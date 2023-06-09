FIMER confirms its presence at "The Smarter E Europe" with new solutions for the photovoltaic and e-mobility sectors (FOTO)

Vimercate, Italy (ots) - FIMER confirms its presence at the largest European

At the FIMER booth visitors will have the opportunity to view the concept of thenew hybrid inverters PVS-75/125 , designed to be light and compact, developed inthree power sizes (75 kW, 100 kW and 125 kW) to satisfy the requirements of anyPV project belonging to the Commercial & Industrial segment, and available toorder in early 2024.The event will also be the chance to view the single-phase and three-phasehybrid inverters PowerUNO and PowerTRIO (with power sizes from 2 kW to 10 kW)and the high voltage modular battery PowerX which provides one of the highestenergy storage capacities for the residential segment on the market, up to 75kWh, and guarantees a quick and easy installation.Finally, not to be missed are the three-phase string inverters PVS-10/33 ,available in six power sizes - from 10 to 33 kW - and designed to satisfy therequirements of any solar plant, both new and existing.NEW E-MOBILITY SOLUTIONS ON DISPLAY AT POWER2DRIVE 2023To make the charging process of electric vehicles even easier and improve theexperience, FIMER keeps promoting a smart, efficient and connected recharge,taking a further step towards sustainable mobility. FIMER, a leader in thedevelopment, manufacturing and distribution of renewable energy and e-mobilitysolutions, introduces FLEXA Home , the new wall-mounted charging device specificfor residential installations, and FLEXA AC Station 2.0 , the charging stationwhich suits any application, from residential to C&I, from corporate to publicparking.NEW FIMER FLEXA HomeBased on well-proven technology, FIMER FLEXA Home is a simple and flexiblecharging solution, ideal for private settings. With its compact and minimaldesign, the new FIMER wallbox is a Plug&Play system, extremely easy to install(even without skilled professionals) with power up to 2.3 kW, which can beincreased up to 7.4 kW simply by changing the power connector.Thanks to the Dynamic Power Management functionality, it is possible todynamically manage house loads without exceeding the contractual limits of the