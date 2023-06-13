Morningstar Corporation Announces Availability of Its 2 Most Revolutionary Products In 30 Years (FOTO)

Munich (ots) - New GenStar MPPT and SureSine inverter line enable solar

With 30 years of experience in industry-leading solar electronics for off-gridapplications, Morningstar Corporation is now shipping two of its most innovativeproducts. The new GenStar MPPT essentially re-invents and re-imagines the solarDC system controller, while the new SureSine line of off-grid industrialinverters meets the need of installers and system designers for a "Morningstarof inverters" to match the quality and engineering for which Morningstar chargecontrollers are renowned.The recently introduced GenStar DC Solar DC System Controller and SureSine puresine-wave inverters are in full production, and available through Morningstar'sworld-wide distribution network. As the industry's first fully-integrated SolarDC System Controller, GenStar MPPT represents the flagship of Morningstar's newIntegrated Series, while the new SureSine inverter series enables solarprofessionals to design systems that are "all Morningstar," with no weak linksin the component chainThe new GenStar MPPT line consists of three models, ranging from 60-100 Amps at200 Volt input. Morningstar's product management director and upcoming CEO BillMellema outlined the development effort behind it. "We started with an all newdesign incorporating "lithium DNA" and most requested key communication, controland power conversion features. That included the ability to oversize PV arraysto meet today's need for larger systems, and provides integrated load control-30Amp capability, unique for controllers in this class. GenStar has all essentialcommunications, connectivity and network integration features on-board, withoutthe need for wiring on adapters or outside equipment-it's all built-in."Jim McGrath, Morningstar's Director of Sales, further explained GenStar's designinnovation. "We built-in the capability of being easily upgraded and expandedwith new features and technologies, through our revolutionary ReadyRailarchitecture and ReadyBlock expansion line. That's done through our uniqueReadyRail architecture and ReadyBlocks, which simply snap-in to deliver anyadditional features and capabilities needed. They include a ReadyShunt forbattery metering and monitoring, a ReadyRelay for signaling and advanced loadcontrol, and a ReadyBMS for communications and closed-loop operation withlithium batteries. With this innovative architecture, system designers neednever worry about obsolescence or making the wrong decision with their initialinvestment. GenStar can grow as system needs evolve."Morningstar's new SureSine off-grid inverter line is designed and built for themost mission-critical installations in industrial applications, includingtelecom, oil & gas, security, rural electrical electrification and more. Theline consists of six primary models from 150-2,500W with 120 or 230V output and12, 24 or 48V DC input options.Russell Borum, Morningstar's Senior Sales Engineer for Europe and Africa,provided SureSine's background. "We started with industrial-grade build qualityas a given, designing the SureSines around premium toroidal transformers forimproved sinewave stability. We also made sure to include two hallmarkMorningstar engineering features: fanless design and high efficiency. Next weadded full communications capabilities, including USB, Ethernet, EIA-485,CANBUS, and Bluetooth for wireless communications, and Android and iOS utilityapps for set-up and monitoring SureSine inverters with remote devices. Finally,we secured industry-leading NRTL certification as well as meeting all relevantCE and UL requirements."The new GenStar MPPT Solar DC System Controller and the new SureSine off-gridinverters are on display in the Morningstar booth # Booth A5.174 atInterSolar-Europe, June 14-16, 2023. For more information and complete GenStarMPPT and SureSine information please visithttps://www.morningstarcorp.com/products/About Morningstar CorporationWith over 4 million products installed and sold since 1993-in some of the mostextreme environments and mission-critical applications in the world-MorningstarCorporation is the world's leading supplier of solar controllers and inverters.The US-based, privately-owned company is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania,with an engineering research and development center in Maryland, and a globalnetwork of dedicated, best-in-class distribution and manufacturing partners. Formore information please visit http://www.morningstarcorp.com .-30-Press contact:mailto:mcerasuolo@morningstarcorp.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/71449/5532020OTS: Morningstar Corporation