    checkAd

    Autel Energy to Showcase Innovative EV Charging Solutions at Power2Drive Europe 2023 (FOTO)

    Munich (ots) - Autel Energy, a leading provider of residential and commercial
    electric vehicle chargers, is excited to announce its participation in the
    upcoming Power2Drive Europe 2023, taking place on June 14-16, 2023 at Messe
    München, Germany. At this highly-anticipated event, Autel Energy will showcase
    two innovative products, the MaxiCharger AC Ultra and MaxiCharger AC Compact,
    alongside a never-before-seen prototype, the MaxiCharger DC HiPower.

    The MaxiCharger AC Ultra sets a new industry standard for EV charging. With a
    remarkable charging capacity of 22kW per port, this charger enables simultaneous
    fast charging of two vehicles, providing an exceptional range of up to 140km in
    just 60 minutes. Its rugged design offers the flexibility of being wall-mounted
    or floor-mounted, catering to diverse application needs.

    The MaxiCharger AC Compact is an ultimate cost-effective product in terms of
    size, weight, and charging speed. With up to 22kW AC charging capacity, this
    portable charger can reach a charging speed three times faster than common AC
    chargers. Lighter than a laptop, its modular design means easy installation and
    maintenance, saving more money for end users.

    In addition to these new products, Autel Energy will also provide a sneak peek
    of the MaxiCharger DC HiPower, a cutting-edge prototype that is set to be
    officially released by the end of this year. This DC charger supports an
    impressive charging capacity of 640kW, promising an even faster charging speed
    to further enhance the charging experience for users.

    "We are delighted that we can meet our valued customers and EV charger
    enthusiasts at Power2Drive Europe," said Ting Cai, CEO of Autel Europe . "With
    the introduction of the MaxiCharger AC Ultra and MaxiCharger AC Compact, we are
    setting new benchmarks in fast and efficient EV charging. We are confident that
    our innovative technology will make a significant impact in the EV charging
    market."

    Autel Energy remains committed to compliance with European new energy laws and
    regulations. Through dedicated efforts in product development and certification,
    Autel Energy continues to deliver innovative and compliant charging solutions.
    By focusing on technological advancement, Autel Energy aims to establish itself
    as the leading provider of residential and commercial EV chargers in the
    industry.

    Customers are welcomed to visit Autel Energy at Hall B6 - Stand 520 to
    experience Autel's EV charging solutions. For more information about Autel
    Energy and its range of products, please visit http://autelenergy.com

    Pressekontakt:

    Jiaqi Liu
    mailto:Jiaqi.liu@autel.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/170454/5530820
    OTS: Autel Europe GmbH



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  41   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Autel Energy to Showcase Innovative EV Charging Solutions at Power2Drive Europe 2023 (FOTO) Autel Energy, a leading provider of residential and commercial electric vehicle chargers, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Power2Drive Europe 2023, taking place on June 14-16, 2023 at Messe München, Germany. At this …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Jahreskongress 2023 der European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: Neues adaptives Studiendesign unterstützt die Bewertung von Therapiestrategien für ...
    124 Leser
    "Ostdeutschland kann zu einem Motor des Wandels werden", sagte Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz ...
    116 Leser
    E-Autos und Batterien - Wo China und Deutschland kooperieren und konkurrieren
    104 Leser
    Geneverse Empowers a Whole New Market with Debut and Product Launch at Intersolar Europe with the ...
    104 Leser
    Coller Capital (Studie): Investoren erwarten für Private Equity starke Jahrgänge 2023 und 2024 (FOTO)
    92 Leser
    CMTA AG: Erfolgreiche Kapitalerhöhung schafft Sprungbrett für europaweiten Rollout ihrer ...
    44 Leser
    Autel Energy to Showcase Innovative EV Charging Solutions at Power2Drive Europe 2023 (FOTO)
    40 Leser
    57 % der im Jahr 2022 gebauten Wohngebäude heizen mit Wärmepumpen
    36 Leser
    Solar Monkey festigt Position im europäischen Solarenergie-Software-Sektor
    36 Leser
    Trip.com veröffentlicht die neuesten Reisedaten und Vorlieben der Europäer in diesem ...
    36 Leser
    Medi Talents GmbH bezieht neuen Standort und sucht neue Mitarbeiter (FOTO)
    408 Leser
    INTEC Energy Solutions is ready to participate in INTERSOLAR Europe 2023 (FOTO)
    392 Leser
    Gero Bergmann zum vdp-Präsidenten gewählt
    368 Leser
    Die Individualität eines jeden Menschen feiern: Skoda präsentiert einzigartiges Enyaq Coupé Respectline (FOTO)
    308 Leser
    Matthias Niggehoff: Wie emotionale Ansprache das Kaufverhalten beeinflusst (FOTO)
    304 Leser
    Power2Drive: wherever SIM präsentiert M2M-Lösung für sicheren Fernzugriff auf E-Ladeinfrastruktur ...
    304 Leser
    Der neue Mitsubishi COLT: Rückkehr einer Ikone (FOTO)
    304 Leser
    5-Top-Trends: Wie Nachhaltigkeitsziele mit Software-Einsatz innerhalb von 5 Jahren schneller erreicht werden ...
    296 Leser
    "LADEgenius" - LADE GmbH stellt auf der Power2Drive den ersten KI-gestützten ...
    284 Leser
    PHARMA PRIVAT beteiligt sich an IhreApotheken.de
    268 Leser
    Immobilien-Experte mahnt: Hohe Belastungen führen bei Vermietern zunehmend zu Zwangsverkäufen (FOTO)
    1776 Leser
    IQOS ILUMA: Philip Morris bringt neueste Generation von Tabakerhitzern in Deutschland auf den Markt
    840 Leser
    BDAE für besondere Kundentreue ausgezeichnet
    776 Leser
    Slenergy gibt sein Debüt in Europa
    748 Leser
    1. Quartal 2023: Weiterhin positive Entwicklung der Erwerbstätigkeit in Deutschland
    712 Leser
    Umsatz-Boost für Ihren Onlineshop: Mit bewährten Methoden von Lang Consulting GmbH zum Erfolg (FOTO)
    700 Leser
    7 Gründe: Darum ist Deutschland für Unternehmer ein Steuerparadies (FOTO)
    612 Leser
    Gut ein Fünftel der Bevölkerung Deutschlands von Armut oder sozialer Ausgrenzung bedroht
    596 Leser
    POSTBANK WOHNATLAS 2023 Wohnimmobilien: Hier wird noch ein Wertzuwachs prognostiziert (FOTO)
    576 Leser
    KORREKTUR: Erzeugerpreise Januar bis März 2023 revidiert: +6,7 % März 2023 gegenüber März ...
    564 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9235 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8072 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    7927 Leser
    LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
    6008 Leser
    Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
    5975 Leser
    LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
    4644 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4573 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    4500 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    4471 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4398 Leser