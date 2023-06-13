Morningstar Corporation Announces Availability of Its 2 Most Revolutionary Products In 30 Years (FOTO)
Munich (ots) - New GenStar MPPT and SureSine inverter line enable solar
professionals to design and build "all-Morningstar" systems to meet their
highest standards; both now shipping
Intersolar Europe, Munich, Germany/June 13, 2023
professionals to design and build "all-Morningstar" systems to meet their
highest standards; both now shipping
Intersolar Europe, Munich, Germany/June 13, 2023
With 30 years of experience in industry-leading solar electronics for off-grid
applications, Morningstar Corporation is now shipping two of its most innovative
products. The new GenStar MPPT essentially re-invents and re-imagines the solar
DC system controller, while the new SureSine line of off-grid industrial
inverters meets the need of installers and system designers for a "Morningstar
of inverters" to match the quality and engineering for which Morningstar charge
controllers are renowned.
The recently introduced GenStar DC Solar DC System Controller and SureSine pure
sine-wave inverters are in full production, and available through Morningstar's
world-wide distribution network. As the industry's first fully-integrated Solar
DC System Controller, GenStar MPPT represents the flagship of Morningstar's new
Integrated Series, while the new SureSine inverter series enables solar
professionals to design systems that are "all Morningstar," with no weak links
in the component chain
The new GenStar MPPT line consists of three models, ranging from 60-100 Amps at
200 Volt input. Morningstar's product management director and upcoming CEO Bill
Mellema outlined the development effort behind it. "We started with an all new
design incorporating "lithium DNA" and most requested key communication, control
and power conversion features. That included the ability to oversize PV arrays
to meet today's need for larger systems, and provides integrated load control-30
Amp capability, unique for controllers in this class. GenStar has all essential
communications, connectivity and network integration features on-board, without
the need for wiring on adapters or outside equipment-it's all built-in."
Jim McGrath, Morningstar's Director of Sales, further explained GenStar's design
innovation. "We built-in the capability of being easily upgraded and expanded
with new features and technologies, through our revolutionary ReadyRail
architecture and ReadyBlock expansion line. That's done through our unique
ReadyRail architecture and ReadyBlocks, which simply snap-in to deliver any
additional features and capabilities needed. They include a ReadyShunt for
battery metering and monitoring, a ReadyRelay for signaling and advanced load
control, and a ReadyBMS for communications and closed-loop operation with
lithium batteries. With this innovative architecture, system designers need
never worry about obsolescence or making the wrong decision with their initial
investment. GenStar can grow as system needs evolve."
Morningstar's new SureSine off-grid inverter line is designed and built for the
most mission-critical installations in industrial applications, including
telecom, oil & gas, security, rural electrical electrification and more. The
line consists of six primary models from 150-2,500W with 120 or 230V output and
12, 24 or 48V DC input options.
Russell Borum, Morningstar's Senior Sales Engineer for Europe and Africa,
provided SureSine's background. "We started with industrial-grade build quality
as a given, designing the SureSines around premium toroidal transformers for
improved sinewave stability. We also made sure to include two hallmark
Morningstar engineering features: fanless design and high efficiency. Next we
added full communications capabilities, including USB, Ethernet, EIA-485,
CANBUS, and Bluetooth for wireless communications, and Android and iOS utility
apps for set-up and monitoring SureSine inverters with remote devices. Finally,
we secured industry-leading NRTL certification as well as meeting all relevant
CE and UL requirements."
The new GenStar MPPT Solar DC System Controller and the new SureSine off-grid
inverters are on display in the Morningstar booth # Booth A5.174 at
InterSolar-Europe, June 14-16, 2023. For more information and complete GenStar
MPPT and SureSine information please visit
https://www.morningstarcorp.com/products/
About Morningstar Corporation
With over 4 million products installed and sold since 1993-in some of the most
extreme environments and mission-critical applications in the world-Morningstar
Corporation is the world's leading supplier of solar controllers and inverters.
The US-based, privately-owned company is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania,
with an engineering research and development center in Maryland, and a global
network of dedicated, best-in-class distribution and manufacturing partners. For
more information please visit http://www.morningstarcorp.com .
-30-
Press contact:
mailto:mcerasuolo@morningstarcorp.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/71449/5532020
OTS: Morningstar Corporation
applications, Morningstar Corporation is now shipping two of its most innovative
products. The new GenStar MPPT essentially re-invents and re-imagines the solar
DC system controller, while the new SureSine line of off-grid industrial
inverters meets the need of installers and system designers for a "Morningstar
of inverters" to match the quality and engineering for which Morningstar charge
controllers are renowned.
The recently introduced GenStar DC Solar DC System Controller and SureSine pure
sine-wave inverters are in full production, and available through Morningstar's
world-wide distribution network. As the industry's first fully-integrated Solar
DC System Controller, GenStar MPPT represents the flagship of Morningstar's new
Integrated Series, while the new SureSine inverter series enables solar
professionals to design systems that are "all Morningstar," with no weak links
in the component chain
The new GenStar MPPT line consists of three models, ranging from 60-100 Amps at
200 Volt input. Morningstar's product management director and upcoming CEO Bill
Mellema outlined the development effort behind it. "We started with an all new
design incorporating "lithium DNA" and most requested key communication, control
and power conversion features. That included the ability to oversize PV arrays
to meet today's need for larger systems, and provides integrated load control-30
Amp capability, unique for controllers in this class. GenStar has all essential
communications, connectivity and network integration features on-board, without
the need for wiring on adapters or outside equipment-it's all built-in."
Jim McGrath, Morningstar's Director of Sales, further explained GenStar's design
innovation. "We built-in the capability of being easily upgraded and expanded
with new features and technologies, through our revolutionary ReadyRail
architecture and ReadyBlock expansion line. That's done through our unique
ReadyRail architecture and ReadyBlocks, which simply snap-in to deliver any
additional features and capabilities needed. They include a ReadyShunt for
battery metering and monitoring, a ReadyRelay for signaling and advanced load
control, and a ReadyBMS for communications and closed-loop operation with
lithium batteries. With this innovative architecture, system designers need
never worry about obsolescence or making the wrong decision with their initial
investment. GenStar can grow as system needs evolve."
Morningstar's new SureSine off-grid inverter line is designed and built for the
most mission-critical installations in industrial applications, including
telecom, oil & gas, security, rural electrical electrification and more. The
line consists of six primary models from 150-2,500W with 120 or 230V output and
12, 24 or 48V DC input options.
Russell Borum, Morningstar's Senior Sales Engineer for Europe and Africa,
provided SureSine's background. "We started with industrial-grade build quality
as a given, designing the SureSines around premium toroidal transformers for
improved sinewave stability. We also made sure to include two hallmark
Morningstar engineering features: fanless design and high efficiency. Next we
added full communications capabilities, including USB, Ethernet, EIA-485,
CANBUS, and Bluetooth for wireless communications, and Android and iOS utility
apps for set-up and monitoring SureSine inverters with remote devices. Finally,
we secured industry-leading NRTL certification as well as meeting all relevant
CE and UL requirements."
The new GenStar MPPT Solar DC System Controller and the new SureSine off-grid
inverters are on display in the Morningstar booth # Booth A5.174 at
InterSolar-Europe, June 14-16, 2023. For more information and complete GenStar
MPPT and SureSine information please visit
https://www.morningstarcorp.com/products/
About Morningstar Corporation
With over 4 million products installed and sold since 1993-in some of the most
extreme environments and mission-critical applications in the world-Morningstar
Corporation is the world's leading supplier of solar controllers and inverters.
The US-based, privately-owned company is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania,
with an engineering research and development center in Maryland, and a global
network of dedicated, best-in-class distribution and manufacturing partners. For
more information please visit http://www.morningstarcorp.com .
-30-
Press contact:
mailto:mcerasuolo@morningstarcorp.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/71449/5532020
OTS: Morningstar Corporation
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 81 | 0 |