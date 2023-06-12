Huma receives multi-condition US FDA 510(k) Class II regulatory clearance for its configurable SaMD disease management platform
- Class II clearance expands the patient population that can be managed
- Companies working with Huma's platform can now launch algorithm innovations
more quickly in a compliant and de-risked manner, democratising digital health
innovation across the industry
- Clearance was granted through the FDA's joint eSTAR programme which aims to
increase the efficiency of regulation through digitalisation
Huma Therapeutics ("Huma"), a leading global digital health company, today
announced that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Class II
clearance for its disease-agnostic Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) platform.
This clearance marks a significant milestone in patient monitoring and disease
management.
Huma's SaMD platform powers digital health pathways through which data are
collected from patients for self-management or to be assessed remotely by
healthcare professionals. Huma's technologies include remote patient monitoring
systems and companion apps to enable disease management.
Achieving Class II clearance means the platform is permitted to monitor patients
of all ages with any condition - including paediatrics, and in pregnancy. The
platform is also device-agnostic and can integrate with external third-party
devices such as heart rate and blood sugar monitors, as well as smart inhalers,
enhancing its capabilities and versatility.
AI algorithm addition Class II level clearance permits Huma's platform to host
artificial intelligence algorithms that use automated data analytics to support
screening, diagnosis, dosing recommendations, clinical decision making and
prognostication. By harnessing this new functionality, healthcare providers can
identify at risk patients, intervene early and deliver high quality care more
effectively. Class II clearance further enables greater support for patients to
drive self-management who display early signs and symptoms that may indicate
disease progression and more serious and avoidable events. As part of the
platform approval, Huma's cardiovascular risk score algorithm, currently being
rolled out as part of a nationwide screening programme
(https://www.huma.com/resources/bayer-huma-heart-risk-assessment) in the US
aimed at improving cardiovascular health, was also FDA 510-K cleared.
Dan Vahdat, CEO & Founder of Huma, said: "We are delighted to see our software
as a medical device platform cleared for Class II use by the US FDA so that we
can provide next-generation health insights and predictions. This clearance adds
to the platform's recent EU MDR Class IIb approval, making it one of the best
