Croma-Pharma announces enrollment of first patient in hyaluronic acid dermal filler clinical trial in China

Vienna (ots/PRNewswire) - Croma-Pharma® ('Croma') announced today that in June

the first patient will be enrolled in the clinical trial1 for the approval of

its hyaluronic acid dermal filler Princess® Volume Plus Lidocaine2 in China.



The randomised, multi-centre, evaluator blinded, parallel group, active

controlled Phase 3 trial1 is being led by Lanhzou Biotechnique Development with

the intention to confirm the efficacy and safety of Princess® Volume Plus

Lidocaine in respect of mid-facial volume insufficiency and/or mid-facial

profile deficient participants. The trial is organised and executed by the

clinical research organisation Beijing World-Clinical Research Biotechnology

Development; the plan is to enroll 15 clinical centres and approximately 600

patients targeting mid-facial augmentation.





Lanhzou Biotechnique Development is an affiliate of China National Biotech Group(CNBG), a subsidiary of Sinopharm, with whom Croma-Pharma has established ajoint venture in China. The aim of the joint venture company, namedInternational Aesthetic Biotech, is to market and distribute products fromCroma-Pharma's aesthetic portfolio, e.g. hyaluronic acid dermal fillers, andLanzhou Biotechnique Development's botulinum toxin in China and Hong Kong,covering synergistic medical aesthetic indications.The dermal filler market in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is estimated to bearound 1.4 billion USD in size and to have seen an average growth of around 17percent annually3 over the past years, leading to an increasing demand for safe,high-quality products.'Asia, and China in particular, represent the fastest growing aesthetic medicinemarkets worldwide. The Chinese market is therefore an important pillar of ourexpansion strategy and this clinical trial positions us to enter China as one ofonly three companies with a full portfolio in this market. We are glad to havepartnered with CNBG, a strong and significant player, to drive the growth of ourcomplementing medical aesthetic portfolios in China and Hong Kong', commentsAndreas Prinz, CEO of Croma-Pharma®.The Princess® HA filler range comprises Princess® Rich (non-lidocaine),Princess® Filler, Princess® Volume (lidocaine and non-lidocaine types) andPrincess® Volume Plus (lidocaine). The products target the individual needs ofpatients. Princess® Volume is already registered in China and Hong Kong.References:1) A randomized, multi-center, evaluator-blinded, parallel assignment, activecontrolled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Princess Voluma Plus andRestylane Perlane Lidocaine for correction of Midface Volume Deficit and/orMidface Contour Deficiency. Source: Lanzhou Biotechnology Development Co. Ltd.:Record Sheet of Clinical Trial of Medical Device2) Princess® Volume Plus Lidocaine is planned to be indicated for the correctionof midface volume deficit and/or midface contour deficiency. Source: Clinicaltrial synopsis.3) Medical Insights Dermal Fillers Market Study. February 2022.About CromaCroma is a global player in the minimally invasive aesthetics market and aleading European manufacturer of premium quality hyaluronic acid syringes. Thecompany offers a comprehensive and innovative aesthetics portfolio includingbotulinum toxin, fillers, lifting threads and biostimulators complemented by itsown skincare brand. Founded in 1976 by a pharmacist couple, Croma-Pharma GmbH isa family company headquartered in Austria where it also operates itsmanufacturing plant. With 550 employees, 13 subsidiaries in Europe and Brazil,two joint ventures and 60 exclusive export partners, it distributes its productsin 80 markets globally, including the US, Canada, China, Australia and NewZealand. It also operates as a contract manufacturer in orthopaedics andophthalmology. For more information please visithttps://at.croma.at/home-de-en-001/ .Contact Uschi MayerExternal communicationsCroma-Pharma GmbHIndustriezeile 6 I 2100 Leobendorf, AustriaMobile: +43 676 84 68 68 966Email: mailto:uschi.mayer@croma.atWeb: cromapharma.comView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/croma-pharma-announces-enrollment-of-first-patient-in-hyaluronic-acid-dermal-filler-clinical-trial-in-china-301848234.htmlAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/126971/5531716OTS: CROMA-PHARMA GmbH