    OCI Global fuels first ever green methanol powered container vessel

    Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - OCI Global is fueling the first ever green methanol powered container vessel
    in a pioneering partnership with A.P. Moller - Maersk
    - OCI is the world leader in green methanol through its OCI HyFuels brand,
    pioneering its use as renewable and low carbon hydrogen fuel
    - This global maiden voyage is an important milestone in decarbonization of the
    maritime industry , provid ing proof-of-concept for green methanol as a safe,
    efficient , commercially ready fuel for global shipping
    - Incremental methanol demand from the maritime sector is expected to be upwards
    of 4 million tonnes per annum by mid-2020's

    OCI Global (Euronext: OCI) has announced it is fueling the first ever green
    methanol-powered container ship in a new partnership with A.P. Moller-Maersk.
    OCI will provide ISCC certified biomethanol to power the maiden voyage of
    Maersk's first dual-fueled container ship, in a pioneering step towards the
    decarbonization of global shipping.

    The journey demonstrates OCI's unique capacity to supply marine customers with
    end-to-end green methanol solutions in major global bunkering locations, and
    further supports green methanol as the leading choice today for decarbonizing
    the marine sector, which is responsible for 3% of global GHG emissions.

    The vessel leaves South Korea for its maiden voyage this summer, sailing along
    one of the world's busiest shipping routes to Northern Europe via the Suez
    Canal. OCI is obtaining the approvals and permits required to commercially
    bunker methanol in several ports, including Port of Rotterdam on the ship's
    voyage, positioning OCI as the first commercial bunker operator of methanol in
    these regions.

    Ready for marine

    This voyage is an important milestone in the expansion of OCI's renewable and
    low-carbon fuels business, a key pillar of OCI's sustainable growth strategy. As
    the maritime industry navigates increased regulation to accelerate
    decarbonization, such as the FuelEU Maritime initiative, OCI anticipates
    incremental global demand for methanol at 4 million tons per year in the next
    five years, based on current orders from the marine sector.

    OCI is focused on being the last mile operator of choice at strategic bunkering
    ports, leveraging partnerships with relevant authorities, terminal
    infrastructure partners, and bunker barge operators. In February, OCI announced
    its project with Unibarge to retrofit the first methanol powered bunker barge,
    to be deployed at the Port of Rotterdam.

    Leading the way on hydrogen fuels

    Through its OCI HyFuels brand, OCI is the largest green methanol producer
