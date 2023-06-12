DIHAG looks ahead optimistically after turnaround on METEC 2023

Düsseldorf (ots) - With product innovations, DIHAG Holding GmbH from Coswig in

Saxony is putting solutions for the transformation of the economy to climate

neutrality at the center of its presence at this year's METEC, the world's

leading trade fair for metallurgy and smelting technology in Düsseldorf.



With durable, reliable products at a high level of quality and efficiency, the

group of companies has developed in recent years into a leading manufacturer of

castings for industrial products, shipping, railroads, agriculture, wind

turbines and other renewable energies in Europe with growing system relevance.

At METEC 2023, it will once again demonstrate this with production examples from

all plants and innovations, such as ultra-high-wear castings with ceramic

inserts or load-hardening of rolls, and will present itself for the first time

as the DIHAG Foundry Group under one roof.



