EA Elektro-Automatik announces High-Power, High-Efficiency Triple Output Battery Testing Devices / Test, simulate, and recycle battery packs with voltages up to 920 V and power capacity to 30 kW (FOTO)

The new instruments can test up to three battery cells, modules or packssimultaneously with the power capacity of 4 kW/channel, 6 kW/channel or 10kW/channel. Furthermore, to test higher capacity batteries, the channels can beparalleled to test batteries with either 12 kW, 18 kW, and 30 kW. The EA-BT20000 Triple series consists of eight models with output voltages from 10 V to920 V and output current/channel of 40 A to 600 A. Unlike other battery testinginstruments on the market, one EA-BT 20000 can continuously deliver threechannels of 600 A or a single channel supplying 1800 A.Extensive ApplicabilityThe EA-BT 20000 Triple Output Battery Testers address the full range of thebattery life cycle from materials research to battery development,manufacturing, incoming inspection, and second-life battery recycling. The EA-BT20000 can test individual cells, battery modules, and large battery packs forbasic research and industries, including the automotive industry, the aerospaceindustry, and consumer renewable energy systems.A Flexible Integrated Solution for Easy System IntegrationThe EA-BT 20000 battery testers include all the functionality, in oneinstrument, to charge and discharge battery packs for battery testing, batterysimulation and battery recycling. The testers measure parameters such as batteryState-of-Health (SOH) and End-of-Life (EOL). With their relay outputs, the testdevices are able to control external contactors and safety circuits.The EA-Power Control and EA-Battery Simulator software packages enable automatedtester control and allow logging and sequencing without requiring the use of aprogramming language.To enable software development in custom systems, EA offers driver support thatincludes IVI drivers and NI LabView drivers. In addition, the EA-BT 20000 caninterface to either a PC with SCPI commands or a programmable logic controller(PLC) with ModBus commands. All devices in this device family have the sameprogramming interface and can therefore be quickly and easily adapted. Standardinterfaces include USB, Gb/s Ethernet, EtherCAT, and CAN FD. With CAN FD, thebattery tester conveniently interfaces with automotive test stands.EA devices are predestined for installation in cabinet systems to set up