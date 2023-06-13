    checkAd

    NSI Lab Solutions Launches MicroVive The Only 30-Day Rehydration Fluid for Microbiological Cultures

    RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / NSI Lab Solutions is excited to introduce MicroVive, the only 30-day rehydration fluid for freezer storage of microbiological-certified reference materials. MicroVive is a single formulation designed to protect bacterial and fungal cell viability during frozen storage for up to 30 days. It is available in either 1.2 or 9 mL pre-proportioned volumes and sold in packs of 20 vials.

     

     

    MicroVive is perfectly suited for use with NSI Lab Solutions' microbiological-certified reference materials (CRMs) and is the right solution when a laboratory requires multiple cultures to be ready at the same time. Simply place an aliquot of the hydrated inoculum into the MicroVive fluid and store it in the freezer for up to 30 days; frozen samples can then be thawed once for another use.

     

    "We are pleased to add MicroVive to our growing microbiology portfolio," said Evangeline Gonzalez, President, Antylia Diagnostics division. "As we deliver new products for our customers, we are leveraging ZeptoMetrix leadership in new product development. And, with MicroVive, our Certified Reference Materials team is excited to partner with laboratories around the world to maximize workflow flexibility."

     

    More information on how to order new MicroVive and additional NSI Lab Solutions products can be found at https://nsilabsolutions.com/product/microvive/.

     

    Contact Information:

     

    Lauren Stainback

    Global Product Manager & Applications Specialist

    lauren.stainback@antylia.com

     

    Related Files

     

    NSI Lab Solutions Launches MicroVive.pdf

     

    SOURCE: NSI Lab Solutions



    NEWSLETTER REGISTRIERUNG:



    Aktuelle Pressemeldungen dieses Unternehmens direkt in Ihr Postfach:
    Newsletter...

    Mitteilung übermittelt durch IRW-Press.com. Für den Inhalt ist der Aussender verantwortlich.

    Kostenloser Abdruck mit Quellenangabe erlaubt.



    Diskussion: Deutsche Small Caps - Basisinvestments eines Langfristdepots

    Diskussion: Dax Trades Instrument egal ich nehme Elliott Wave


    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: IRW Press
     |  57   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    NSI Lab Solutions Launches MicroVive The Only 30-Day Rehydration Fluid for Microbiological Cultures RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / NSI Lab Solutions is excited to introduce MicroVive, the only 30-day rehydration fluid for freezer storage of microbiological-certified reference materials. MicroVive is a single formulation designed to …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    InnoCan Pharma reicht neue Patentanmeldung für fortschrittliche Technologie zur Schmerzlinderung ...
    796 Leser
    IperionX produziert Titankomponenten für Ford Motor Company
    416 Leser
    NuGen Medical verkauft 500 InsuJet-Geräte und Verbrauchsmaterialien in Rumänien
    272 Leser
    Cipher Neutron, Partner von dynaCERT, unterzeichnet Kooperationsabkommen mit Ionomr hinsichtlich ...
    196 Leser
    VERSES gibt Einnahmen von 6.778.062 CAD aus Ausübung von Warrants und Optionen bekannt
    156 Leser
    Exploits meldet neue Goldentdeckung bei Bullseye mit hochgradigem Ergebnis von durchschnittlich ...
    152 Leser
    Draganfly Inc. - Die Drohnenindustrie steht mit der Herausgabe der gestrafften Vorschriften für ...
    152 Leser
    Patriot Battery Metals benennt Pierre Boivin ins Board of Directors
    132 Leser
    Tocvan meldet günstige Gold- und Silberwerte im Fortschrittsbericht zur Großprobe
    128 Leser
    St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. - Der erste industrielle Kreislauf für das Recycling von ...
    124 Leser
    Uranium Energy Corp legt Quartalsbericht für das Geschäftsjahr 2023 vor (3. Quartal)
    924 Leser
    InnoCan Pharma reicht neue Patentanmeldung für fortschrittliche Technologie zur Schmerzlinderung ...
    796 Leser
    Alpha Lithium rät den Aktionären, hinsichtlich Tecpetrols deutlich unterbewertetem ...
    676 Leser
    Asep Inc. unterzeichnet mit Seaspring W.L.L. mit Sitz in Bahrain eine endgültige Vereinbarung für ...
    464 Leser
    NuGen Medical Devices Inc. - InsuJet ist jetzt Teil des NHS Drug Tariff und verschreibungsfähig
    436 Leser
    IperionX produziert Titankomponenten für Ford Motor Company
    416 Leser
    dynaCERT bei 1. Hydrogen Day (IIF) am 15. Juni 2023 vertreten
    388 Leser
    NuGen Medical beauftragt DSRUPT für Online-Marketing
    376 Leser
    Arbor Metals schließt umfassende Spektralanalyse des Lithiumprojekts Jarnet in James Bay (Quebec) ...
    356 Leser
    Sovereign Metals - Graphit von Kasiya zeigt hervorragende Eignung für Verwendung in ...
    344 Leser
    VERSES, Dentons US und die Spatial Web Foundation veröffentlichen Branchenbericht mit dem Titel ...
    2380 Leser
    VERSES meldet technischen Durchbruch und Patentanmeldung für seine KI der nächsten Generation
    1916 Leser
    Innocan Pharma meldet Ergebnisse für das 1. Quartal 2023 mit einem Umsatzanstieg von 1,3 Mio. USD ...
    1800 Leser
    Kiplin Metals äußert sich zu den Aktivitäten rund um das Uranprojekt Cluff Lake Road („CLR“) ...
    1676 Leser
    Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Innocan Pharma steigert Verkaufszahlen - unter anderem dank der ...
    1464 Leser
    Benchmark Metals und Thesis Gold geben Fusion hinsichtlich Schaffung eines führenden ...
    1452 Leser
    Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Gestiegene Verkaufszahlen, neues Joint Venture und Expansion: Innocans Dermapharma-Sparte ist auf Erfolgskurs
    1388 Leser
    Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Erfolgreiche Dermakosmetik: Innocan Pharma steigert Verkaufszahlen
    1288 Leser
    Asep Inc. verpflichtet Aegis Capital Corporation zwecks Notierung an der NASDAQ
    992 Leser
    Uranium Energy Corp legt Quartalsbericht für das Geschäftsjahr 2023 vor (3. Quartal)
    924 Leser
    Sibanye Stillwater: Betriebs- und Finanzergebnisse für die sechs Monate zum 30. Juni 2022
    17789 Leser
    TECO 2030: Weihnachtsbotschaft an die Aktionäre
    4520 Leser
    Zero-Waste Umsetzung: Rock Tech Lithium, GP Papenburg und Schwenk Zement arbeiten bei der kommerziellen Verwertung von ...
    3132 Leser
    GOLDINVEST: Spey Resources verpflichtet Lithium-Sole-Schwergewicht Phillip Thomas als neuen CEO
    3064 Leser
    Innocan Pharma meldet Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal 2022 mit einer Umsatzsteigerung von 700 % im ...
    3015 Leser
    First Hydrogen begrüßt Wasserstoff-Abkommen mit Deutschland
    2885 Leser
    Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Innocan Pharma: Meilensteine 2022 und Unternehmensausblick 2023
    2744 Leser
    Looking Glass Labs legt das Startdatum für die Alpha-Version von Pocket ...
    2629 Leser
    Pan American unterzeichnet Vereinbarungsabkommen mit Legacy Lithium Corp. hinsichtlich Spin-Out von ...
    2600 Leser
    Innocan Pharma meldet Jahresergebnisse für 2022 mit einem Umsatz von USD 2,6 Millionen
    2592 Leser