    Solar SaaS Leader PVcase Acquires Anderson Optimization, Streamlining Solar Project Design / E.U. Developers Could See Prospect and Design Timelines Shrink from Weeks to 20 Minutes (FOTO)

    VILNIUS, Lithuania (ots) - PVcase, the global leader in solar project design
    software, announced today it has acquired Anderson Optimization, the world's
    most popular solar siting software platform. The "software as a service" (SaaS)
    firm said it is making the acquisition to streamline the process of designing
    utility-scale solar power plants in E.U. markets.

    Across much of the world, the solar industry's rapid growth is straining the
    labor market's ability to produce enough qualified workers to build and maintain
    high-performing solar power plants. Developers and asset managers are turning to
    software to extend their staff resources.

    Until now, solar developers have used separate software platforms to handle
    different tasks in the process of designing solar projects. The fields of data
    differ significantly from one platform to another, and site data for most
    European markets are often difficult to obtain. Some are not yet digitized.

    Transferring data demands reconciling those fields through a slow, manual
    process. The cumbersome process of multiple data transfers risks the degradation
    and loss of data - creating an industry-wide challenge that PVcase calls "data
    risk."

    Lithuania-based PVcase offers software products that have become the fundamental
    tools used by builders and owners of utility-scale solar farms to work faster
    and more accurately. U.S.-based Anderson Optimization's software is similarly
    used as the anchor site-selection tool in the U.S. Its platform is used by
    developers to accurately assess the feasibility of building a solar power plant
    on a particular plot of land, accounting for factors, such as interconnection,
    terrain analysis, solar potential, and environmental considerations.

    The integration of these two dominant offerings into one platform not only cuts
    data risk, it also improves the entire development process, say PVcase
    executives. Anderson Optimization's software has not been available in the E.U.,
    though the two companies say the acquisition will change that. PVcase is
    bringing the Anderson platform to market for the German, Spanish and UK markets
    in time for the Intersolar Europe (https://www.intersolar.de/home) trade show in
    Munich.

    "Solar software incompatibility might seem like a technicality to some. But in
    our work across 75 countries, developers and asset owners say it's emerging as a
    serious growth constraint," said PVcase CEO David Trainavicius. "With this
    acquisition, developers can cut their data loss risk substantially. And for
