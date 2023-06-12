    checkAd
    DAX40 Futures Bulls And Bears Almost In Perfect Balance

    Boosted by a surge in risk sentiment on the back of weaker Euro Area inflation two weeks ago, the DAX40 Futures (EUREX: FDAX) surged and now trade within reach of its all-time high. However, the past week was relatively uneventful as the index traded sideways, with bulls and bears in balance ahead of the critical interest rate decisions from the developed world.

    The U.S. will announce its interest rate decision on Wednesday this week, while the European Central Bank follows suit a day after. Economists expect the ECB to hike by a quarter point this week to take the interest rate to 4% as the economy continues battling inflation three times above its 2% target. This is despite the Euro Area slipping into a recession after two consecutive quarters of GDP contraction.

    Gastautor: Daniel Saurenz
