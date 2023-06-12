    checkAd

    Croma-Pharma announces enrollment of first patient in hyaluronic acid dermal filler clinical trial in China

    Vienna (ots/PRNewswire) - Croma-Pharma® ('Croma') announced today that in June
    the first patient will be enrolled in the clinical trial1 for the approval of
    its hyaluronic acid dermal filler Princess® Volume Plus Lidocaine2 in China.

    The randomised, multi-centre, evaluator blinded, parallel group, active
    controlled Phase 3 trial1 is being led by Lanhzou Biotechnique Development with
    the intention to confirm the efficacy and safety of Princess® Volume Plus
    Lidocaine in respect of mid-facial volume insufficiency and/or mid-facial
    profile deficient participants. The trial is organised and executed by the
    clinical research organisation Beijing World-Clinical Research Biotechnology
    Development; the plan is to enroll 15 clinical centres and approximately 600
    patients targeting mid-facial augmentation.

    Lanhzou Biotechnique Development is an affiliate of China National Biotech Group
    (CNBG), a subsidiary of Sinopharm, with whom Croma-Pharma has established a
    joint venture in China. The aim of the joint venture company, named
    International Aesthetic Biotech, is to market and distribute products from
    Croma-Pharma's aesthetic portfolio, e.g. hyaluronic acid dermal fillers, and
    Lanzhou Biotechnique Development's botulinum toxin in China and Hong Kong,
    covering synergistic medical aesthetic indications.

    The dermal filler market in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is estimated to be
    around 1.4 billion USD in size and to have seen an average growth of around 17
    percent annually3 over the past years, leading to an increasing demand for safe,
    high-quality products.

    'Asia, and China in particular, represent the fastest growing aesthetic medicine
    markets worldwide. The Chinese market is therefore an important pillar of our
    expansion strategy and this clinical trial positions us to enter China as one of
    only three companies with a full portfolio in this market. We are glad to have
    partnered with CNBG, a strong and significant player, to drive the growth of our
    complementing medical aesthetic portfolios in China and Hong Kong', comments
    Andreas Prinz, CEO of Croma-Pharma®.

    The Princess® HA filler range comprises Princess® Rich (non-lidocaine),
    Princess® Filler, Princess® Volume (lidocaine and non-lidocaine types) and
    Princess® Volume Plus (lidocaine). The products target the individual needs of
    patients. Princess® Volume is already registered in China and Hong Kong.

    References:

    1) A randomized, multi-center, evaluator-blinded, parallel assignment, active
    controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Princess Voluma Plus and
    Restylane Perlane Lidocaine for correction of Midface Volume Deficit and/or
    Midface Contour Deficiency. Source: Lanzhou Biotechnology Development Co. Ltd.:
    Record Sheet of Clinical Trial of Medical Device

    2) Princess® Volume Plus Lidocaine is planned to be indicated for the correction
    of midface volume deficit and/or midface contour deficiency. Source: Clinical
    trial synopsis.

    3) Medical Insights Dermal Fillers Market Study. February 2022.

    About Croma

    Croma is a global player in the minimally invasive aesthetics market and a
    leading European manufacturer of premium quality hyaluronic acid syringes. The
    company offers a comprehensive and innovative aesthetics portfolio including
    botulinum toxin, fillers, lifting threads and biostimulators complemented by its
    own skincare brand. Founded in 1976 by a pharmacist couple, Croma-Pharma GmbH is
    a family company headquartered in Austria where it also operates its
    manufacturing plant. With 550 employees, 13 subsidiaries in Europe and Brazil,
    two joint ventures and 60 exclusive export partners, it distributes its products
    in 80 markets globally, including the US, Canada, China, Australia and New
    Zealand. It also operates as a contract manufacturer in orthopaedics and
    ophthalmology. For more information please visit
    https://at.croma.at/home-de-en-001/ .

    Contact Uschi Mayer

    External communications

    Croma-Pharma GmbH

    Industriezeile 6 I 2100 Leobendorf, Austria

    Mobile: +43 676 84 68 68 966

    Email: mailto:uschi.mayer@croma.at

    Web: cromapharma.com

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/croma-pharma-a
    nnounces-enrollment-of-first-patient-in-hyaluronic-acid-dermal-filler-clinical-t
    rial-in-china-301848234.html

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/126971/5531716
    OTS: CROMA-PHARMA GmbH



