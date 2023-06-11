    checkAd

    Geneverse Empowers a Whole New Market with Debut and Product Launch at Intersolar Europe with the Introduction of the First Complete Home Solar Energy System for Every Home in the EU

    San Francisco, CA (ots) - Geneverse, a US-based provider of innovative home
    solar power solutions, is excited to announce its debut in the EU market at the
    highly anticipated Intersolar Europe exhibition, held as part of The Smarter E
    Show. The event, taking place in Munich, Germany in June, will showcase
    Geneverse's groundbreaking Complete Home Solar Energy System
    (https://geneverse.com/pages/esseu) for the first time.

    The Smarter E is an esteemed international gathering that brings together
    industry experts, innovators, and enthusiasts to explore the latest trends and
    advancements in renewable energy. With its participation, Geneverse aims to
    revolutionize the solar energy landscape in Europe and make solar power more
    accessible to a wider variety of people.

    Geneverse's Complete Home Solar Energy System is a comprehensive solution
    designed to exceed the energy needs of EU residential properties with advanced
    energy storage ranging from 1.2kWh to 66.8kWh, all with a 12 year warranty.
    Combining ultra-efficient solar panels ranging from traditional rooftop-install
    to functional garden pergolas and balcony panels, modular energy storage
    capacity, and intelligent energy management technologies adaptable to every type
    of home, the system provides consumers with a sustainable, versatile, and
    reliable source of power. By allowing users to generate, store, and manage their
    own solar energy in a highly versatile capacity, it reduces dependency on
    traditional energy sources and contributes to a greener future.

    "We are thrilled to launch our debut in the EU market at Intersolar Europe,"
    said Anson Liang, CEO of Geneverse. "Sustainable energy solutions should not be
    limited to a select few, but should be accessible to everyone. With our Complete
    Home Solar Energy System, we are providing an opportunity for individuals to
    generate their own clean energy, reduce their carbon footprint, and take control
    of their energy costs."

    The Geneverse Complete Home Solar Energy System Includes:

    The Geneverse PowerPillar

    - Energy Storage System

    - Residential Battery Unit

    - Versatile, Reliable & Easy to Install

    - Supports up to 5 modules in series and 4

    - clusters in parallel, up to 66.8kWh capacity

    - Fanless design, multiple protection

    - mechanisms

    - Modular stacked, plug & play design

    - 12-year extended warranty

    Hybrid Inverter

    - Economical & Practical

    - EPS output for uninterrupted power supply

    - Support diesel generator access

    - High ingress protection rating (IP65)

    Geneverse HomePower ONE PRO

    - Practical & Reliable

    - 1210 Wh Large Capacity
