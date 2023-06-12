EA Elektro-Automatik announces High-Power, High-Efficiency Triple Output Battery Testing Devices / Test, simulate, and recycle battery packs with voltages up to 920 V and power capacity to 30 kW (FOTO)
Viersen (ots) - EA Elektro-Automatik GmbH & Co. KG, a leading manufacturer of DC
programmable power supplies, bidirectional power supplies and regenerative
loads, introduces the EA-BT 20000 Triple Battery Tester, the only battery tester
instrument with three channels and the highest voltage and current outputs.
The Industry's Highest Power Battery Testing Instrument
The new instruments can test up to three battery cells, modules or packs
simultaneously with the power capacity of 4 kW/channel, 6 kW/channel or 10
kW/channel. Furthermore, to test higher capacity batteries, the channels can be
paralleled to test batteries with either 12 kW, 18 kW, and 30 kW. The EA-BT
20000 Triple series consists of eight models with output voltages from 10 V to
920 V and output current/channel of 40 A to 600 A. Unlike other battery testing
instruments on the market, one EA-BT 20000 can continuously deliver three
channels of 600 A or a single channel supplying 1800 A.
Extensive Applicability
The EA-BT 20000 Triple Output Battery Testers address the full range of the
battery life cycle from materials research to battery development,
manufacturing, incoming inspection, and second-life battery recycling. The EA-BT
20000 can test individual cells, battery modules, and large battery packs for
basic research and industries, including the automotive industry, the aerospace
industry, and consumer renewable energy systems.
A Flexible Integrated Solution for Easy System Integration
The EA-BT 20000 battery testers include all the functionality, in one
instrument, to charge and discharge battery packs for battery testing, battery
simulation and battery recycling. The testers measure parameters such as battery
State-of-Health (SOH) and End-of-Life (EOL). With their relay outputs, the test
devices are able to control external contactors and safety circuits.
The EA-Power Control and EA-Battery Simulator software packages enable automated
tester control and allow logging and sequencing without requiring the use of a
programming language.
To enable software development in custom systems, EA offers driver support that
includes IVI drivers and NI LabView drivers. In addition, the EA-BT 20000 can
interface to either a PC with SCPI commands or a programmable logic controller
(PLC) with ModBus commands. All devices in this device family have the same
programming interface and can therefore be quickly and easily adapted. Standard
interfaces include USB, Gb/s Ethernet, EtherCAT, and CAN FD. With CAN FD, the
battery tester conveniently interfaces with automotive test stands.
EA devices are predestined for installation in cabinet systems to set up
