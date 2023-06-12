Autel Energy to Showcase Innovative EV Charging Solutions at Power2Drive Europe 2023 (FOTO)

Munich (ots) - Autel Energy, a leading provider of residential and commercial

electric vehicle chargers, is excited to announce its participation in the

upcoming Power2Drive Europe 2023, taking place on June 14-16, 2023 at Messe

München, Germany. At this highly-anticipated event, Autel Energy will showcase

two innovative products, the MaxiCharger AC Ultra and MaxiCharger AC Compact,

alongside a never-before-seen prototype, the MaxiCharger DC HiPower.



The MaxiCharger AC Ultra sets a new industry standard for EV charging. With a

remarkable charging capacity of 22kW per port, this charger enables simultaneous

fast charging of two vehicles, providing an exceptional range of up to 140km in

just 60 minutes. Its rugged design offers the flexibility of being wall-mounted

or floor-mounted, catering to diverse application needs.





The MaxiCharger AC Compact is an ultimate cost-effective product in terms of size, weight, and charging speed. With up to 22kW AC charging capacity, this portable charger can reach a charging speed three times faster than common AC chargers. Lighter than a laptop, its modular design means easy installation and maintenance, saving more money for end users.

In addition to these new products, Autel Energy will also provide a sneak peek of the MaxiCharger DC HiPower, a cutting-edge prototype that is set to be officially released by the end of this year. This DC charger supports an impressive charging capacity of 640kW, promising an even faster charging speed to further enhance the charging experience for users.

"We are delighted that we can meet our valued customers and EV charger enthusiasts at Power2Drive Europe," said Ting Cai, CEO of Autel Europe. "With the introduction of the MaxiCharger AC Ultra and MaxiCharger AC Compact, we are setting new benchmarks in fast and efficient EV charging. We are confident that our innovative technology will make a significant impact in the EV charging market."

Autel Energy remains committed to compliance with European new energy laws and regulations. Through dedicated efforts in product development and certification, Autel Energy continues to deliver innovative and compliant charging solutions. By focusing on technological advancement, Autel Energy aims to establish itself as the leading provider of residential and commercial EV chargers in the industry.

Customers are welcomed to visit Autel Energy at Hall B6 - Stand 520 to experience Autel's EV charging solutions. For more information about Autel Energy and its range of products, please visit http://autelenergy.com