatment-emergent adverse events (AEs) with SVd versusVd in patients with one prior line of treatment were thrombocytopenia (61.6% vs