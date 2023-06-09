FIMER confirms its presence at "The Smarter E Europe" with new solutions for the photovoltaic and e-mobility sectors (FOTO)
Vimercate, Italy (ots) - FIMER confirms its presence at the largest European
event dedicated to the energy sector, scheduled from the 14th to the 16th of
June 2023 in Munich, with the launch of new solutions for the solar and EVI
markets. FIMER will showcase the concept of its new three-phase hybrid inverter
PVS-75/125 designed for the photovoltaic C&I segment and the latest EV charging
solutions FIMER FLEXA Home and FIMER FLEXA AC Station 2.0 .
AT INTERSOLAR EUROPE 2023, FIMER WILL PRESENT THE CONCEPT OF THE NEW PVS-75/125
HYBRID INVERTER
At the FIMER booth visitors will have the opportunity to view the concept of the
new hybrid inverters PVS-75/125 , designed to be light and compact, developed in
three power sizes (75 kW, 100 kW and 125 kW) to satisfy the requirements of any
PV project belonging to the Commercial & Industrial segment, and available to
order in early 2024.
The event will also be the chance to view the single-phase and three-phase
hybrid inverters PowerUNO and PowerTRIO (with power sizes from 2 kW to 10 kW)
and the high voltage modular battery PowerX which provides one of the highest
energy storage capacities for the residential segment on the market, up to 75
kWh, and guarantees a quick and easy installation.
Finally, not to be missed are the three-phase string inverters PVS-10/33 ,
available in six power sizes - from 10 to 33 kW - and designed to satisfy the
requirements of any solar plant, both new and existing.
NEW E-MOBILITY SOLUTIONS ON DISPLAY AT POWER2DRIVE 2023
To make the charging process of electric vehicles even easier and improve the
experience, FIMER keeps promoting a smart, efficient and connected recharge,
taking a further step towards sustainable mobility. FIMER, a leader in the
development, manufacturing and distribution of renewable energy and e-mobility
solutions, introduces FLEXA Home , the new wall-mounted charging device specific
for residential installations, and FLEXA AC Station 2.0 , the charging station
which suits any application, from residential to C&I, from corporate to public
parking.
NEW FIMER FLEXA Home
Based on well-proven technology, FIMER FLEXA Home is a simple and flexible
charging solution, ideal for private settings. With its compact and minimal
design, the new FIMER wallbox is a Plug&Play system, extremely easy to install
(even without skilled professionals) with power up to 2.3 kW, which can be
increased up to 7.4 kW simply by changing the power connector.
Thanks to the Dynamic Power Management functionality, it is possible to
dynamically manage house loads without exceeding the contractual limits of the
