Solar SaaS Leader PVcase Acquires Anderson Optimization, Streamlining Solar Project Design / E.U. Developers Could See Prospect and Design Timelines Shrink from Weeks to 20 Minutes (FOTO)

VILNIUS, Lithuania (ots) - PVcase, the global leader in solar project design

software, announced today it has acquired Anderson Optimization, the world's

most popular solar siting software platform. The "software as a service" (SaaS)

firm said it is making the acquisition to streamline the process of designing

utility-scale solar power plants in E.U. markets.



Across much of the world, the solar industry's rapid growth is straining the

labor market's ability to produce enough qualified workers to build and maintain

high-performing solar power plants. Developers and asset managers are turning to

software to extend their staff resources.





Until now, solar developers have used separate software platforms to handledifferent tasks in the process of designing solar projects. The fields of datadiffer significantly from one platform to another, and site data for mostEuropean markets are often difficult to obtain. Some are not yet digitized.Transferring data demands reconciling those fields through a slow, manualprocess. The cumbersome process of multiple data transfers risks the degradationand loss of data - creating an industry-wide challenge that PVcase calls "datarisk."Lithuania-based PVcase offers software products that have become the fundamentaltools used by builders and owners of utility-scale solar farms to work fasterand more accurately. U.S.-based Anderson Optimization's software is similarlyused as the anchor site-selection tool in the U.S. Its platform is used bydevelopers to accurately assess the feasibility of building a solar power planton a particular plot of land, accounting for factors, such as interconnection,terrain analysis, solar potential, and environmental considerations.The integration of these two dominant offerings into one platform not only cutsdata risk, it also improves the entire development process, say PVcaseexecutives. Anderson Optimization's software has not been available in the E.U.,though the two companies say the acquisition will change that. PVcase isbringing the Anderson platform to market for the German, Spanish and UK marketsin time for the Intersolar Europe (https://www.intersolar.de/home) trade show inMunich."Solar software incompatibility might seem like a technicality to some. But inour work across 75 countries, developers and asset owners say it's emerging as aserious growth constraint," said PVcase CEO David Trainavicius. "With thisacquisition, developers can cut their data loss risk substantially. And for