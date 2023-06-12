Solar SaaS Leader PVcase Acquires Anderson Optimization, Streamlining Solar Project Design / E.U. Developers Could See Prospect and Design Timelines Shrink from Weeks to 20 Minutes (FOTO)
VILNIUS, Lithuania (ots) - PVcase, the global leader in solar project design
software, announced today it has acquired Anderson Optimization, the world's
most popular solar siting software platform. The "software as a service" (SaaS)
firm said it is making the acquisition to streamline the process of designing
utility-scale solar power plants in E.U. markets.
Across much of the world, the solar industry's rapid growth is straining the
labor market's ability to produce enough qualified workers to build and maintain
high-performing solar power plants. Developers and asset managers are turning to
software to extend their staff resources.
Until now, solar developers have used separate software platforms to handle
different tasks in the process of designing solar projects. The fields of data
differ significantly from one platform to another, and site data for most
European markets are often difficult to obtain. Some are not yet digitized.
Transferring data demands reconciling those fields through a slow, manual
process. The cumbersome process of multiple data transfers risks the degradation
and loss of data - creating an industry-wide challenge that PVcase calls "data
risk."
Lithuania-based PVcase offers software products that have become the fundamental
tools used by builders and owners of utility-scale solar farms to work faster
and more accurately. U.S.-based Anderson Optimization's software is similarly
used as the anchor site-selection tool in the U.S. Its platform is used by
developers to accurately assess the feasibility of building a solar power plant
on a particular plot of land, accounting for factors, such as interconnection,
terrain analysis, solar potential, and environmental considerations.
The integration of these two dominant offerings into one platform not only cuts
data risk, it also improves the entire development process, say PVcase
executives. Anderson Optimization's software has not been available in the E.U.,
though the two companies say the acquisition will change that. PVcase is
bringing the Anderson platform to market for the German, Spanish and UK markets
in time for the Intersolar Europe (https://www.intersolar.de/home) trade show in
Munich.
"Solar software incompatibility might seem like a technicality to some. But in
our work across 75 countries, developers and asset owners say it's emerging as a
serious growth constraint," said PVcase CEO David Trainavicius. "With this
acquisition, developers can cut their data loss risk substantially. And for
