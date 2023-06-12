Huma receives multi-condition US FDA 510(k) Class II regulatory clearance for its configurable SaMD disease management platform

New York and London (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Class II clearance expands the patient population that can be managed

- Companies working with Huma's platform can now launch algorithm innovations

more quickly in a compliant and de-risked manner, democratising digital health

innovation across the industry

- Clearance was granted through the FDA's joint eSTAR programme which aims to

increase the efficiency of regulation through digitalisation



Huma Therapeutics ("Huma"), a leading global digital health company, today

announced that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Class II

clearance for its disease-agnostic Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) platform.

This clearance marks a significant milestone in patient monitoring and disease

management.





Huma's SaMD platform powers digital health pathways through which data arecollected from patients for self-management or to be assessed remotely byhealthcare professionals. Huma's technologies include remote patient monitoringsystems and companion apps to enable disease management.Achieving Class II clearance means the platform is permitted to monitor patientsof all ages with any condition - including paediatrics, and in pregnancy. Theplatform is also device-agnostic and can integrate with external third-partydevices such as heart rate and blood sugar monitors, as well as smart inhalers,enhancing its capabilities and versatility.AI algorithm addition Class II level clearance permits Huma's platform to hostartificial intelligence algorithms that use automated data analytics to supportscreening, diagnosis, dosing recommendations, clinical decision making andprognostication. By harnessing this new functionality, healthcare providers canidentify at risk patients, intervene early and deliver high quality care moreeffectively. Class II clearance further enables greater support for patients todrive self-management who display early signs and symptoms that may indicatedisease progression and more serious and avoidable events. As part of theplatform approval, Huma's cardiovascular risk score algorithm, currently beingrolled out as part of a nationwide screening programme(https://www.huma.com/resources/bayer-huma-heart-risk-assessment) in the USaimed at improving cardiovascular health, was also FDA 510-K cleared.Dan Vahdat, CEO & Founder of Huma, said: "We are delighted to see our softwareas a medical device platform cleared for Class II use by the US FDA so that wecan provide next-generation health insights and predictions. This clearance addsto the platform's recent EU MDR Class IIb approval, making it one of the best