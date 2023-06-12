Croma-Pharma announces enrollment of first patient in hyaluronic acid dermal filler clinical trial in China
Vienna (ots/PRNewswire) - Croma-Pharma® ('Croma') announced today that in June
the first patient will be enrolled in the clinical trial1 for the approval of
its hyaluronic acid dermal filler Princess® Volume Plus Lidocaine2 in China.
The randomised, multi-centre, evaluator blinded, parallel group, active
controlled Phase 3 trial1 is being led by Lanhzou Biotechnique Development with
the intention to confirm the efficacy and safety of Princess® Volume Plus
Lidocaine in respect of mid-facial volume insufficiency and/or mid-facial
profile deficient participants. The trial is organised and executed by the
clinical research organisation Beijing World-Clinical Research Biotechnology
Development; the plan is to enroll 15 clinical centres and approximately 600
patients targeting mid-facial augmentation.
the first patient will be enrolled in the clinical trial1 for the approval of
its hyaluronic acid dermal filler Princess® Volume Plus Lidocaine2 in China.
The randomised, multi-centre, evaluator blinded, parallel group, active
controlled Phase 3 trial1 is being led by Lanhzou Biotechnique Development with
the intention to confirm the efficacy and safety of Princess® Volume Plus
Lidocaine in respect of mid-facial volume insufficiency and/or mid-facial
profile deficient participants. The trial is organised and executed by the
clinical research organisation Beijing World-Clinical Research Biotechnology
Development; the plan is to enroll 15 clinical centres and approximately 600
patients targeting mid-facial augmentation.
Lanhzou Biotechnique Development is an affiliate of China National Biotech Group
(CNBG), a subsidiary of Sinopharm, with whom Croma-Pharma has established a
joint venture in China. The aim of the joint venture company, named
International Aesthetic Biotech, is to market and distribute products from
Croma-Pharma's aesthetic portfolio, e.g. hyaluronic acid dermal fillers, and
Lanzhou Biotechnique Development's botulinum toxin in China and Hong Kong,
covering synergistic medical aesthetic indications.
The dermal filler market in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is estimated to be
around 1.4 billion USD in size and to have seen an average growth of around 17
percent annually3 over the past years, leading to an increasing demand for safe,
high-quality products.
'Asia, and China in particular, represent the fastest growing aesthetic medicine
markets worldwide. The Chinese market is therefore an important pillar of our
expansion strategy and this clinical trial positions us to enter China as one of
only three companies with a full portfolio in this market. We are glad to have
partnered with CNBG, a strong and significant player, to drive the growth of our
complementing medical aesthetic portfolios in China and Hong Kong', comments
Andreas Prinz, CEO of Croma-Pharma®.
The Princess® HA filler range comprises Princess® Rich (non-lidocaine),
Princess® Filler, Princess® Volume (lidocaine and non-lidocaine types) and
Princess® Volume Plus (lidocaine). The products target the individual needs of
patients. Princess® Volume is already registered in China and Hong Kong.
References:
1) A randomized, multi-center, evaluator-blinded, parallel assignment, active
controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Princess Voluma Plus and
Restylane Perlane Lidocaine for correction of Midface Volume Deficit and/or
Midface Contour Deficiency. Source: Lanzhou Biotechnology Development Co. Ltd.:
Record Sheet of Clinical Trial of Medical Device
2) Princess® Volume Plus Lidocaine is planned to be indicated for the correction
of midface volume deficit and/or midface contour deficiency. Source: Clinical
trial synopsis.
3) Medical Insights Dermal Fillers Market Study. February 2022.
About Croma
Croma is a global player in the minimally invasive aesthetics market and a
leading European manufacturer of premium quality hyaluronic acid syringes. The
company offers a comprehensive and innovative aesthetics portfolio including
botulinum toxin, fillers, lifting threads and biostimulators complemented by its
own skincare brand. Founded in 1976 by a pharmacist couple, Croma-Pharma GmbH is
a family company headquartered in Austria where it also operates its
manufacturing plant. With 550 employees, 13 subsidiaries in Europe and Brazil,
two joint ventures and 60 exclusive export partners, it distributes its products
in 80 markets globally, including the US, Canada, China, Australia and New
Zealand. It also operates as a contract manufacturer in orthopaedics and
ophthalmology. For more information please visit
https://at.croma.at/home-de-en-001/ .
Contact Uschi Mayer
External communications
Croma-Pharma GmbH
Industriezeile 6 I 2100 Leobendorf, Austria
Mobile: +43 676 84 68 68 966
Email: mailto:uschi.mayer@croma.at
Web: cromapharma.com
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/croma-pharma-a
nnounces-enrollment-of-first-patient-in-hyaluronic-acid-dermal-filler-clinical-t
rial-in-china-301848234.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/126971/5531716
OTS: CROMA-PHARMA GmbH
(CNBG), a subsidiary of Sinopharm, with whom Croma-Pharma has established a
joint venture in China. The aim of the joint venture company, named
International Aesthetic Biotech, is to market and distribute products from
Croma-Pharma's aesthetic portfolio, e.g. hyaluronic acid dermal fillers, and
Lanzhou Biotechnique Development's botulinum toxin in China and Hong Kong,
covering synergistic medical aesthetic indications.
The dermal filler market in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is estimated to be
around 1.4 billion USD in size and to have seen an average growth of around 17
percent annually3 over the past years, leading to an increasing demand for safe,
high-quality products.
'Asia, and China in particular, represent the fastest growing aesthetic medicine
markets worldwide. The Chinese market is therefore an important pillar of our
expansion strategy and this clinical trial positions us to enter China as one of
only three companies with a full portfolio in this market. We are glad to have
partnered with CNBG, a strong and significant player, to drive the growth of our
complementing medical aesthetic portfolios in China and Hong Kong', comments
Andreas Prinz, CEO of Croma-Pharma®.
The Princess® HA filler range comprises Princess® Rich (non-lidocaine),
Princess® Filler, Princess® Volume (lidocaine and non-lidocaine types) and
Princess® Volume Plus (lidocaine). The products target the individual needs of
patients. Princess® Volume is already registered in China and Hong Kong.
References:
1) A randomized, multi-center, evaluator-blinded, parallel assignment, active
controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Princess Voluma Plus and
Restylane Perlane Lidocaine for correction of Midface Volume Deficit and/or
Midface Contour Deficiency. Source: Lanzhou Biotechnology Development Co. Ltd.:
Record Sheet of Clinical Trial of Medical Device
2) Princess® Volume Plus Lidocaine is planned to be indicated for the correction
of midface volume deficit and/or midface contour deficiency. Source: Clinical
trial synopsis.
3) Medical Insights Dermal Fillers Market Study. February 2022.
About Croma
Croma is a global player in the minimally invasive aesthetics market and a
leading European manufacturer of premium quality hyaluronic acid syringes. The
company offers a comprehensive and innovative aesthetics portfolio including
botulinum toxin, fillers, lifting threads and biostimulators complemented by its
own skincare brand. Founded in 1976 by a pharmacist couple, Croma-Pharma GmbH is
a family company headquartered in Austria where it also operates its
manufacturing plant. With 550 employees, 13 subsidiaries in Europe and Brazil,
two joint ventures and 60 exclusive export partners, it distributes its products
in 80 markets globally, including the US, Canada, China, Australia and New
Zealand. It also operates as a contract manufacturer in orthopaedics and
ophthalmology. For more information please visit
https://at.croma.at/home-de-en-001/ .
Contact Uschi Mayer
External communications
Croma-Pharma GmbH
Industriezeile 6 I 2100 Leobendorf, Austria
Mobile: +43 676 84 68 68 966
Email: mailto:uschi.mayer@croma.at
Web: cromapharma.com
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/croma-pharma-a
nnounces-enrollment-of-first-patient-in-hyaluronic-acid-dermal-filler-clinical-t
rial-in-china-301848234.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/126971/5531716
OTS: CROMA-PHARMA GmbH
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 41 | 0 |