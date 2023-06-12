Autel Energy to Showcase Innovative EV Charging Solutions at Power2Drive Europe 2023 (FOTO)
Munich (ots) - Autel Energy, a leading provider of residential and commercial
electric vehicle chargers, is excited to announce its participation in the
upcoming Power2Drive Europe 2023, taking place on June 14-16, 2023 at Messe
München, Germany. At this highly-anticipated event, Autel Energy will showcase
two innovative products, the MaxiCharger AC Ultra and MaxiCharger AC Compact,
alongside a never-before-seen prototype, the MaxiCharger DC HiPower.
The MaxiCharger AC Ultra sets a new industry standard for EV charging. With a
remarkable charging capacity of 22kW per port, this charger enables simultaneous
fast charging of two vehicles, providing an exceptional range of up to 140km in
just 60 minutes. Its rugged design offers the flexibility of being wall-mounted
or floor-mounted, catering to diverse application needs.
The MaxiCharger AC Compact is an ultimate cost-effective product in terms of
size, weight, and charging speed. With up to 22kW AC charging capacity, this
portable charger can reach a charging speed three times faster than common AC
chargers. Lighter than a laptop, its modular design means easy installation and
maintenance, saving more money for end users.
In addition to these new products, Autel Energy will also provide a sneak peek
of the MaxiCharger DC HiPower, a cutting-edge prototype that is set to be
officially released by the end of this year. This DC charger supports an
impressive charging capacity of 640kW, promising an even faster charging speed
to further enhance the charging experience for users.
"We are delighted that we can meet our valued customers and EV charger
enthusiasts at Power2Drive Europe," said Ting Cai, CEO of Autel Europe . "With
the introduction of the MaxiCharger AC Ultra and MaxiCharger AC Compact, we are
setting new benchmarks in fast and efficient EV charging. We are confident that
our innovative technology will make a significant impact in the EV charging
market."
Autel Energy remains committed to compliance with European new energy laws and
regulations. Through dedicated efforts in product development and certification,
Autel Energy continues to deliver innovative and compliant charging solutions.
By focusing on technological advancement, Autel Energy aims to establish itself
as the leading provider of residential and commercial EV chargers in the
industry.
Customers are welcomed to visit Autel Energy at Hall B6 - Stand 520 to
experience Autel's EV charging solutions. For more information about Autel
Energy and its range of products, please visit http://autelenergy.com
