OCI Global fuels first ever green methanol powered container vessel

Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) -



- OCI Global is fueling the first ever green methanol powered container vessel

in a pioneering partnership with A.P. Moller - Maersk

- OCI is the world leader in green methanol through its OCI HyFuels brand,

pioneering its use as renewable and low carbon hydrogen fuel

- This global maiden voyage is an important milestone in decarbonization of the

maritime industry , provid ing proof-of-concept for green methanol as a safe,

efficient , commercially ready fuel for global shipping

- Incremental methanol demand from the maritime sector is expected to be upwards

of 4 million tonnes per annum by mid-2020's



OCI Global (Euronext: OCI) has announced it is fueling the first ever green

methanol-powered container ship in a new partnership with A.P. Moller-Maersk.

OCI will provide ISCC certified biomethanol to power the maiden voyage of

Maersk's first dual-fueled container ship, in a pioneering step towards the

decarbonization of global shipping.



