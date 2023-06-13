    checkAd

    Belgium's Keytrade Bank Selects Infosys Finacle Suite for Core Banking Transformation

    Bangalore, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys Finacle
    (https://www.edgeverve.com/finacle/) , part of EdgeVerve Systems
    (https://www.edgeverve.com/) , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys
    (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), and Keytrade
    Bank (https://www.keytradebank.be/en/) , the first online bank in Belgium and
    part of Credit Mutuel Arkea, one of France's largest banking groups, today
    announced the bank's decision to select Infosys Finacle as the preferred partner
    for the modernization of its core banking system. The Infosys Finacle suite will
    replace Keytrade Bank's legacy platform and help the bank leapfrog its digital
    maturity, enabling it to innovate, operate, and engage with customers better.

    This collaboration will streamline the bank's core banking ecosystem to enable
    greater efficiency, faster time to market for products, and state-of-the-art
    technology architecture, and ensure best experience for its customers. The bank
    will subscribe to the Infosys Finacle suite in a software-as-a-service (SaaS)
    mode on the Microsoft Azure public cloud.

    Highlights

    - With the Finacle Core Banking Solution
    (https://www.edgeverve.com/finacle/solutions/finacle-core-banking-solution/) ,
    Keytrade Bank will benefit from a secure, scalable, and composable solution to
    help speed up innovation and time to market for new initiatives
    - Keytrade Bank will be able to easily and independently compose and push a
    range of banking products to the market
    - Modernization will help the bank to significantly optimize operational
    efficiency by enhancing digitization and automation
    - The bank can also leverage Finacle's extensive open application programming
    interface (API) repository on cloud, acquiring the agility to integrate with
    ecosystem partners easily and seamlessly
    - The SaaS deployment will ensure higher availability and resilience powering
    the bank's core business and driving growth

    Sanat Rao, Chief Business Officer & Global Head, Infosys Finacle, said, "We are
    delighted to collaborate with Keytrade Bank in their digital transformation
    journey and look forward to its success. With Finacle, Keytrade Bank has a core
    banking solution that has proven itself around the world for accelerating
    innovation, driving automation and operational excellence, and helping deepen
    customer engagements. This collaboration marks yet another milestone in our
    expanding presence in Europe and underlines our commitment to helping European
    banks stay ahead in the digital age."

    Thierry Ternier, CEO, Keytrade Bank, said, " As the sponsor of the project, I am
    a strong believer in the program because it will strengthen the foundations of
