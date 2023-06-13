    checkAd

    Morningstar Corporation Announces Availability of Its 2 Most Revolutionary Products In 30 Years (FOTO)

    Munich (ots) - New GenStar MPPT and SureSine inverter line enable solar
    professionals to design and build "all-Morningstar" systems to meet their
    highest standards; both now shipping

    Intersolar Europe, Munich, Germany/June 13, 2023

    With 30 years of experience in industry-leading solar electronics for off-grid
    applications, Morningstar Corporation is now shipping two of its most innovative
    products. The new GenStar MPPT essentially re-invents and re-imagines the solar
    DC system controller, while the new SureSine line of off-grid industrial
    inverters meets the need of installers and system designers for a "Morningstar
    of inverters" to match the quality and engineering for which Morningstar charge
    controllers are renowned.

    The recently introduced GenStar DC Solar DC System Controller and SureSine pure
    sine-wave inverters are in full production, and available through Morningstar's
    world-wide distribution network. As the industry's first fully-integrated Solar
    DC System Controller, GenStar MPPT represents the flagship of Morningstar's new
    Integrated Series, while the new SureSine inverter series enables solar
    professionals to design systems that are "all Morningstar," with no weak links
    in the component chain

    The new GenStar MPPT line consists of three models, ranging from 60-100 Amps at
    200 Volt input. Morningstar's product management director and upcoming CEO Bill
    Mellema outlined the development effort behind it. "We started with an all new
    design incorporating "lithium DNA" and most requested key communication, control
    and power conversion features. That included the ability to oversize PV arrays
    to meet today's need for larger systems, and provides integrated load control-30
    Amp capability, unique for controllers in this class. GenStar has all essential
    communications, connectivity and network integration features on-board, without
    the need for wiring on adapters or outside equipment-it's all built-in."

    Jim McGrath, Morningstar's Director of Sales, further explained GenStar's design
    innovation. "We built-in the capability of being easily upgraded and expanded
    with new features and technologies, through our revolutionary ReadyRail
    architecture and ReadyBlock expansion line. That's done through our unique
    ReadyRail architecture and ReadyBlocks, which simply snap-in to deliver any
    additional features and capabilities needed. They include a ReadyShunt for
    battery metering and monitoring, a ReadyRelay for signaling and advanced load
    control, and a ReadyBMS for communications and closed-loop operation with
    lithium batteries. With this innovative architecture, system designers need
    never worry about obsolescence or making the wrong decision with their initial
    investment. GenStar can grow as system needs evolve."

    Morningstar's new SureSine off-grid inverter line is designed and built for the
    most mission-critical installations in industrial applications, including
    telecom, oil & gas, security, rural electrical electrification and more. The
    line consists of six primary models from 150-2,500W with 120 or 230V output and
    12, 24 or 48V DC input options.

    Russell Borum, Morningstar's Senior Sales Engineer for Europe and Africa,
    provided SureSine's background. "We started with industrial-grade build quality
    as a given, designing the SureSines around premium toroidal transformers for
    improved sinewave stability. We also made sure to include two hallmark
    Morningstar engineering features: fanless design and high efficiency. Next we
    added full communications capabilities, including USB, Ethernet, EIA-485,
    CANBUS, and Bluetooth for wireless communications, and Android and iOS utility
    apps for set-up and monitoring SureSine inverters with remote devices. Finally,
    we secured industry-leading NRTL certification as well as meeting all relevant
    CE and UL requirements."

    The new GenStar MPPT Solar DC System Controller and the new SureSine off-grid
    inverters are on display in the Morningstar booth # Booth A5.174 at
    InterSolar-Europe, June 14-16, 2023. For more information and complete GenStar
    MPPT and SureSine information please visit
    https://www.morningstarcorp.com/products/

    About Morningstar Corporation

    With over 4 million products installed and sold since 1993-in some of the most
    extreme environments and mission-critical applications in the world-Morningstar
    Corporation is the world's leading supplier of solar controllers and inverters.
    The US-based, privately-owned company is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania,
    with an engineering research and development center in Maryland, and a global
    network of dedicated, best-in-class distribution and manufacturing partners. For
    more information please visit http://www.morningstarcorp.com .

    -30-

    Press contact:

    mailto:mcerasuolo@morningstarcorp.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/71449/5532020
    OTS: Morningstar Corporation



    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
