Belgium's Keytrade Bank Selects Infosys Finacle Suite for Core Banking Transformation

Bangalore, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys Finacle

(https://www.edgeverve.com/finacle/) , part of EdgeVerve Systems

(https://www.edgeverve.com/) , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys

(https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), and Keytrade

Bank (https://www.keytradebank.be/en/) , the first online bank in Belgium and

part of Credit Mutuel Arkea, one of France's largest banking groups, today

announced the bank's decision to select Infosys Finacle as the preferred partner

for the modernization of its core banking system. The Infosys Finacle suite will

replace Keytrade Bank's legacy platform and help the bank leapfrog its digital

maturity, enabling it to innovate, operate, and engage with customers better.



This collaboration will streamline the bank's core banking ecosystem to enable

greater efficiency, faster time to market for products, and state-of-the-art

technology architecture, and ensure best experience for its customers. The bank

will subscribe to the Infosys Finacle suite in a software-as-a-service (SaaS)

mode on the Microsoft Azure public cloud.



